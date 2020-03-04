More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Southgate: Smalling could be recalled for Euro 2020

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chris Smalling has been a revelation for AS Roma this season, and the England National Team manager has taken notice.

With Smalling back to playing some of the best soccer of his career, Gareth Southgate said in an interview with The Guardian that Smalling could be in contention for a return to the England National Team. Smalling was unceremoniously dropped from the Three Lions in 2017 in the middle of World Cup 2018 qualification, but he’s had a renaissance since moving to Italy from Manchester United last summer.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“I think he’s done well in Italy,” Southgate said. “He’s playing at another big club. He was obviously playing at a big club before. We’re watching everybody because we’ve got to make sure we make the right decision. I’ve never ruled anybody out. I think that would be wrong.”

Playing in a slower, yet more tactical and techncal league, has helped the quick centerback stand out. What’s also helped him, Smalling revealed in previous interviews since coming to Roma, was his ease at maintaining a vegan diet, which has given him new life, and perhaps another England National Team call-up. Smalling has made 21 starts this season in Serie A, recording six clean sheets and two goals.

Smalling’s success this season comes at a great time for him personally, in terms of the national team. Southgate has a crisis on his hands in central defense. John Stones is hardly playing (12 Premier League appearances so far), while Harry Maguire hasn’t had the same kind of impact at Manchester United that he appeared to have while at Leicester City.

Of most recent call-ups, only Fikayo Timori (hasn’t played in the Premier League since the turn of the year) and Tyrone Mings, he of two total caps, fit that position. And if Eric Dier is facing a suspension from the FA, that could keep him out of the Three Lions for Euro 2020. Suddenly, Southgate must look at former players he once cast out for options.

In addition to Smalling, if Joe Gomez would be fit, he’d be a decent option to pair with Maguire, but you’d like to Smalling either starting or at least in the squad to provide some insurance.

Mourinho reacts to Dier’s confrontation with fan

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2020, 8:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham’s night went from bad to worse on Wednesday, as defender Eric Dier was pictured running into the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront a fan.

Following Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to Norwich City on penalty kicks, Dier reportedly jumped over the advertising hoardings and climbed into the stands, away from where his teammates were heading back into the tunnel. Multiple supporters in the stands posted videos of stewards holding Dier back, as he reportedly shouted at a fan who may have been verbally abusing members of his family.

After the match, Jose Mourinho said he felt going into the stands was the wrong action to take, but also backed Dier for what he and his family may have experienced.

“I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do,” Mourinho told our partners Sky Sports after the match. “When someone insults you and your family is there, and your family gets involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case your younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot but, I repeat, probably every one of us would do. I am with the player and understand the player.”

In the video below, posted by a Tottenham supporter, Dier can be heard shouting “That’s my brother.” Whatever the abuse was, whether to his actual brother or to one of his teammates, Dier could clearly hear it from the field and had had enough.

In the video below, we see how Dier entered the stands after the match. It remains to be seen what Dier’s punishment will be, but there will no doubt be a fine and suspension coming his way from the FA. This could have a potential big impact on Tottenham for the rest of the season, if a suspension overlaps with the Premier League.

 

Howard comes out of retirement to play for Memphis

By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2020, 7:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Owner. Sporting director. And now, player.

Memphis 901 FC made a shocking announcement on Wednesday that Tim Howard ended his brief retirement and signed a contract to play the upcoming USL Championship season. Howard is a minority owner with Memphis 901 and was named sporting director for the team in the offseason, as he had been involved in scouting and signing players for this season’s roster.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

At almost 41-years old, Howard will be one of the oldest professionals still playing in the U.S. However, there’s no doubt that he can add a lot to the young players for Memphis who are on the way up, and he’ll get to enjoy one more season in net against a slightly lower level of competition. In addition, he links up with head coach Tim Mulqueen, who originally discovered Howard as a pre-teen when Mulqueen was the goalkeeper coach for the Metrostars in the mid-to-late 1990s and Howard was a pre-teen.

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown,” Howard said in a statement. “The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team legend announced before the start of the 2019 season that it would be his final season as a professional, while he was a Designated Player for the struggling Colorado Rapids. However, it appears that he had the itch to play after spending some time working with the club this offseason.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Although he hails from New Jersey, Tim Howard made Memphis his offseason base for nearly the past decade, as his family lives in the area. Now, Howard has the opportunity to play in front of his closest fans at home. Howard became a part-owner of the club in 2018 and the club made its debut in USL in 2019.

FA Cup Draw: Chelsea draw Leicester, Man City visit Newcastle

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Four of the “Big Six” clubs from previous seasons have a chance to make the FA Cup semifinals after the quarterfinal draw took place on Wednesday night.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Holders Manchester City was drawn at Newcastle United, Chelsea was drawn at Leicester City, and Arsenal was drawn at high flying Sheffield United. Either Manchester United or Derby, who face off on Thursday, will visit Norwich for the final match of the quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, Newcastle played to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City, as Jonjo Shelvey scored a dramatic game-tying goal in the 88th minute. Arsenal nearly lost to Sheffield United in January, which sets up a fantastic rematch in March. Chelsea and Leicester City meanwhile are neck and neck in the Premier League table, so it will be interesting to see how strong of a lineup they select in this upcoming matchup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could put away former star and captain Wayne Rooney and Derby, and make it an all-Premier League quarterfinals. However, Rooney could have one last word to say against his former club.

The matches for the FA Cup quarterfinals will be played between March 20 through March 22.

FA Cup Wrap: Norwich stun Spurs

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 4, 2020, 6:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time in almost three decades, Norwich City is in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Todd Cantwell converted his penalty kick while Tim Krul saved Gedson Fernandez’ attempt to give Norwich City a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over Tottenham on Wednesday at the remodeled White Hart Lane.

With the defeat, Spurs hope for a trophy this season dwindles, as the Premier League is surely out of reach at this point. Norwich meanwhile has even more to play for now with their Premier League struggles gobbling up most of their mental energy.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City came through a tough road tie at Sheffield Wednesday to win, 1-0, while Leicester City scored late to beat Birmingham.

Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Time and time again, Sergio Aguero comes up with timely goals in important moments for Manchester City.

On a night when Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Wildsmith kept almost everything out of the net, the ageless Aguero snuck a shot past Joseph Wildsmith to help lead Manchester City to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

This story will be updated.