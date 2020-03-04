Solskjaer believes without a shadow of a doubt that Rooney a top-class player and one the Red Devils must contain in order to reach the quarterfinals. Given everything that Rooney has meant to Man United since making his debut back in 2004, Solskjaer is certainly relishing the opportunity to face one of his former teammates and a club icon — quotes from Goal.com:
“He gave absolutely everything for this club and we all appreciate what he’s done, but any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goal tally, so he doesn’t want to score too many.
“Wayne will show what he can do, he wants to prove there is still fight in an old dog. We’ve got to be on our toes, don’t give him any space in and around the box, or in midfield, because you can see his [Paul] Scholes-like passing range.”
…
“He’s been a fantastic player for Man United. And he played here for so long. He’s the club’s top scorer, he won so many trophies.
“For me, I don’t think the fans underrate him, I think everyone really, really appreciates what he did for us, he’s still very welcome, he’s still around the place, he still comes to Old Trafford, so he will get a good reception from our away fans in that game.”
…
“I think he just wants to stay in the game, as many of us do, and he’s a great person, he makes everyone feel good – whether you are 80 or 10.
“He’s even my [son] Noah’s favorite player, not just because what he did as a player, but the kind of human being he was in and around the place.
“I’m sure when he becomes a manager he’ll affect his players. When he’s coaching, he’s so enthusiastic about the game and he knows the game.”
Harry Kane is eyeing a return from a torn hamstring at the tail end of the Premier League season to prove his fitness and claim his place in the England team for this summer’s 2020 European Championship.
Kane spoke on Tuesday for the first time in weeks and provided a first-person update on his road to recovery after suffering the injury on New Year’s Day. He is eager to get back and help his striker-less club side, with the added benefit of also proving to England manager Gareth Southgate that he can be an asset this summer — quotes from Sky Sports:
“In my head, I am definitely at the Euros. Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I’ll be there.
“I’m still not back training with the first team, but I’m working hard in the gym, I’m getting stronger all the time.
“We’re talking a few more weeks, and I’ll be playing again. I don’t want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April.”
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho revealed last week that Kane could return to first-team action for the final “three, four or five” weeks of the season. Kane has been out for more than two months now, and Spurs are also without Son Heung-min for the foreseeable future due to a broken arm. Mourinho hinted the South Korean could also return before the end of the season, but he was far less committal on that matter.
MADRID (AP) Spanish authorities said Tuesday that major soccer games involving Italian teams will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, including the second leg between Valencia and Atalanta in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Cuban-born Canadian midfielder Kianz Froese assisted Saarbrucken’s goal in regulation and scored in kicks, and it had to feel sweet: The former Vancouver Whitecaps man is also a former Fortuna Dusseldorf man.
Fortuna’s American midfielder Alfredo Morales had a very good match as well, converting his penalty while completing 90 percent of his passes including a perfect 8-for-8 on long balls. He registered four interceptions and two tackles.
There are only Bundesliga sides left aside from Saarbrucken, as Wednesday quarterfinals see Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin and Werder Bremen visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.