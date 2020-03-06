Roy Hodgson will remain in charge at Crystal Palace through the end of the 2020-21 season after signing a contract extension.

Hodgson, 72, has now been in charge at Selhurst Park since September 2017 and has turned the Eagles into a steady midtable team in the Premier League with 11th and 12th place finishes in the last two seasons.

The former Liverpool, Fulham, West Brom and England manager (not including many other stops on his incredible managerial career) was delighted to commit to Palace for another season.

“I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future. Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal,” Hodgson said.

That final sentence is key as Hodgson has been open and honest in recent interviews about not quite knowing what the direction of the club is.

Palace haven’t spent big in the last few transfer windows and only gave Hodgson loan deals to work with in January when he wanted big spending, but he will get to bolster the squad in the summer. Keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha has been key, especially after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer for $57 million, but now Palace need to invest in a striker to hell Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead their charge.

Solid defensively and a threat on the counter attack and from set pieces, you know exactly what you’re getting from Palace and Hodgson. That’s why this partnership works so well and why they’ve decided to extend it for another season, at least.