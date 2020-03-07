More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

AC Milan fires executive Boban after rogue interview

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
The rebuild of AC Milan continues after chief football executive Zvonimir Boban after the Croatian gave an interview Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport in which he criticized both the new owner Elliott and current CEO Ivan Gazidis.

Elliott, an American-based hedge fund, took over AC Milan in 2018 after Li Yonghong defaulted on a hefty loan payment. Boban decided to go after ownership’s communication across club leadership, saying in his interview, “It needs to be precise in terms of the budget and goals. We don’t know what our margins are.”

He also went after former Arsenal and current Milan chief Gazidis for his pursuit of Ralf Rangnick as coach for next season, saying, “It’s disrespectful and not the Milan style.” Boban left his position as a FIFA executive to join AC Milan less than a calendar year ago, but the club confirmed on Saturday it had terminated his contract “with immediate effect.”

“We thank Zvone for his efforts over the past nine months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Gazidis said. “We must now turn our attention to football and the important games to come. (Coach) Stefano Pioli and his staff are doing an exceptional job growing the performances of the team every week and will have our full support as they continue this work, in what is a difficult time for the country.”

AC Milan voluntarily withdrew from the Europa League this season to avoid Financial Fair Play penalties. The club currently sits seventh in the Serie A table 12 points back of the Champions League places. They host Genoa at the San Siro on Sunday, scheduled to take place in front of an empty stadium after the league banned fans indefinitely over fears of coronavirus.

Pizarro scores first goal in Inter Miami history, D.C. United wins

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Inter Miami has its first goal in club history. They’ll have to work on the first points in club history, but baby steps.

David Beckham’s new expansion franchise was shut out in its first Major League Soccer game last weekend in a 1-0 loss to LAFC, but fared better this time around as they visited Audi Field as designated player Rodolfo Pizarro struck early for the big moment. They coughed up the lead, however, as D.C. United pulled out a 2-1 comeback win.

Just two minutes into the match, new Clemson product Robbie Robinson snatched the ball in his own half and burst through the middle on the break, skipping too easily past a challenge from Steve Birmbaum before feeding to the right for Lewis Morgan. The Scottish international sent a cross back into the box which evaded Russell Canouse, and Pizarro was there to poke home the historic opener.

Unfortunately the fanfare was met with disappointment later as 21-year-old Robinson, an exciting and electric young player, got his leg tangled with Birnbaum and sent to the ground in a heap. He attempted to continue playing but was unable to make it to the break, substituted off deep into first-half stoppage time as he left the field in tears.

Inter Miami wasn’t the only team hit by injuries in the match as D.C. was also forced into a pair of first-half changes with Ola Kamara and Joseph Mora hauled off before the halftime whistle.

After halftime, the game changed on a massive moment in the 53rd minute as it appeared Lewis Morgan had scored Inter Miami’s second of the game, but it was called back by VAR for a handball by Roman Torres who was subsequently shown a red card. Just moments later Inter Miami conceded a penalty that Yamil Asad converted to level the score, and then by the hour mark Frederic Brilliant roofed a half-volley after Edison Flores had struck the post with a free-kick.

That was all she wrote for Inter Miami who managed to out-shoot D.C. United despite a possessional disadvantage, but proved inconsistent and unlucky in the second half. Still without a point through two matches, Miami finally travels back to south Florida for their home opener against David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy before two more in friendly confines against New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.

Report: Nemanja Matic to sign new Manchester United deal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 6:07 PM EST
According to a report by Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is set to sign a new contract at the club that will keep him at Old Trafford for the forseable future.

While Matic’s current contract expires this summer, Manchester United has the option to extend the deal for an additional season, but instead it appears they will reward the 31-year-old with a contract that extends beyond next summer.

The Serbian international has been a constant figure in the Red Devils midfield since joining from Chelsea in 2017, following Jose Mourinho from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford. While it appeared at the beginning of this season that he would be reduced to a substitute role, injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have seen Matic return to the starting lineup after recovering from a groin injury of his own.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, “We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.”

The news presents a quick turnaround from the situation in January, which per Matic’s own comments seemed like talks had not yet begun. “We will see,” Matic said back in late January. “I’m at Carrington every day open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on.”

PL Sunday preview: All eyes on Manchester derby

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
Two critically important matches to the Champions League picture take the field on Sunday as Chelsea hosts Everton at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United welcomes cross-town rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are hunting for European places, and the race is still wide open as ever after Saturday’s results. Chelsea currently holds the final Champions League place on 45 points, but both Wolves and Sheffield United are nipping at their heels on 43 points while Manchester United is right in the mix with 42 points.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

This week proves a critical opportunity for Manchester United especially given Chelsea’s heavy list of scratches. The Red Devils have the opportunity to catch and pass the Blues should the

Chelsea v. Everton  — 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Chelsea currently hold the coveted fourth spot in the Premier League table, but the Blues are limping to the finish line this season with a walking wounded squad that could ultimately cost them a place at the Champions League table. Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all remain confirmed out for the Blues. Add to the list Christian Pulisic who remains unlikely to play in the match with his lingering thigh injury plus new injuries for Mateo Kovacic and Willian, with the former ruled out and the latter requiring a late fitness test to prove his availability. Sprinkle in a yellow card suspension for Jorginho and the Blues look seriously undermanned.

