Liverpool’s Alisson ruled out

Alisson has been ruled out of Liverpool’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with an injury.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Brazilian goalkeeper has suffered a muscle injury and will miss the clash at Anfield and could be out longer.

“Unfortunately Ali is out,” Klopp confirmed. “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench. There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”

Klopp added details on the specific nature of the injury: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

“Adriannnnnnn!” it is time for you to step up. It looks like Alisson will also miss the second leg against Atletico Madrid and maybe the Merseyside derby against Everton.

This is the third time Alisson has been out injured this season and Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper, who they signed from West Ham last summer, has come into the team and performed pretty well throughout cup games and two spells without the reigning FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year.

With Liverpool crashing out of the FA Cup in midweek, plus losing their first game of the season in the Premier League last weekend at Watford to cap off three-straight away defeats in all competitions after losing at Atletico Madrid, a few cracks are starting to show in their incredible season.

Given their 22-point lead atop the table, they will still win the Premier League title this season to end their 30-year drought but it is clear they may end up limping over the finishing line after sprinting out ahead of everyone else.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports