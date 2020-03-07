Pizarro scores first goal in Inter Miami history, D.C. United wins

Inter Miami has its first goal in club history. They’ll have to work on the first points in club history, but baby steps.
David Beckham’s new expansion franchise was shut out in its first Major League Soccer game last weekend in a 1-0 loss to LAFC, but fared better this time around as they visited Audi Field as designated player Rodolfo Pizarro struck early for the big moment. They coughed up the lead, however, as D.C. United pulled out a 2-1 comeback win.
Just two minutes into the match, new Clemson product Robbie Robinson snatched the ball in his own half and burst through the middle on the break, skipping too easily past a challenge from Steve Birmbaum before feeding to the right for Lewis Morgan. The Scottish international sent a cross back into the box which evaded Russell Canouse, and Pizarro was there to poke home the historic opener.
Unfortunately the fanfare was met with disappointment later as 21-year-old Robinson, an exciting and electric young player, got his leg tangled with Birnbaum and sent to the ground in a heap. He attempted to continue playing but was unable to make it to the break, substituted off deep into first-half stoppage time as he left the field in tears.
Inter Miami wasn’t the only team hit by injuries in the match as D.C. was also forced into a pair of first-half changes with Ola Kamara and Joseph Mora hauled off before the halftime whistle.
After halftime, the game changed on a massive moment in the 53rd minute as it appeared Lewis Morgan had scored Inter Miami’s second of the game, but it was called back by VAR for a handball by Roman Torres who was subsequently shown a red card. Just moments later Inter Miami conceded a penalty that Yamil Asad converted to level the score, and then by the hour mark Frederic Brilliant roofed a half-volley after Edison Flores had struck the post with a free-kick.
That was all she wrote for Inter Miami who managed to out-shoot D.C. United despite a possessional disadvantage, but proved inconsistent and unlucky in the second half. Still without a point through two matches, Miami finally travels back to south Florida for their home opener against David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy before two more in friendly confines against New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.