Getty Images

VIDEO: Bournemouth score controversial goal at Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 8:11 AM EST
Bournemouth went 1-0 up in controversial fashion at Liverpool on Saturday as VAR has once again been in the headlines.

 MORE: Premier League schedule

After a tough week, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were not happy at all with the decision from the officials to allow Bournemouth to take the lead. Let’s make that clear.

Early on at Anfield a huge talking point arrived as Callum Wilson was one-on-one with Joe Gomez and pushed the Liverpool defender. Play was waved on and Bournemouth moved down the right and crossed for Wilson who finished to put them ahead.

VAR checked the goal and no foul was given as Wilson’s push on Gomez was deemed to be a fair one and wasn’t a clear and obvious error by the referee. There were plenty of other similar tussles not called during the game as the referee let a lot of challenges go but the home fans, Klopp and Liverpool’s players were not happy at all with how the game was being officiated.

Wilson in particular was being incredibly physical with Liverpool’s center backs as he was involved with several tussles with Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk.

Check out the video of the goal below to see what you think of the incident as Bournemouth took an early lead against Liverpool.

Sloppy Liverpool edge past Bournemouth

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp‘s men recovered from an early setback to secure another victory and bounce back from a tough week.

MORE: Premier League schedule

After losing at Watford last weekend to see their hopes of an unbeaten season end, Klopp’s side were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea in midweek and they fell behind early on to Callum Wilson’s controversial goal. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both scored in quick succession in the first half to put Liverpool ahead and the rest of the game was a fairly tight encounter as Bournemouth kept battling.

Liverpool have now won 22-straight top-flight games at home, setting a new club and top-flight record, and they are 55 Premier League games unbeaten at home, stretching back to April 2017.

With the win they now need just three more victories from to secure their first-ever Premier League title and are 25 points clear atop the table. Bournemouth remain in the relegation zone on 27 points.

3 things we learned

1. VAR sets the precedent: There’s no doubt Callum Wilson pushed Joe Gomez in the build-up to Bournemouth’s early goal but the contact looked pretty natural and the referee waved play on. VAR intervened to check the call but didn’t think it was a clear and obvious error and that set the precedent for the rest of the game. Similar tussles were not called as fouls and whatever you think about Wilson not being penalized, there was consistency in the decisions. In the end it didn’t matter but Wilson’s goal was certainly controversial.

2. Ruthless Liverpool three wins away: It is fair to say Liverpool is limping over the line in their quest to win a first league title in 30 years. A lackluster display mimicked the atmosphere at Anfield as there as an air of expectancy now as everybody just wants to get the job done. Mane and Salah finished off their big chances and even though Liverpool were a little sloppy defensively, they ground out another one-goal win, their 13th of the season.

3. Bournemouth cause their own problems: The Cherries did not play badly at all and had chances late on to grab a point at Anfield. It wouldn’t have been undeserved. Eddie Howe‘s side created their own problems on Saturday as Jack Simpson and Jefferson Lerma gave the ball away in the first half and they were punished. If Bournemouth keep playing like this they will drag themselves out of the relegation zone but the big problem is, they have a very tough schedule remaining.

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah – A superb goal and wonderful trickery all game long, Salah stepped it up when Liverpool needed it. The Egyptian King has now scored 20 goals in all competitions in all three of his seasons as a Liverpool player. A special mention to Nathan Ake too, who was superb for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth got off to a perfect start as they stunned Anfield with an early goal. Wilson was involved in a tussle with Joe Gomez and play continued with Bournemouth attacking down the right and Jefferson Lerma crossed for Wilson to tap home.

VAR was used but it was deemed that Wilson’s push on Gomez wasn’t a clear and obvious error as Bournemouth were 1-0 up. Soon after they were almost 2-0 up as Nathan Ake towered above a crowd of players from a corner and his superb header was fortuitously pushed onto the bar by Adrian.

Liverpool’s first big chance of the game then arrived as Trent Alexander-Arnold played in Roberto Firmino and his powerful effort was well-saved by Aaron Ramsdale who stood tall. Soon after the game turned on its head.

Jack Simpson, who had come on to replace the injured Steve Cook moments earlier, was caught in possession and Salah kept his composure to equalize with a cheeky finish. Moments later Mane put Liverpool 2-1 up as Virgil Van Dijk found the Senegalese forward who finished calmly as Jurgen Klopp went wild on the sidelines.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Bournemouth hung in there in the second half and almost levelled things up as Ryan Fraser got in over the top and lobbed the ball over Adrian but James Milner appeared from nowhere to hook the ball off the line superbly.

Adrian continued to look uncertain in goal as Bournemouth pushed for an equalizer, while at the other end Virgil van Dijk’s header was saved well by Ramsdale.

