Klopp angry with VAR, Bournemouth goal v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 10:06 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool edged past Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday and the German coach was not too happy after the game, despite his team moving 25 points clear atop the Premier League.

One of the big talking points from the game was Callum Wilson‘s opener (see it in the video above) after he went one-on-one with Joe Gomez and shoved the Liverpool defender. Play was waved on and Bournemouth moved down the right and crossed for Wilson who finished to put them ahead.

VAR checked the goal and no foul was given as Wilson’s push on Gomez was deemed to be a fair one and wasn’t a clear and obvious error by the referee. The home fans, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s players were not happy at all with how the game was officiated.

Speaking to BT Sport, here was what Klopp had to say about the situation involving Wilson and Gomez.

“Good, very good performance after a difficult start,” Klopp said. “Those situations, they really don’t help like for the first goal. Obviously from my point of view it is 100 percent a foul. Nothing else. It shows the problem we have as well because the ref doesn’t see it. 100 percent Mike Dean was next to me and was like, ‘have a look, have a look’ and then VAR says it is not clear and obvious because you can maybe say in England an arm like this is allowed. I don’t know how that is possible.”

Klopp praised the fighting spirit from his players to bounce back from that early setback as they secured a 22nd home win in a row to set a new top-flight record as they are now 55 games unbeaten at home at Anfield in the Premier League.

Following a tough few weeks by their very high standards as they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Watford in the Premier League (to lose their hopes of an unbeaten season) and at Chelsea in the FA Cup, Klopp was very happy with the display from his team.

“We wanted to fight back before the game but then we had to really fight back. We did that. Put them under pressure. Did a lot of good stuff. Had really good situations. Scored wonderful goals. Played really good football,” Klopp said.

With Atletico Madrid at home coming up in the second leg of the UCL last 16 on Tuesday, Liverpool trail 1-0 from the first leg and they have to play better than they did against Bournemouth if they want to continue their journey in Europe and defend their Champions League trophy.

Ayew the hero for Palace against Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 12:24 PM EST
Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday in a tight, feisty clash between two teams who know each other very well.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Jordan Ayew was once again the hero for Crystal Palace as he rifled home a fine goal in the first half and Roy Hodgson‘s side held on for the all three points thanks to a third-straight shutout. Nigel Pearson‘s Watford huffed and puffed but remain in the relegation scrap after they failed to build on their incredible win against Liverpool last weekend.

With the win Palace move into 10th place and have 40 points, as they are just five points off the top four. Watford remain in 17th place and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

3 things we learned

1. Ayew having a sneaky good season: Eight goals in the Premier League is his best-ever return and Ayew has been so important to Palace, especially with Wilfried Zaha not hitting top form week in, week out this season. Ayew isn’t the most natural finisher in the world but he works hard and is taking a lot of the chances Palace create for him. He has now scored one goal on eight occasions this season and on each occasion he has scored Palace are unbeaten with six wins and two draws.

2. Watford’s inconsistency infuriating: They have now beat Liverpool, Wolves and Man United since Nigel Pearson arrived but are still in the thick of the relegation battle. Nigel Pearson’s Watford just can’t string together a run of wins against teams just above them.

3. Hodgson underrated: The 72-year-old Palace coach has led them to 11th and 12th place finishes in the last two seasons and they are now 10th. Does he get the credit he deserves? Probably not. Hodgson signed a one-year contract extension this week and after not being given funds to strengthen in January and after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sold in the summer, you have to applaud the job he has done. What you see is what you get with Hodgson. His teams are organized and grind out wins. Palace may not be the best team to watch but they are getting it done.

Man of the Match: Christian Benteke – So often a scapegoat, the center forward held the ball up, almost scored with an acrobatic effort and brought out the best in Ayew and Zaha around him. Benteke gets plenty of stick but he is finally playing regularly and even if the goals aren’t flowing he provides a focal point to Palace’s attack.

Abdoulaye Doucoure almost squeezed home a shot at the near post early on and from a corner soon after Watford caused all kinds of problems but Crystal Palace cleared.

Will Hughes then dragged a shot wide as Watford came flying out of the traps and were obviously buoyed by their win against Liverpool.

Palace then took the lead with a superb goal as Ayew smashed home from the edge of the box after a lovely flowing move down the left which saw Zaha play in Benteke who found James McArthur to assist Ayew.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The game was very feisty with plenty of flash points, most involving Wilfried Zaha, as Watford and Etienne Capoue in particular targeted the Palace winger.

Zaha responded by going on a mazy run and forced Ben Foster into a fine stop down low as Watford’s goalkeeper stood tall.

Troy Deeney forced Vicente Guaita into a fine stop after his powerful effort from outside the box, then Christian Benteke sent one of his trademark acrobatic efforts inches wide.

Henderson, Sharp help Blades past Norwich City

Photo by Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 12:21 PM EST
Someone old and someone (relatively) new led Sheffield United past Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Veteran Billy Sharp scored a first-half goal and young loanee Dean Henderson made key saves as Blades rose sixth with 43 points.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Norwich City couldn’t make it two wins on the bounce, and the Canaries sit six points clear of the drop zone.

Three things we learned

1. Henderson stands tall (even while stooping low): The Manchester United loanee made four saves, all of them inside the box in laying further claim to an England spot. He’s also raising his price tag and perhaps forcing his parent club to consider his future. Look at this late work on Saturday.

