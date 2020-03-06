Roy Hodgson will remain in charge at Crystal Palace through the end of the 2020-21 season after signing a contract extension.
Hodgson, 72, has now been in charge at Selhurst Park since September 2017 and has turned the Eagles into a steady midtable team in the Premier League with 11th and 12th place finishes in the last two seasons.
The former Liverpool, Fulham, West Brom and England manager (not including many other stops on his incredible managerial career) was delighted to commit to Palace for another season.
“I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future. Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal,” Hodgson said.
That final sentence is key as Hodgson has been open and honest in recent interviews about not quite knowing what the direction of the club is.
Palace haven’t spent big in the last few transfer windows and only gave Hodgson loan deals to work with in January when he wanted big spending, but he will get to bolster the squad in the summer. Keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha has been key, especially after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer for $57 million, but now Palace need to invest in a striker to hell Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead their charge.
Solid defensively and a threat on the counter attack and from set pieces, you know exactly what you’re getting from Palace and Hodgson. That’s why this partnership works so well and why they’ve decided to extend it for another season, at least.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract until 2025 at Everton as the young English striker has been in sensational form in the second half of the 2019-20 season.
Calvert-Lewin, 22, has scored eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games for the Toffees and since Marco Silva was fired he’s been a revelation in leading Everton’s forward line.
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson and then Carlo Ancelotti have placed their faith in DCL and he has certainly repaid that as his goals have catapulted them from a relegation battle to a European push.
“This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch,” Calvert-Lewin said. “The turnaround we have had since December is fantastic and the belief in ourselves we are back up there and can compete with the best is well and truly there. And with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process.”
Calvert-Lewin is on the cusp on his first call up to the England national team for their friendlies against Italy and Denmark in March and his mobility and hold up play, as well as his finishing, means he is a real throwback center forward.
He is good in the air, quick and his partnership with Richarlison is developing all the time and that means DCL and the Toffees are aiming high under Ancelotti who has totally changed the mood at Everton over the last few months.
“We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions. It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians,” Calvert-Lewin said. “It feels personal and that is how I like it. Personally, I want to get to that next level. I like to think I have shown I am ready to live up to the expectations of being Everton’s number nine. But I am well aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do. I love where I am and the position I am in and I love playing for Everton Football Club.”
Fresh from Mason Holgate signing a new five-year deal, Everton’s young core are sticking around now that the club finally has a manager in charge who looks like he will be around for at least a few seasons. Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva couldn’t kick Everton on despite heavy spending but Ancelotti is eager to put his faith in youngsters like DCL, Tom Davies and Holgate and with Ferguson in his coaching staff, continuity has been key.
The Premier League TV schedule is set and we have your stream links as Matchweek 29 is going to be a lot of fun. Get in there.
The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Here’s your full TV schedule and Premier League stream links for the coming days.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Brighton – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton v. Newcastle – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
Sunday
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Man United v. Man City – NBC [STREAM]
Monday
4 p.m. ET: Leicester City v. Aston Villa – NBCSN [STREAM]
NBC Sports’ Pro Soccer Talk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright shares his behind-the-scenes access into the Premier League mixed zones highlighting the intriguing interviews from this week’s marquee matches.
This week, JPW shares his mixed zone interviews from Wolves-Tottenham, Watford-Liverpool and Everton-Man United.
He also spoke exclusively with Eric Dier who for the first time revealed that he is keen to play in his natural position at center back under Jose Mourinho, rather than in midfield.
“I have always been very politically correct on the subject because of many different reasons but I’ve come to a… It’s been something that isn’t new for me. The old manager knew where I stood for a long time about position and centre-back is where I see my future and I think where I can be the best I can be. With Pochettino, I started to play there this season, in the two games before he left, and I’m happy I got the chance to play there under Mourinho,” Dier said.
To listen to more from the mixed zone with Joe Prince-Wright as he takes you deep inside stadiums, subscribe to In the Mixed Zone with JPW Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.
And you can follow him on Twitter @JPW_NBCSports here.
Click play below to listen to Episode 3 in full.
PARIS — Substitute Ryad Boudebouz scored the winner deep into injury time as Saint-Etienne stunned title holder Rennes 2-1 to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.
Nearing the end of four minutes of injury time, the ball reached Boudebouz on the edge of the penalty area and he confidently stroked it into the bottom right corner.
Saint-Etienne has won the French Cup six times but not since 1977. Les Verts will now face 12-time champion Paris Saint-Germain in the final on April 25.
Rennes upset PSG in the final last year after coming from 2-0 down. The Brittany side looked in control when M’Baye Niang scored a penalty in the 33rd.
But defender Timothee Kolodziejczak equalized for the home side just before the break.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick as PSG won 5-1 at Lyon to reach its sixth straight final.