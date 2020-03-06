Calvert-Lewin signs new contract at Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract until 2025 at Everton as the young English striker has been in sensational form in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Calvert-Lewin, 22, has scored eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games for the Toffees and since Marco Silva was fired he’s been a revelation in leading Everton’s forward line.

Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson and then Carlo Ancelotti have placed their faith in DCL and he has certainly repaid that as his goals have catapulted them from a relegation battle to a European push.

“This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch,” Calvert-Lewin said. “The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there. And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process.”

Calvert-Lewin is on the cusp on his first call up to the England national team for their friendlies against Italy and Denmark in March and his mobility and hold up play, as well as his finishing, means he is a real throwback center forward.

He is good in the air, quick and his partnership with Richarlison is developing all the time and that means DCL and the Toffees are aiming high under Ancelotti who has totally changed the mood at Everton over the last few months.

“We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians,” Calvert-Lewin said. “It feels personal and that is how I like it. Personally, I want to get to that next level. I like to think I have shown I am ready to live up to the expectations of being Everton’s number nine. But I am well aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do. I love where I am and the position I am in and I love playing for Everton Football Club.”

Fresh from Mason Holgate signing a new five-year deal, Everton’s young core are sticking around now that the club finally has a manager in charge who looks like he will be around for at least a few seasons. Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva couldn’t kick Everton on despite heavy spending but Ancelotti is eager to put his faith in youngsters like DCL, Tom Davies and Holgate and with Ferguson in his coaching staff, continuity has been key.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports