MLS Week 2 preview: Rapids aim for 2-0; LAFC hosts Philly

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s first week of the 2020 season was low on surprises excluding Colorado’s 2-1 win at DC United.

The Rapids will hope for a surprising 2-0 start after that road triumph, with Orlando City headed to Colorado for Week 2.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Colorado didn’t win its first match until Week 13 of 2019, when it started a seven-match unbeaten run. The Rapids haven’t started 2-0 since 2012.

Head coach Robin Fraser would love to keep the good times rolling against an Orlando side that didn’t have Nani in a Week 1 draw with Real Salt Lake.

The Rapids announced a new deal for captain Jack Price on Thursday, the former Wolves defender entering his third year with the club and set for two more after that with an option for 2023.

“We like people that don’t fancy us, we’re not really bothered about them,” Price told The Denver Post’s Jake Shapiro. “They can talk, we know that we’ve got a good squad. We’ve added quality, and the players that were here towards the back end of last season. We were one of the best teams form-wise.”

That match, a 9 p.m. ET kickoff, is one of 11 Saturday matches. Other curious encounters including Columbus visiting Seattle and Toronto entertaining NYCFC.

That leaves just a pair of tilt Sunday, with a pair of 0-1 teams colliding when Portland hosts Nashville and a big test for cross-country traveling Philadelphia.

[ MORE: 5 things we learned from Week 1 ]

The Union opened with a loss at FC Dallas, and Sunday gets no easier with a home opener for LAFC.

LAFC now has an international roster slot open because Carlos Vela has an American green card.

Philly has a change of its own, as Alejandro Bedoya has had his Designated Player deal bought down with TAM.

That leaves the Union with only one DP.

MLS Week 2 schedule

Saturday (all times Eastern)

New England v. Chicago — 1:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake v. New York Red Bulls — 2 p.m.

FC Dallas v. Montrela — 3 p.m.

DC United v. Inter Miami — 3:30 p.m.

Toronto v. NYCFC — 5 p.m.m

Atlanta United v. FC Cincinnati — 7 p.m.

San Jose v. Minnesota — 8 p.m.

Sporting KC v. Houston — 8:30 p.m.

Colorado v. Orlando City — 9 p.m.

Seattle v. Columbus — 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy v. Vancouver — 10 p.m.

Sunday (all times Eastern)

Portland v. Nashville — 7 p.m.

LAFC v. Philadelphia — 10 p.m.