Coronavirus leads to quarantines at Ajax, Brondby, Lyngby

The coronavirus has led to a quarantine of more than a dozen club members across two nations in Europe.

Thomas Kahlenberg, the former Danish international, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and attended Brondby’s game with Lyngby last weekend.

Thirteen people are quarantined by Brondby as a result of Kahlenberg’s diagnosis including a player and an assistant coach, as well as three players from Lyngby.

And De Telegraaf reports that Ajax assistant and ex-Liverpool player Christian Poulsen has been quarantined, too, after hanging out with Kahlenberg. Two Ajax staffers are also in quarantine.

Amazingly, Kahlenberg is apologizing for catching a virus, according to the BBC:

(Brondby communications director Christian) Schultz said Kahlenberg was “very, very sorry for the commotion he’s caused” but he was in “good spirits.”

The coronavirus has postponed a host of matches in Italy including the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg between Juventus and AC Milan and causing fixture chaos. There are pre-match handshake bans in Spain and the Premier League.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has branded playing matches behind closed doors only a short-term solution, but this is a problem that’s going to last some time with a very contagious virus.