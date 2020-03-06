Chelsea finally have a positive injury update on USMNT star Christian Pulisic.
Hurrah!
Pulisic, 21, last played for Chelsea on Jan. 1 as he suffered a nasty adductor injury in training.
Frank Lampard has given plenty of updates on the fitness of the American winger in recent weeks and not many of them have been positive. The latest was.
“We just had an in-house game here which Ruben and Christian Pulisic took part in,” Lampard said. “It’s great to see Christian get some minutes. He’s short of match fitness but it’s the first time the injury has felt at a level to get him on a big pitch in a relatively competitive match. That’s a big step forward, hopefully.”
Chelsea host Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game in their battle for a top four finish.
With Man United and Wolves breathing down their necks, Chelsea’s form over the last few months has been terrible compared to their fast start to the season.
The Blues have made it through to the FA Cup quarterfinals (where they will travel to Leicester City) after beating Liverpool in midweek and although they look likely to exit the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage, a top four finish and an FA Cup final appearance would be a good first season in charge for Lampard and his young players.
There’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s poor run has coincided with Pulisic’s absence as the American winger was finding his stride in the fall and his creativity and direct running gave Chelsea something different in the final third. With Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi out injured, Chelsea will be keen to have Pulisic back as soon as possible and he may be fit enough for a place on the bench this weekend or next.
Lampard and Chelsea have admitted they’ve missed Pulisic and the Pennsylvanian native pushed hard to come back sooner than expected but suffered a setback in February.
With big games coming up against top four rivals between now and the end of the season, Pulisic will be hoping to finish the season strong after a injury-hit first season in the Premier League.
PARIS — Substitute Ryad Boudebouz scored the winner deep into injury time as Saint-Etienne stunned title holder Rennes 2-1 to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.
Nearing the end of four minutes of injury time, the ball reached Boudebouz on the edge of the penalty area and he confidently stroked it into the bottom right corner.
Saint-Etienne has won the French Cup six times but not since 1977. Les Verts will now face 12-time champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final on April 25.
Rennes upset PSG in the final last year after coming from 2-0 down. The Brittany side looked in control when M’Baye Niang scored a penalty in the 33rd.
But defender Timothee Kolodziejczak equalized for the home side just before the break.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick as PSG won 5-1 at Lyon to reach its sixth straight final.
Alisson has been ruled out of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with an injury.
Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Brazilian goalkeeper has suffered a muscle injury and will miss the clash at Anfield and could be out longer.
“Unfortunately Ali is out,” Klopp confirmed. “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench. There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”
Klopp added details on the specific nature of the injury: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”
“Adriannnnnnn!” it is time for you to step up. It looks like Alisson will also miss the second leg against Atletico Madrid and maybe the Merseyside derby against Everton.
This is the third time Alisson has been out injured this season and Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper, who they signed from West Ham last summer, has come into the team and performed pretty well throughout cup games and two spells without the reigning FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year.
With Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek, plus losing their first game of the season in the Premier League last weekend at Watford to cap off three-straight away defeats in all competitions after losing at Atletico Madrid, a few cracks are starting to show in their incredible season.
Given their 22-point lead atop the table, they will still win the Premier League title this season to end their 30-year drought but it is clear they may end up limping over the finishing line after sprinting out ahead of everyone else.