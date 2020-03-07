Henderson, Sharp help Blades past Norwich City

Someone old and someone (relatively) new led Sheffield United past Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday at Bramall Lane.
Veteran Billy Sharp scored a first-half goal and young loanee Dean Henderson made key saves as Blades rose sixth with 43 points.
Norwich City couldn’t make it two wins on the bounce, and the Canaries sit six points clear of the drop zone.
Three things we learned
1. Henderson stands tall (even while stooping low): The Manchester United loanee made four saves, all of them inside the box in laying further claim to an England spot. He’s also raising his price tag and perhaps forcing his parent club to consider his future. Look at this late work on Saturday.
2. Canaries a bit better, but missing edge: Norwich came close to a result, even managing five shots on target to the hosts’ four. They took 12 shots to United’s 10 and has 59 percent of the ball, though there will be few moral victories this close to relegation and the end of the season.
3. Sharp edge to the hosts: The Blades’ 34-year-old striker snared another big goal. He only has three this season, but two provided wins after the first was an point-earning marker in United’s first match back in the top flight. He knows his way around the box, with 243 senior goals.
Man of the Match: Henderson
Max Aarons was injured early for the Canaries.
Teemu Pukki smashed a chance off the back post on an early Norwich corner.
Blades had the first two shots on target of the match including Sharp’s goal, the 34-year-old scoring for the third time in four matches across all competitions.
John Lundstram collected the assist, another strong step in reclaiming his midfield place following the signing of Sander Berge.
Blades defender Chris Basham came closest to making it 2-0 in the second half, and Henderson's double save was the other flash point of the second frame.