All that gives Everton a valuable opportunity to move back into the top half of the table, currently logjammed in 12th among the rabble. They could move as high as 10th with a win at Stamford Bridge, potentially pulling level with ninth-placed Arsenal on points. Carlo Ancelotti‘s side has looked far better and more organized since the Italian arrived, but the results remain inconsistent. The Toffees have won just two of their last six league matches, but have lost just twice in their last 13. The next step for Ancelotti is converting draws to wins, an important hurdle to clear before the end of the seasons.

Ancelotti has also admitted his return to Stamford Bridge, where he used to manage, will be an “emotional” one. Everton fans will hope he can bottle that emotion and save it for after the final whistle.

Manchester United v. Manchester City  — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

Champions League race aside, this rivalry has plenty of sting on its own. Manchester United is looking to complete a league double over its bitter rivals for the first time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man City seems firmly entrenched in second and does not appear to have much else to play for in league play, but their failings against United are a microcosm of what has gone wrong at times this season for Pep Guardiola‘s side. City out-passed United 588-199 in early December but created little in terms of good chances on net, able to put just five of its 23 shots on target. John Stones and Rodrigo were exposed on the counter, with Stones then left out of the squad for the entire rest of December.

Still, City come into this game in great form, having won their last five matches in a row across all competitions and conceding just two goals in that span. They have also won three straight at Old Trafford among all competitions and could record a fourth straight road victory at Manchester United for just the second time in club history. With Aymeric Laporte the only serious injury concern for the visitors, Manchester United will have to work hard for its place among the Premier League European places.

La Liga: VAR saves Barcelona, Atletico defense breached again

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 4:55 PM EST
Lionel Messi has saved Barcelona’s bacon on plenty of occasions throughout his illustrious career, and while officially today he’s once again led the club to three points with his 81st minute penalty to earn a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad, VAR was the true hidden hero.

Replay caught Robin Le Normand miss with a headed clearance in the box, instead the ball just catching him in the shoulder, and the referee in the booth called for a penalty. Messi dispatched the spot-kick to earn the win and doom La Real to a harsh result. Still, Barcelona completely dominated the match ripping of 13 shots with six on target to Real Sociedad’s just one shot on frame.

Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard was kept relatively in check by Barcelona’s midfield while Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong were calming forces throughout for the home side. The three points sends Barcelona top of the La Liga table, with Real Madrid a chance to reclaim the lead tomorrow at Real Betis.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid was held to a third draw in its last four league games with a 2-2 home result against Sevilla, with the defense breached for the fourth straight match. Luuk De Jong put Sevilla up at the Wanda Metripolitano 19 minutes in after a miserable challenge from Stefan Savic saw the Dutchman’s first touch put him through. A penalty from Alvaro Morata brought Atletico back level past the half-hour mark, and they went in front just four minutes later through Joao Felix after Koke stole the ball in midfield and did all the hard work on the break.

Still, it wasn’t enough as Lucas Ocampos struck from the penalty spot just before halftime and the second half was goalless to see Atletico fall a full 13 points back of the La Liga leaders, potentially 14 back if Real Madrid wins tomorrow. Currently, that’s just good enough for fifth as Atletico Madrid sits outside the Champions League places. Sevilla, meanwhile, sits in third on 47 points, 11 back of the leader.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo gave Mallorca a 2-1 win over Eibar. The 18-year-old’s 78th minute goal proved the winner as he beat two defenders at the top of the box and delivered a low effort off the inside of the left post. The win was enormous for Mallorca who rose to 18th, still in a relegation position but only based on goal differential. Eibar sits in 16th just two points ahead of the drop.

Getafe and Celta Vigo played to a scoreless draw at Coliseum Alfonso Perez as the hosts ripped off 16 shots to Celta Vigo’s three but could not find the back of the net. Jamie Mata missed the biggest chance for Getafe just past the half-hour mark as he fired over from a central spot just outside the six-yard box. Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri was sent off for a second yellow card with eight minutes to go as the hosts looked for a winner, making the late push even more difficult. The draw is a disappointing result for fourth-placed Getafe who could have used the opportunity to pull away from Atletico Madrid after their draw against Sevilla. For Celta Vigo, the point is enormous amidst a relegation battle, sitting in 17th now two points above the drop.