Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund wins late, Leipzig drops points

Borussia Dortmund put a little added pressure on leaders Bayern Munich with a big win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
That’s the lead story, along with a Leipzig draw, as the Bundesliga provided Saturday action ahead of Bayern’s Sunday match with Augsburg.
USMNT players Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie both scored early in draws for their clubs.
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Achraf Hakimi’s 71st-minute goal, off another Jadon Sancho assist, moved BVB to within a point of the leaders and dropped Gladbach’s hopes of a Bundesliga title.
Erling Haaland assisted Thorgan Hazard‘s opener before in-form Lars Stindl leveled for the hosts.
USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna was trusted with 12 minutes off the bench, making seven touches and a tackle while winning one of two duels.
Sancho ➡️ Hakimi@BlackYellow retake the lead at Gladbach! pic.twitter.com/flCH8motcd
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2020
Wolfsburg 0-0 RB Leipzig
There were no goals here, as Leipzig only gained a point on leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the Bavarians’ Sunday tussle with Augsburg.
John Brooks played his role in the draw, making three clearances to go with an interception and two blocked shots. He won four of six duels, completed six of 11 long balls, and passed at 81 percent according to SofaScore.
Fellow USMNT player Tyler Adams was an unused sub in his return from injury for the visitors.
Elsewhere
Paderborn 1-2 Koln — Friday
Schalke 1-1 Hoffenheim
Freiburg 3-1 Union Berlin
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich v. Augsburg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 1 p.m. ET Sunday
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|24
|16
|4
|4
|71
|26
|45
|8-2-2
|8-2-2
|52
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|15
|6
|4
|68
|33
|35
|9-3-0
|6-3-4
|51
|RB Leipzig
|25
|14
|8
|3
|62
|26
|36
|7-4-1
|7-4-2
|50
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|14
|5
|6
|45
|30
|15
|7-4-2
|7-1-4
|47
|Mönchengladbach
|24
|14
|4
|6
|47
|29
|18
|8-2-2
|6-2-4
|46
|FC Schalke 04
|25
|9
|10
|6
|33
|36
|-3
|5-6-2
|4-4-4
|37
|VfL Wolfsburg
|25
|9
|9
|7
|34
|30
|4
|4-6-3
|5-3-4
|36
|SC Freiburg
|25
|10
|6
|9
|34
|35
|-1
|6-2-4
|4-4-5
|36
|1899 Hoffenheim
|25
|10
|5
|10
|35
|43
|-8
|5-1-7
|5-4-3
|35
|1. FC Köln
|24
|10
|2
|12
|38
|43
|-5
|6-1-5
|4-1-7
|32
|1. FC Union Berlin
|25
|9
|3
|13
|32
|41
|-9
|6-1-5
|3-2-8
|30
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|8
|4
|12
|38
|41
|-3
|6-3-3
|2-1-9
|28
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|25
|7
|7
|11
|32
|48
|-16
|3-3-7
|4-4-4
|28
|FC Augsburg
|24
|7
|6
|11
|36
|50
|-14
|5-3-4
|2-3-7
|27
|FSV Mainz 05
|24
|8
|1
|15
|33
|52
|-19
|4-1-7
|4-0-8
|25
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|24
|5
|6
|13
|26
|49
|-23
|3-3-6
|2-3-7
|21
|Werder Bremen
|24
|4
|6
|14
|27
|55
|-28
|1-2-8
|3-4-6
|18
|SC Paderborn
|25
|4
|4
|17
|30
|54
|-24
|2-1-10
|2-3-7
|16