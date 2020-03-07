More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga
Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund wins late, Leipzig drops points

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 2:42 PM EST
Borussia Dortmund put a little added pressure on leaders Bayern Munich with a big win at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

That’s the lead story, along with a Leipzig draw, as the Bundesliga provided Saturday action ahead of Bayern’s Sunday match with Augsburg.

USMNT players Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie both scored early in draws for their clubs.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Achraf Hakimi’s 71st-minute goal, off another Jadon Sancho assist, moved BVB to within a point of the leaders and dropped Gladbach’s hopes of a Bundesliga title.

Erling Haaland assisted Thorgan Hazard‘s opener before in-form Lars Stindl leveled for the hosts.

USMNT teen Giovanni Reyna was trusted with 12 minutes off the bench, making seven touches and a tackle while winning one of two duels.

Wolfsburg 0-0 RB Leipzig

There were no goals here, as Leipzig only gained a point on leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the Bavarians’ Sunday tussle with Augsburg.

John Brooks played his role in the draw, making three clearances to go with an interception and two blocked shots. He won four of six duels, completed six of 11 long balls, and passed at 81 percent according to SofaScore.

Fellow USMNT player Tyler Adams was an unused sub in his return from injury for the visitors.

Elsewhere
Paderborn 1-2 Koln — Friday
Schalke 1-1 Hoffenheim
Freiburg 3-1 Union Berlin
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich v. Augsburg — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Mainz v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 16 4 4 71 26 45 8-2-2 8-2-2 52
 Borussia Dortmund 25 15 6 4 68 33 35 9-3-0 6-3-4 51
 RB Leipzig 25 14 8 3 62 26 36 7-4-1 7-4-2 50
 Bayer Leverkusen 25 14 5 6 45 30 15 7-4-2 7-1-4 47
 Mönchengladbach 24 14 4 6 47 29 18 8-2-2 6-2-4 46
 FC Schalke 04 25 9 10 6 33 36 -3 5-6-2 4-4-4 37
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 9 9 7 34 30 4 4-6-3 5-3-4 36
 SC Freiburg 25 10 6 9 34 35 -1 6-2-4 4-4-5 36
 1899 Hoffenheim 25 10 5 10 35 43 -8 5-1-7 5-4-3 35
 1. FC Köln 24 10 2 12 38 43 -5 6-1-5 4-1-7 32
 1. FC Union Berlin 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9 6-1-5 3-2-8 30
 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 8 4 12 38 41 -3 6-3-3 2-1-9 28
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 7 7 11 32 48 -16 3-3-7 4-4-4 28
 FC Augsburg 24 7 6 11 36 50 -14 5-3-4 2-3-7 27
 FSV Mainz 05 24 8 1 15 33 52 -19 4-1-7 4-0-8 25
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 5 6 13 26 49 -23 3-3-6 2-3-7 21
 Werder Bremen 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28 1-2-8 3-4-6 18
 SC Paderborn 25 4 4 17 30 54 -24 2-1-10 2-3-7 16

Mourinho roasts Ndombele after yanking midfielder at half (video)

Mourinho
Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 3:08 PM EST
Jose Mourinho put one of his players on blast after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

The manager opted to start Oliver Skipp and Tanguy Ndombele, and the pairing struggled mightily in a first half that saw Burnley take a 1-0 lead.

Mourinho took both off at the break, and substitute Giovani Lo Celso helped author Spurs’ equalizer.

The halftime hook wasn’t enough embarrassment for Mourinho’s liking, and he took a shot at record-signing Ndombele after the match. From Football.London:

“My thinking in the first half was that we didn’t have a midfield. Of course I’m not talking about Skipp as he’s 19-year-old. I’m not critical of Skipp at all. Tanguy had enough time to come to a different level. A player with this potential and responsibility has to give us more than he is giving us.”

He also said that the players’ performance forced him to divert his plan of saving Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.

Ndombele passed at 84 percent, and converted two of three dribbles while winning five of eight duels and making a clearance in his 45 minutes.

Mourinho has made complicated comments on Ndombele prior to Saturday, wondering aloud about the player’s uneven health or readiness to play.

Ndombele was clearly a big place to lay the blame for Mourinho, whose above comments are only slightly more measured than his post-match comments on television.

After naming a number of players as fatigued

“I hope he uses every minute on the pitch and every minute knowing what the Premier League is to improve,”  he said, via the BBC. “Many fantastic players in their first season in a new country for different reasons they struggle. There have been many examples of that. He’s a player with great talent. He has to know he has to do much better and know I cannot keep giving him opportunities to play because the team is much more important.”

Mourinho clearly started this midfield and hoped he could get three points off Burnley while resting his first-choice men for the Champions League at midweek.

The risk backfired, and Mourinho isn’t about to take responsibility for that. Instead, he burned a bridge (and lowered the price tag) of a big-dollar transfer.

“I was expecting players not tired to give more to the team,” he said (video above). “Somebody has to realize that this is the Premier League. This is probably a new experience and the first time he comes to Burnley. I hope that next season he can be fantastic because until now it is not enough.”

How nice of you.

