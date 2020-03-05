More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USWNT
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Press wonder goal leads USWNT past England (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 9:02 PM EST
The United States women’s national team opened the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a 2-0 defeat of reigning champs England in Orlando on Thursday.

Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored goals in the win.

The Yanks finish the evening just behind Spain on the table after the latter beat Japan 3-1. Lucia Garcia scored twice for Spain after Japan leveled the score before halftime.

The tournament moves to New Jersey for Sunday’s second match day, where Japan will host England before the Yanks entertain Spain.

The U.S. out-attempted England 23-8 to get a measure of tournament revenge from the 2-2 draw last season. The USWNT, of course, beat England in World Cup semifinal. Press scored in that 2-1 win, too.

Lloyd scored her goal off a nifty scoop pass from Lindsey Horan, and Julie Ertz had a goal ruled offside late in the match.

Press’ goal was dynamite stuff with spin rate like a top MLB pitcher, giving her six goals already since the calendar turned to 2020.

Coronavirus leads to quarantines at Ajax, Brondby, Lyngby

coronavirus
(Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 10:13 PM EST
The coronavirus has led to a quarantine of more than a dozen club members across two nations in Europe.

Thomas Kahlenberg, the former Danish international, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and attended Brondby’s game with Lyngby last weekend.

Thirteen people are quarantined by Brondby as a result of Kahlenberg’s diagnosis including a player and an assistant coach, as well as three players from Lyngby.

And De Telegraaf reports that Ajax assistant and ex-Liverpool player Christian Poulsen has been quarantined, too, after hanging out with Kahlenberg. Two Ajax staffers are also in quarantine.

Amazingly, Kahlenberg is apologizing for catching a virus, according to the BBC:

(Brondby communications director Christian) Schultz said Kahlenberg was “very, very sorry for the commotion he’s caused” but he was in “good spirits.”

The coronavirus has postponed a host of matches in Italy including the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg between Juventus and AC Milan and causing fixture chaos. There are pre-match handshake bans in Spain and the Premier League.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has branded playing matches behind closed doors only a short-term solution, but this is a problem that’s going to last some time with a very contagious virus.

MLS Week 2 preview: Rapids aim for 2-0; LAFC hosts Philly

MLS preview
Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Major League Soccer’s first week of the 2020 season was low on surprises excluding Colorado’s 2-1 win at DC United.

The Rapids will hope for a surprising 2-0 start after that road triumph, with Orlando City headed to Colorado for Week 2.

Colorado didn’t win its first match until Week 13 of 2019, when it started a seven-match unbeaten run. The Rapids haven’t started 2-0 since 2012.

Head coach Robin Fraser would love to keep the good times rolling against an Orlando side that didn’t have Nani in a Week 1 draw with Real Salt Lake.

The Rapids announced a new deal for captain Jack Price on Thursday, the former Wolves defender entering his third year with the club and set for two more after that with an option for 2023.

“We like people that don’t fancy us, we’re not really bothered about them,” Price told The Denver Post’s Jake Shapiro. “They can talk, we know that we’ve got a good squad. We’ve added quality, and the players that were here towards the back end of last season. We were one of the best teams form-wise.”

That match, a 9 p.m. ET kickoff, is one of 11 Saturday matches. Other curious encounters including Columbus visiting Seattle and Toronto entertaining NYCFC.

That leaves just a pair of tilt Sunday, with a pair of 0-1 teams colliding when Portland hosts Nashville and a big test for cross-country traveling Philadelphia.

5 things we learned from Week 1

The Union opened with a loss at FC Dallas, and Sunday gets no easier with a home opener for LAFC.

LAFC now has an international roster slot open because Carlos Vela has an American green card.

Philly has a change of its own, as Alejandro Bedoya has had his Designated Player deal bought down with TAM.

That leaves the Union with only one DP.

MLS Week 2 schedule

Saturday (all times Eastern)
New England v. Chicago — 1:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake v. New York Red Bulls — 2 p.m.
FC Dallas v. Montrela — 3 p.m.
DC United v. Inter Miami — 3:30 p.m.
Toronto v. NYCFC — 5 p.m.m
Atlanta United v. FC Cincinnati — 7 p.m.
San Jose v. Minnesota — 8 p.m.
Sporting KC v. Houston — 8:30 p.m.
Colorado v. Orlando City — 9 p.m.
Seattle v. Columbus — 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy v. Vancouver — 10 p.m.

Sunday (all times Eastern)
Portland v. Nashville — 7 p.m.
LAFC v. Philadelphia — 10 p.m.

Athletic Bilbao wins to set up Basque derby in Copa del Rey final

Copa del Rey
Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/ Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 7:26 PM EST
MADRID (AP) For the first time in more than a century, a Basque derby will decide the Copa del Rey.

Athletic Bilbao reached the Copa final for the fourth time in 12 years despite a 2-1 loss at Granada on Thursday, advancing on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate score to set up a title match against Basque Country rival Real Sociedad.

It will be the first time the two teams play for the Copa title since Athletic beat Sociedad in 1910 in the deciding match of a three-team mini-tournament.

Neither club has won the cup in more than 30 years, with Athletic’s last title coming in 1984 and Sociedad’s in 1987.

Sociedad defeated second-division club Mirandes 1-0 on Wednesday to advance 3-1 on aggregate.

Athletic won 1-0 in Bilbao but was down 2-0 on Thursday after second-half headers by Carlos Fernandez and German Sanchez. Yuri Berchiche scored the decisive away goal after a run into the area in the 81st to secure his team a spot in the April 18 final in Seville.

Athletic, which only fields players born or raised in the Basque region, is the second-most successful club in the Copa with 23 titles, behind Barcelona’s 30. Athletic lost to the Catalan club the last three times it reached the final – in 2009, 2012 and 2015.

Two-time champion Sociedad last made it to the final in 1988, a year after it won its second title. The first came in 1909.

Granada was trying to reach its second Copa final, and first since 1959, when it lost to Barcelona.

Athletic eliminated Barcelona 1-0 at home in the quarterfinals, while Sociedad ousted Real Madrid with a 4-3 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

It’s the first time in a decade neither Barcelona nor Madrid made it to the last four.

Monaco’s Martins suspended six months for shoving referee (video)

Gelson Martins
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 5, 2020, 6:54 PM EST
Gelson Martins is learning a costly lesson after shoving a referee last month.

Martins has been suspended for six months by the French league for a Feb. 6 incident in which he pushed referee Mikael Lesage, who had sent off teammate Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 21-times capped Portuguese winger, 24, will not be eligible to return to AS Monaco until July 1.

Suspensions for physical incidents with referees will almost always be harsh given the importance of the position in the sport and the freedom necessary to do their jobs. There’s also increased focus on protecting referees in recent years.

Referees in Berlin protested increased incidents of violence earlier this year, while Franck Ribery and Neymar have both been suspended for making contact with officials. In 2014, an American referee was killed after a player punched him in the face after a red card incident. The player was sentenced to eight years in prison. A lower-league playoff match in the U.S. was abandoned this Fall after a referee was punched by a coach.

Martins left Sporting Lisbon for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018, going on loan to Monaco after a half-season. Monaco purchased him Atleti last summer.

He has eight goals and three assists in 37 league matches for Monaco over parts of two seasons. Martins leads the team in dribbles per game (2.4) and is averaging 1.3 key passes per contest via WhoScored.

In other words, it’s a big loss.

Monaco sits seventh in Ligue 1, six points back of the European places.