Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

FOLLOW LIVE, FA Cup: Man United v. Rooney, Derby County

By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
One final place in the FA Cup quarterfinals is up for grabs on Thursday, but that will be almost a secondary storyline to the fact that Wayne Rooney and Derby County are set to face Manchester United.

[ LIVE: Follow Derby v. Man United here ]

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made six changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Goodison Park last weekend, with star midfielder Bruno Fernandes highlights the starting lineup alongside Jesse Lingard and Odion Ighalo.

Rooney starts for the Rams, who have deployed Man United’s all-time leading scorer in a number of different positions and roles during his first two months at the club. Expect him to play both midfield and center forward at some point.

Ancelotti avoids ban after VAR-inspired red card v. Man Utd

VAR
Photo by Martin Rickett/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Carlo Ancelotti has accepted his fate and will pay a fine for his red card following Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The fine of approximately $10,000 will not be accompanied by a touch line ban, meaning Ancelotti will take his place in the dugout when the Toffees face his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ancelotti was enraged when a stoppage-time match-winning own goal was pulled off the board. Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw his shot put into the United goal by Harry Maguire.

But Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

Ancelotti was shown a red by referee Chris Kavanagh after the final whistle for arguing his case.

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said after the game. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

Seems just. Ancelotti didn’t appear to look any less angry or do anything more untoward than Pep Guardiola’s infamous hearty handshake following Man City’s loss to Liverpool in November.

Premier League storylines: Matchweek 29

Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2020, 1:52 PM EST
Matchweek 29 is almost here in the Premier League and it’s time to focus on the top storylines ahead of the action.

Below we take a deeper look and preview the weekend’s biggest battles.

The Manchester derby [ STREAM ]

  • Man United v. Man City, Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

While the gap between the Manchester clubs has closed — at least, mathematically speaking — 15 points (plus a game in hand) still stand between City and United ahead of Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford. Sure, it’s true that City are far from their previously invincible selves this season, so perhaps you might talk yourself into these sides being much closer to one another than they really are. Yes, even when you consider that United beat City at the Etihad Stadium in their first PL meeting this season, City are still miles ahead in every conceivable way. A win for United on Sunday would change that, but only a little. Dominance isn’t getting up for one or two big games each season, but remaining consistent over the course of 38 games.

Will they be champions, or “great champions?” [ STREAM ]

  • Liverpool v. Bournemouth, Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Things haven’t been great — at least, not virtually perfect — for Liverpool of late, with three losses from their last four games in all competitions. Superstar Sadio Mane sees the comings weeks and months as the Reds’ chance to be “great champions,” rather than forgettable champions: “I think in this moment you could be or could not be a champion, a great champion, and I think this kind of moment has happened to us, but it’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. We have another important game on Saturday and then on Wednesday, so for this game, we will be ready and we will be back again. This can happen in football and we’re used to it. We just have to keep working hard and keep going if we want to be great champions.”

Ancelotti returns to Stamford Bridge [ STREAM ]

  • Chelsea v. Everton, Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN)

Despite managing numerous Champions League clubs following his time at Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t returned to Stamford Bridge as the opposing manager since he left the post in 2011. Sunday should amount to a hero’s welcome for the Italian, who remains deeply beloved by Blues fans, thanks in large part to guiding Chelsea to its only PL-FA Cup double in club history. As for the game itself, Chelsea remain fourth in the table, but the gap between themselves and sixth place is just three points with 10 games to go. It’s still all to play for over the final 10 games in west London.

Will the battle for north London get tighter? [ STREAMS ]

  • Arsenal v. West Ham, Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN)
  • Burnley v. Tottenham, Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN)

While the battle for north London supremacy isn’t looking likely to bring Champions League qualification with it this season, one of Tottenham and Arsenal still has to finish above the other. Neither side has managed to distance themselves from the other, despite the other falling on hard times for much of the season. As such, they’re currently separated by three points — which could be wiped away by Arsenal’s game in hand — setting up a frantic sprint limp to the finish line. In a just world, they would finish level on points, goal differential, goals scored and every tie-breaking metric on the books.

Eden Hazard has surgery on fractured ankle

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 1:10 PM EST
MADRID — Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Madrid said team doctors supervised the operation conducted in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

“Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process,” the Spanish club said.

Hazard, Madrid’s biggest signing last year, broke his lower right leg in a loss at Levante in the Spanish league on Feb. 22. He was just returning to action after missing nearly three months because of a similar injury.

Paraguayan police detain Ronaldinho on false passport allegations

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Former soccer star Ronaldinho has been detained by Paraguayan police for allegedly entering the country with a falsified passport.

Police raided the Brazil star’s hotel room on Wednesday night and prosecutors said they found Paraguayan passports that had been falsified with data of Ronaldinho and his brother.

Prosecutor Federico Delfino said the brothers left Brazil using passports of that country, but entered Paraguay on Wednesday morning using Paraguayan documents.

“They are original passports, but with apocryphal data,” Delfino said.

He added Ronaldinho told investigators the people who brought him gave him the documents. Ronaldinho was in Paraguay to help a local foundation campaign for children’s health.

The player was testifying before the country’s organized crime unit on Thursday.

Delfino said prosecutors have until late Thursday to decide if they will bring charges.

Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, the Champions League with Barcelona, the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro, the Ballon d’Or and two FIFA player of the year awards before retiring in 2015.