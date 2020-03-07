Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool edged past Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday and the German coach was not too happy after the game, despite his team moving 25 points clear atop the Premier League.

One of the big talking points from the game was Callum Wilson‘s opener (see it in the video above) after he went one-on-one with Joe Gomez and shoved the Liverpool defender. Play was waved on and Bournemouth moved down the right and crossed for Wilson who finished to put them ahead.

VAR checked the goal and no foul was given as Wilson’s push on Gomez was deemed to be a fair one and wasn’t a clear and obvious error by the referee. The home fans, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s players were not happy at all with how the game was officiated.

Speaking to BT Sport, here was what Klopp had to say about the situation involving Wilson and Gomez.

“Good, very good performance after a difficult start,” Klopp said. “Those situations, they really don’t help like for the first goal. Obviously from my point of view it is 100 percent a foul. Nothing else. It shows the problem we have as well because the ref doesn’t see it. 100 percent Mike Dean was next to me and was like, ‘have a look, have a look’ and then VAR says it is not clear and obvious because you can maybe say in England an arm like this is allowed. I don’t know how that is possible.”

Klopp praised the fighting spirit from his players to bounce back from that early setback as they secured a 22nd home win in a row to set a new top-flight record as they are now 55 games unbeaten at home at Anfield in the Premier League.

Following a tough few weeks by their very high standards as they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Watford in the Premier League (to lose their hopes of an unbeaten season) and at Chelsea in the FA Cup, Klopp was very happy with the display from his team.

“We wanted to fight back before the game but then we had to really fight back. We did that. Put them under pressure. Did a lot of good stuff. Had really good situations. Scored wonderful goals. Played really good football,” Klopp said.

With Atletico Madrid at home coming up in the second leg of the UCL last 16 on Tuesday, Liverpool trail 1-0 from the first leg and they have to play better than they did against Bournemouth if they want to continue their journey in Europe and defend their Champions League trophy.