Mane then curled an audacious effort off the crossbar late on as Liverpool aimed to see out the game in style, with Roberto Firmino also firing an effort over the bar. Ake almost scored a late winner but was flagged offside as Liverpool held on with minimum fuss, in the end.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Bournemouth

Liverpool reaction
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 7:09 AM EST
Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp’s men aim to get back on track after defeats to Watford, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The Reds are no longer unbeaten but they’re still 22 points clear atop the table and set to win the Premier League title in record time. So it’s not all doom and gloom for Klopp’s boys despite three away defeats on the spin in all competitions.

Bournemouth and Eddie Howe are desperate for points as they remain deep in the relegation battle and they have an extremely tough run of games to finish up the season with. The Cherries currently sit in the relegation zone on goal difference and when Bournemouth have played Liverpool over the years they have usually struggled, with Liverpool winning their last five games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 17-0.

In team news Liverpool are without injured goalkeeper Alisson so Adrian replaces him, while James Milner comes in at left back for Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez returns to center back.

Bournemouth make one change as Josh King is out with a hamstring injury and is replaced by Junior Stanislas.

LINEUPS

 

Premier League Preview: Burnley v. Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v. Tottenham preview
Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2020, 10:04 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur looks to steady its wobbly top four hopes against surging Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Watch Live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs sit seventh with 40 points and have lost four-straight matches across three competitions.

MORE: Premier League schedule 

Burnley, meanwhile, has a six-match unbeaten run including four wins and two draws. The Clarets are two points back of Spurs.

Spurs beat Burnley 5-0 in the reverse fixture but four of the five goals were scored by players who will miss Saturday’s encounter.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Injuries/suspensions

Burnley: OUT — Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Matthew Lowton, Ashley Barnes, Ben Gibson. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Tottenham Hotspur: OUT — Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Heung-Min Son. QUESTIONABLE — Ryan Sessegnon

Probable lineups

Burnley: Pope, Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Rodriguez, Wood.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Winks, Ndombele, Gedson, Lamela, Lo Celso, Bergwijn

What they’re saying

Ben Mee on Burnley’s team commitment: “I think you can work together on the pitch even if you’re not that close off it, but I think as a group as a whole we chat a lot and we are a close-knit group. There’s a British and Irish core to it and we all have the same mentality. Even the boys that have come in from other places feel really at home with the warmth of the group and the welcome they get. It’s credit to the coaching staff and the environment they create and the culture.”

Jose Mourinho on the squad’s injury problems: “Imagine my team playing – Lucas, Kane and Son. And Lucas and Son, minute 70 they are tired. Let’s go. Lamela and Bergwijn. We have the squad for that. Midfield players – you are feeling the team is going a little bit down. You feel the players are a little bit in trouble – change one and get another one. We have a squad for that. It’s not like I’m saying our squad is not good. The squad is good. In this moment we are in trouble. It’s so simple as that.”

Prediction

It seems just as unlikely that Spurs’ struggles would continue as Burnley defy the statistical odds and stretch its unbeaten run, but Tottenham will have an eye on RB Leipzig. Call it 2-1 to Spurs.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Bournemouth

Liverpool v. Bournemouth preview
Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 6, 2020, 9:24 PM EST
Liverpool looks to get back to winning ways with a visit from struggling Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (Watch Live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have lost three-in-four across all competitions, but are a point from breaching the 80-point marker

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Bournemouth is one of three teams on 27 points, but the bottom of the bunch on goal differential.

The Cherries managed a point against Chelsea last time out. Can they manage another?

MORE: Premier League schedule 

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT —  Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson. QUESTIONABLE — Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita.

Bournemouth: OUT — David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Harry Wilson. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Probable lineups

Liverpool: Adrian, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, S. Cook, Stacey, L. Cook, Lerma, Billing, King, Fraser, C. Wilson

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on bouncing back from defeats: “Winning gives you confidence, losing costs you confidence. That’s normal. One defeat feels like two defeats, it’s not a massive difference it’s about how you immediately get back on track. You can’t do that by hoping that things are now clicking better than before but by working really hard and you have to fight back on track. That’s what we have to do all together on Saturday. We have to do that as a unit with our supporters together. Not just waiting for the perfect moment but working to get them.

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing on facing Liverpool: “It’s always fun, it’s a challenge and you look forward to playing these games. Even though it’s Liverpool, you know everybody is going to doubt you and think it’s an easy win but anything can happen in football and we just have to believe in ourselves, go to Anfield and just express ourselves. What have we got to lose? Obviously they have been unbelievable this season. But it’s 11 v 11 at the end of the day.”

Prediction

Bournemouth will give Liverpool its wobbles, but the Cherries won’t have enough to seize a result. Big game for Roberto Firmino in a 3-1 win.