Burnley, Spurs split spoils at Turf Moor

Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur recap and video highlights
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 2:27 PM EST
Chris Wood and Dele Alli scored as Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur split the points at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley is now unbeaten in seven Premier League outings and sits 10th on 39 points.

Spurs are two points clear of Burnley, but will finish the weekend at least four points back of the top four.

Tottenham gets its first result in five outings with the draw.

Three things we learned

1. Lo Celso changes the game: Tottenham was absolutely dreadful in the first half, and Burnley’s lead was well-earned. Jose Mourinho took out a pair of center midfielders and introduced Giovani Lo Celso, who was very good from Moment No. 1 and drove the play that led to Spurs’ penalty.

2. Burnley bolsters UEL hopes: The Clarets have a point or better in seven-straight league matches. While they failed in a bid to leapfrog Spurs, Sean Dyche‘s men are three points back of the top seven. Could tiny Burnley really make two European runs in three seasons?

3. Lucky Dele: Jose Mourinho again deployed Dele Alli as a center forward, and the player struggled in the first 45 minutes. Dele’s pass completion rate was barely above 50 percent and he lost all of his nine duels. His penalty finish was cool, though, and may jumpstart his stagnant month ahead of Bayern Munich.

Man of the Match: Burnley’s Dwight McNeil was consistent and thrilling on the wing, producing the match’s lone assist.

Chris Wood rocketed a 17-yard shot over the bar early to send a warning to Hugo Lloris and Co.

A Jay Rodriguez header off from the back post led to an unholy scramble in the box minutes later, but Spurs again cleared the danger.

It was all foreshadowing; Burnley went ahead when Dwight McNeil got two chances to send in a cross that bounded to Rodriguez. His laser was saved by Lloris but Wood pounced on the rebound for 1-0.

Spurs got a chance to level the score as Lo Celso paid immediate dividends. The Spanish midfielder stole the ball and played a wonderful ball to Lamela, who was cut down by Ben Mee inside the edge of the box.

Dele Alli strode to the spot and stroked the ball past Nick Pope for his 50th Premier League goal.

Burnley had a strong chance when Matej Vydra was slid into the box, but Eric Dier intervened to push the ball away from danger.

Lo Celso then led a 60-yard charge upfield that fell apart when Dele couldn’t get the ball through traffic.

Wood then thumped a shot to Lloris, who was wise to the bounce. Vydra then knocked down a ball for Wood that the Kiwi hit to Lloris in the 81st.

Lo Celso came close to bending a shot inside the far corner a minute later.

A funny bounce forced Lloris to make a prime save of Vydra after the latter’s shot took a turn off the bottom of Toby Alderweireld‘s boot.

Lacazette’s desire epitomizes resilient Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Arsenal are back in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification as the Gunners ground out a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s men have lost just once in 10 Premier League games since he took charge and although they crashed out of the Europa League last week, they are through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and have a newfound grit, determination and a little bit more savvy about their play.

Teenagers are keeping established stars out of the team and there’s a new hunger about their play.

They’ve improved defensively and the game-winner on Saturday, Alexandre Lacazette, has scored three times in his last four games despite losing his starting spot.

Youngster Eddie Nketiah has started up top in recent weeks but the Frenchman is hungry to fight for his place and that attitude sums up this Arsenal squad right now.

“I’m happy to score for the team. We worked hard. It was a difficult game. I’m happy. They deserved more because of the chances they created. This is football, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I’m struggling to make the first team but I’m happy to score again today. I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team,” Lacazette told the media afterwards.

Arsenal are five points off fourth place and have a game in hand, albeit at Man City on Wednesday, and with fifth place potentially becoming a Champions League spot this season it is a really interesting point in their campaign.

Despite their obvious defensive flaws Arsenal are keeping clean sheets and although West Ham coughed up plenty of chances on Saturday, Bernd Leno again made plenty of fine stops, while Dani Ceballos is running the show in midfield.

This Arsenal team have been written off by everyone this season and are somehow still in the hunt for the UCL. That makes me think there’s something more about them under Arteta than meets the eye. The Gunners are now a banged up and resilient bunch playing like underdogs instead of the top dogs, and how often have we able to say that over the last decade?

Despite their tough remaining schedule, beware of the Gunners down the stretcH.

USMNT’s Miazga gets on score sheet with sharp goal

Matt Miazga
Photo by Morgan Harlow/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
USMNT center back Matt Miazga finished like a striker to help Reading to a 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

The 51st-minute goal leveled the scoreline for the visiting Royals at St. Andrew’s, and was part of a big day for Miazga.

It comes on a day that fellow USMNT players Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie scored in the Bundesliga, and Geoff Cameron was sent off for QPR.

He had nine clearances, a blocked shot, and an interception, though he was also debited with an error on Birmingham’s opener (Stats via SofaScore). He won nine of 13 duels and passed at 70 percent.

Miazga, 24, now has two goals this season, his second-straight on loan to Reading from Chelsea.

It was the American center back’s third match back following a lengthy ankle injury. He’s also spent time on loan to Vitesse and Nantes.

Miazga cut across the box to meet Andy Rinomhota’s cross, blasting it inside the near post.