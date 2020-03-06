PARIS — Substitute Ryad Boudebouz scored the winner deep into injury time as Saint-Etienne stunned title holder Rennes 2-1 to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.
Nearing the end of four minutes of injury time, the ball reached Boudebouz on the edge of the penalty area and he confidently stroked it into the bottom right corner.
Saint-Etienne has won the French Cup six times but not since 1977. Les Verts will now face 12-time champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final on April 25.
Rennes upset PSG in the final last year after coming from 2-0 down. The Brittany side looked in control when M’Baye Niang scored a penalty in the 33rd.
But defender Timothee Kolodziejczak equalized for the home side just before the break.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick as PSG won 5-1 at Lyon to reach its sixth straight final.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract until 2025 at Everton as the young English striker has been in sensational form in the second half of the 2019-20 season.
Calvert-Lewin, 22, has scored eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games for the Toffees and since Marco Silva was fired he’s been a revelation in leading Everton’s forward line.
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson and then Carlo Ancelotti have placed their faith in DCL and he has certainly repaid that as his goals have catapulted them from a relegation battle to a European push.
“This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch,” Calvert-Lewin said. “The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there. And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process.”
Calvert-Lewin is on the cusp on his first call up to the England national team for their friendlies against Italy and Denmark in March and his mobility and hold up play, as well as his finishing, means he is a real throwback center forward.
He is good in the air, quick and his partnership with Richarlison is developing all the time and that means DCL and the Toffees are aiming high under Ancelotti who has totally changed the mood at Everton over the last few months.
“We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians,” Calvert-Lewin said. “It feels personal and that is how I like it. Personally, I want to get to that next level. I like to think I have shown I am ready to live up to the expectations of being Everton’s number nine. But I am well aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do. I love where I am and the position I am in and I love playing for Everton Football Club.”
Fresh from Mason Holgate signing a new five-year deal, Everton’s young core are sticking around now that the club finally has a manager in charge who looks like he will be around for at least a few seasons. Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva couldn’t kick Everton on despite heavy spending but Ancelotti is eager to put his faith in youngsters like DCL, Tom Davies and Holgate and with Ferguson in his coaching staff, continuity has been key.
He also spoke exclusively with Eric Dier who for the first time revealed that he is keen to play in his natural position at center back under Jose Mourinho, rather than in midfield.
"I have always been very politically correct on the subject because of many different reasons but I've come to a… It's been something that isn't new for me. The old manager knew where I stood for a long time about position and centre-back is where I see my future and I think where I can be the best I can be. With Pochettino, I started to play there this season, in the two games before he left, and I'm happy I got the chance to play there under Mourinho," Dier said.
Alisson has been ruled out of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with an injury.
Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Brazilian goalkeeper has suffered a muscle injury and will miss the clash at Anfield and could be out longer.
“Unfortunately Ali is out,” Klopp confirmed. “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench. There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”
Klopp added details on the specific nature of the injury: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”
“Adriannnnnnn!” it is time for you to step up. It looks like Alisson will also miss the second leg against Atletico Madrid and maybe the Merseyside derby against Everton.
This is the third time Alisson has been out injured this season and Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper, who they signed from West Ham last summer, has come into the team and performed pretty well throughout cup games and two spells without the reigning FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year.
With Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek, plus losing their first game of the season in the Premier League last weekend at Watford to cap off three-straight away defeats in all competitions after losing at Atletico Madrid, a few cracks are starting to show in their incredible season.
Given their 22-point lead atop the table, they will still win the Premier League title this season to end their 30-year drought but it is clear they may end up limping over the finishing line after sprinting out ahead of everyone else.