2. Canaries a bit better, but missing edge: Norwich came close to a result, even managing five shots on target to the hosts’ four. They took 12 shots to United’s 10 and has 59 percent of the ball, though there will be few moral victories this close to relegation and the end of the season.

3. Sharp edge to the hosts: The Blades’ 34-year-old striker snared another big goal. He only has three this season, but two provided wins after the first was an point-earning marker in United’s first match back in the top flight. He knows his way around the box, with 243 senior goals.

Man of the Match: Henderson

Max Aarons was injured early for the Canaries.

Teemu Pukki smashed a chance off the back post on an early Norwich corner.

Blades had the first two shots on target of the match including Sharp’s goal, the 34-year-old scoring for the third time in four matches across all competitions.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

John Lundstram collected the assist, another strong step in reclaiming his midfield place following the signing of Sander Berge.

Blades defender Chris Basham came closest to making it 2-0 in the second half, and Henderson’s double save was the other flash point of the second frame.

Wolves, Brighton frustrated by scoreless draw

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2020, 12:09 PM EST
Wolves and Brighton will both be salty after a 0-0 draw at the Molineux on Saturday.

The two sides had aims of improving their stock but combined for just two shots on target.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Wolves fail to move into fourth and have 43 points after the draw, while Brighton moves two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a frightening run of fixtures.

Three things we learned

1. Seagulls running out of time: Graham Potter‘s men have been difficult to beat and picked up five draws, but their lack of wins during a seven-match lull in their schedule is alarming given what lies ahead. Brighton meets five top teams in its next six matches.

2. Wolves lack sharpness against lower-half: There have been too many draws against lower-half sides for a Wolves side capable of Champions League-caliber football. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have now drawn Brighton and Newcastle twice, Saints and Burnley once. Throw in a pair of draws with Leicester City, and you can see where the lack of full points have deprived the UEL contenders of a top four place.

3. Center backs stand out: There were five center backs between the two sides, and not one struggled at the Molineux. Connor Coady and Willy Boly performed exceptionally well for Wolves, especially the latter, while Lewis Dunk was his usual stalwart self for the Seagulls.

Man of the Match: Tie goes to the runner, er, visitor. Dunk.

It was a slow start at the Molineux, 20 minutes played before Rui Patricio made a comfortable save on Davy Propper.

Wolves grew into the game, with Raul Jimenez smashing the post and Ruben Neves missing high.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were able to work into open field as they like at times, but the Seagulls limited the danger.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The manager introduced Adama Traore in the 64th minute.

The next chance went to Brighton, but Solly March slipped as he tried to get the ball on target.

Traore led a foray into the box that ended with a deflected Jimenez shot to Mathew Ryan.

Arsenal snatch victory against West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 7, 2020, 12:06 PM EST
Arsenal beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday as Mikel Arteta‘s side rode their luck but kept their unlucky push for Champions League qualification alive.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

A late goal from substitute Alexandre Lacazette, which was awarded via VAR after it was initially ruled out for offside, was the difference as West Ham’s Michail Antonio was guilty of missing several glorious opportunities.

The Gunners are in ninth place on 40 points and are five points off the top four. West Ham remain in 16th place on 27 points.

3 things we learned

1. West Ham unlucky: The Hammers came up against an in-form Arsenal goalkeeper and missed plenty of good chances throughout. David Moyes‘ side played well and were solid enough defensively but they couldn’t take their chances.

2. Arsenal have Leno to thank: The German goalkeeper has had a very good season for the Gunners with a few errors here and there more than canceled out by consistently decent displays. Leno denied Antonio and Haller on multiple occasions and has been a big part of their newfound defensive solidity.

3. Lacazette continues to fire: He’s now scored three goals in his last four games and Lacazette has found his mojo. With Eddie Nketiah doing well in recent weeks, Lacazette has had to be patient and he keeps giving Arsenal a cutting edge off the bench when they need it most. He may not be around next season but right now Lacazette is doing his best to make sure the Gunners stay in the top four (or five) battle.

Man of the Match: Bernd Leno – Several fine stops and a calming influence on his defensive unit. Jarrod Bowen also played very well for West Ham.

The Hammers squandered a glorious chance to take the lead early on as Michail Antonio raced clear and tried to set up Sebastien Haller but got it all wrong as he two v. one situation didn’t work out.

Moments later Arsenal almost went level as Mesut Ozil‘s shot was blocked superbly by Aaron Cresswell. Haller then had a great chance after being played in by Mark Noble but his first touch let him down and the chance came and went.

Arsenal then went closer to taking the lead as Sokratis hit the bar with a header from Aubameyang’s cross as the end-to-end nature of the game continued.

Antonio then missed a glorious chance from inside the six yard box as he somehow flicked wide.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

At the start of the second half the game continued to be open as Eddie Nketiah was played in by Bukayo Saka but his shot was blocked. Then Antonio had another great chance but his header was saved by Bernd Leno as the West Ham forward should have scored.

Arsenal struggled to take the game to West Ham late on as the Hammers launched several dangerous counter attacks through Jarrod Bowen and Antonio.

But then Arsenal snatched all three points as a deflected shot found Ozil who nodded the ball onto Lacazette to finish and although the offside flag was raised, VAR was used and Ozil was clearly onside and the ruling was overturned.

West Ham still had time to squander a few more chances as Haller went close and so too