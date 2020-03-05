More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ighalo leads Man Utd past Derby County

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 4:37 PM EST
Manchester United dealt with old pal Wayne Rooney and Derby County to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Odion Ighalo scored in each half after Luke Shaw opened the scoring to lead the Red Devils past the Rams 3-0 at Pride Park on Thursday.

Rooney put on a decent display in a losing effort. The Derby County captain completed 11 of 15 long balls while connecting on 88 percent of his passes. He had five key passes, an interception, a blocked shot, two tackles, and a clearance (via Sofascore).

Sergio Romero denied Rooney a wonderful stoppage-time free kick goal when he flew right to slap a ball over the bar.

Shaw’s goal was a bounding effort from the left side of the box in the 33rd minute.

It’s his first since opening day of the 2018/19 Premier League season, and just his second in 151 senior appearances between Southampton and Manchester United.

Ighalo has scored in both of his starts for United this season since arriving from the Chinese Super League, and his first goal was especially deft (see below). The 30-year-old maneuvered between two defenders and finished well. He deposited his own rebound after a Juan Mata pass in the 70 minute to make it 3-0.

United will visit Norwich City in the quarterfinals, which is comprised entirely of Premier League combatants.

Solskjaer on Ighalo, Rooney, Man Utd win: ‘Everyone loves Wayne’

Manchester United
Photo by Nick Potts/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
Manchester United will look to stretch its unbeaten run to 10 matches when it hosts Manchester City in what should be a scintillating derby on Sunday.

The Red Devils hit nine matches on Thursday when they eliminated old pal Wayne Rooney and Derby County from the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at Pride Park.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thrilled with the performances of striker Odion Ighalo and rare goal scorer  Luke Shaw in the win.

For Ighalo, it’s three goals in two starts for United after a trio of goal-free substitute appearances. Here’s Solskjaer, via the BBC:

“When you get strikers in you want them to be happy and confident. He has come in here and of course we still have a few injuries and it is great for us to have Odion to call upon. He is a different striker for us and scores some good goals, there is not many who could dig that one out for his first. We have a team of good players.”

The striker says he’s feeling good around Old Trafford, and isn’t bothered by any odd thoughts regarding his return to the Premier League from the Chinese Super League.

“As long as my team-mates believe in me, the boss believes in me and the fans believe in me, just have to keep going. I don’t care what anyone says.”

Rooney nearly got on the score sheet with a technical marvel of a free kick in stoppage time, but Sergio Romero made an even better play to slap the ball over the bar.

Solskjaer and Rooney were teammates at Old Trafford for a few seasons, and there’s mutual appreciation.

“Everyone loves Wayne, all the supporters at Manchester United appreciate what he did,” Solskjaer said. “He played well. He shows class and sometimes he has too much time on the ball for my liking.”

Rooney was quite good on the day. The Derby County captain completed 11 of 15 long balls while connecting on 88 percent of his passes. He had five key passes, an interception, a blocked shot, two tackles, and a clearance (via Sofascore).

Ancelotti avoids ban after VAR-inspired red card v. Man Utd

VAR
Photo by Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Carlo Ancelotti has accepted his fate and will pay a fine for his red card following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The fine of approximately $10,000 will not be accompanied by a touch line ban, meaning Ancelotti will take his place in the dugout when the Toffees face his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ancelotti was enraged when a stoppage-time match-winning own goal was pulled off the board. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw his shot put into the United goal by Harry Maguire.

But Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

Ancelotti was shown a red by referee Chris Kavanagh after the final whistle for arguing his case.

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said after the game. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

Seems just. Ancelotti didn’t appear to look any less angry or do anything more untoward than Pep Guardiola’s infamous hearty handshake following Man City’s loss to Liverpool in November.

FOLLOW LIVE, FA Cup: Man United v. Rooney, Derby County

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
One final place in the FA Cup quarterfinals is up for grabs on Thursday, but that will be almost a secondary storyline to the fact that Wayne Rooney and Derby County are set to face Manchester United.

[ LIVE: Follow Derby v. Man United here ]

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Goodison Park last weekend, with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes highlights the starting lineup alongside Jesse Lingard and Odion Ighalo.

Rooney starts for the Rams, who have deployed Man United’s all-time leading scorer in a number of different positions and roles during his first two months at the club. Expect him to play both midfield and center forward at some point.

Premier League storylines: Matchweek 29

Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 1:52 PM EST
Matchweek 29 is almost here in the Premier League and it’s time to focus on the top storylines ahead of the action.

Below we take a deeper look and preview the weekend’s biggest battles.

The Manchester derby [ STREAM ]

  • Man United v. Man City, Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

While the gap between the Manchester clubs has closed — at least, mathematically speaking — 15 points (plus a game in hand) still stand between City and United ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford. Sure, it’s true that City are far from their previously invincible selves this season, so perhaps you might talk yourself into these sides being much closer to one another than they really are. Yes, even when you consider that United beat City at the Etihad Stadium in their first PL meeting this season, City are still miles ahead in every conceivable way. A win for United on Sunday would change that, but only a little. Dominance isn’t getting up for one or two big games each season, but remaining consistent over the course of 38 games.

Will they be champions, or “great champions?” [ STREAM ]

  • Liverpool v. Bournemouth, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Things haven’t been great — at least, not virtually perfect — for Liverpool of late, with three losses from their last four games in all competitions. Superstar Sadio Mane sees the comings weeks and months as the Reds’ chance to be “great champions,” rather than forgettable champions: “I think in this moment you could be or could not be a champion, a great champion, and I think this kind of moment has happened to us, but it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. We have another important game on Saturday and then on Wednesday, so for this game, we will be ready and we will be back again. This can happen in football and we’re used to it. We just have to keep working hard and keep going if we want to be great champions.”

Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge [ STREAM ]

  • Chelsea v. Everton, Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Despite managing numerous Champions League clubs following his time at Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t returned to Stamford Bridge as the opposing manager since he left the post in 2011. Sunday should amount to a hero’s welcome for the Italian, who remains deeply beloved by Blues fans, thanks in large part to guiding Chelsea to its only PL-FA Cup double in club history. As for the game itself, Chelsea remain fourth in the table, but the gap between themselves and sixth place is just three points with 10 games to go. It’s still all to play for over the final 10 games in west London.

Will the battle for north London get tighter? [ STREAMS ]

  • Arsenal v. West Ham, Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN)
  • Burnley v. Tottenham, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

While the battle for north London supremacy isn’t looking likely to bring Champions League qualification with it this season, one of Tottenham and Arsenal still has to finish above the other. Neither side has managed to distance themselves from the other, despite the other falling on hard times for much of the season. As such, they’re currently separated by three points — which could be wiped away by Arsenal’s game in hand — setting up a frantic sprint limp to the finish line. In a just world, they would finish level on points, goal differential, goals scored and every tie-breaking metric on the books.