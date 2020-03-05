More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Visionhaus

De Bruyne doubtful for Sunday’s Manchester derby

By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 10:21 AM EST
Kevin De Bruyne‘s availability for Sunday’s Manchester derby (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com) is very much uncertain and perhaps even leaning toward unlikely, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The injury to De Bruyne’s shoulder was suffered when the hell and landed awkwardly during Sunday’s League Cup final victory over Aston Villa. While it doesn’t sound like the injury is at all serious, De Bruyne might miss a week or two of action — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Kevin had a problem here [points to shoulder]. He was not fit.

“In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don’t know how long [he will be out]. Hopefully not much.”

Asked if he expects his Belgian playmaking maestro to be fit for the derby at Old Trafford, Guardiola simply responded, “I don’t know.”

De Bruyne has nearly two weeks to return to health before Man City host Real Madrid with a 3-1 lead in the UEFA Champions League on March 17.

Paraguayan police detain Ronaldinho on false passport allegations

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) Former soccer star Ronaldinho has been detained by Paraguayan police for allegedly entering the country with a falsified passport.

Police raided the Brazil star’s hotel room on Wednesday night and prosecutors said they found Paraguayan passports that had been falsified with data of Ronaldinho and his brother.

Prosecutor Federico Delfino said the brothers left Brazil using passports of that country, but entered Paraguay on Wednesday morning using Paraguayan documents.

“They are original passports, but with apocryphal data,” Delfino said.

He added Ronaldinho told investigators the people who brought him gave him the documents. Ronaldinho was in Paraguay to help a local foundation campaign for children’s health.

The player was testifying before the country’s organized crime unit on Thursday.

Delfino said prosecutors have until late Thursday to decide if they will bring charges.

Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, the Champions League with Barcelona, the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro, the Ballon d’Or and two FIFA player of the year awards before retiring in 2015.

Arsenal’s Torreira out indefinitely with fractured ankle

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 8:53 AM EST
Lucas Torreira might have played his final game of the 2019-20 season on Monday, when the Arsenal midfielder fractured his right ankle in an FA Cup fifth-round victory over Portsmouth, the club has confirmed.

Arsenal issued a statement on the injury on Thursday, and while Torreira’s season is not officially over while they await “further specialist reviews which will determine a recovery plan,” it’s a significant blow for the Gunners to lose their most consistent and influential midfielder with 11 games to go and five-point gap between themselves and UEFA Champions League qualification.

The injury occurred under a heavy challenge from Portsmouth defender James Bolton, resulting in Torriera being stretchered off the field after just 16 minutes.

Dani Ceballos, who is on loan from Real Madrid this season, is expected to assume Torreira’s place in the starting lineup going forward.

Platini loses appeal of his four-year FIFA ban

Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 8:14 AM EST
GENEVA (AP) Michel Platini has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights to overturn a four-year ban from soccer for taking a $2 million payment from FIFA.

The unanimous ruling by seven judges to declare Platini’s application inadmissible was published on Thursday by the court in Strasbourg, France.

Aspects of the France great and former UEFA president’s appeal were “manifestly ill-founded,” the court said in a statement.

“The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr. Platini in football’s governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA, the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary,” the court said.

It’s a fifth legal defeat for Platini after the evidence and fairness of the case was found proven by FIFA’s ethics and appeals committees, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Switzerland’s supreme court.

The allegations that emerged against Platini in September 2015 ended his FIFA presidential campaign to succeed Sepp Blatter and removed him from office as UEFA president.

The former FIFA vice president now must pay soccer’s world body a fine of $62,800 to be eligible for an active role in soccer. Platini said in October he would not pay while the European ruling was pending.

Platini was linked to an advisory role with the French president of the global players’ union FIFPro, which distanced itself from the speculation in January.

The case related to a $2 million payment to Platini in 2011, authorized by FIFA’s then-president Blatter as uncontracted salary for work as an adviser a decade earlier. Blatter is serving a six-year ban.

Platini’s four-year ban, reduced from six at a 2016 appeal case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, expired in October.

The European court said Platini challenged the CAS judgment on three grounds: Right to a fair hearing, that FIFA rules had been used retrospectively against him, and that the ban was excessive.

Platini and Blatter are being pursued by FIFA to recover the $2 million through a civil court claim in Switzerland.

FIFA said in December any money recovered, plus interest, would be “fully channelled back into football development, which is where the money should have gone in the first place.”

In a separate legal suit announced last November, Platini is claiming up to $3 million from UEFA as salary and bonuses due in his contract as president.

SheBelievesCup Preview: Olympic hopefuls look to make impact

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 5, 2020, 12:39 AM EST
New U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski would no doubt like to win the SheBelievesCup, getting the title back after losing it to England last year.

But more importantly is getting to test his players in a competitive tournament, just a few months before he has to select his best 18 for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The U.S. kicks off the SheBelievesCup on Thursday with a match against England at Emporia Stadium in Orlando. The U.S. next faces Spain on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. before finishing against Japan on March 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Versatility is the name of the game, with five fewer players available for the Olympics than at the World Cup, so some of the fringe USWNT players will be looking to use this tournament to show that they’re more than just a left back, for example.

Tierna Davidson, an up and coming outside back for the USWNT and the Chicago Red Stars – and the youngest player in the squad – is looking to prove she can play all across the backline. Mal Pugh, a striker who’s rise to fame coincided with her starting at the last Olympics, has seen her star fall far from the sky. Now back in contention, can she push her way into the 18 to Tokyo?

On the other end, Andonovski has some huge decisions to make this summer about his veterans. Carli Lloyd is 37 and slowing down, though still scoring goals like she’s 10 years younger. In all, 10 players in Andonovski’s 23-player squad for the SheBelievesCup are 30-years old or older, including captain Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe, and starting goalkeeper Ashlynn Harris.

For those three, their sports – presuming they’re fit – are probably safe for the Olympics. But we’ll have to see what Jessica McDonald, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Ali Krieger all do this tournament and into the summer to cement their places in the 18-player squad. It’s also important for players who aren’t here, like Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan. Morgan is due to give birth this month, but plans on being back on the field by the start of the Olympic tournament.

This U.S. team will face good tests in England and Japan, as well as the up and coming Spain. England is without some of its World Cup stars from last year, including Lucy Bronze, but there’s plenty of talent on the field. Phil Neville will get to use Georgia Stanway, Ellen White, and Nikita Parris, among many others.

For Japan, it’s a veteran squad sprinkled in with some youngsters. 14 of the 23-player squad have at least 15 caps or more, and Japan captain Saki Kumagai of Lyon will look to anchor the backline. Spain’s star striker, Jenni Hermoso, is a former club teammate of Krieger, Harris and Press, so each side will have a decent idea of what the other brings.

So on top of the overall results, there’s plenty to watch for at the 2020 SheBelievesCup. How this USWNT squad plays, if it can carry over the momentum from the fall victory tour into now, and who makes a name for themselves are just a few topics to keep an eye on.