Tevez goal gives Boca Juniors Argentine title on final day

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 9:29 PM EST
Boca Juniors leapfrogged rival Buenos Aires club River Plate on the final day of the season to win the Superliga Argentina, with Carlos Tevez providing the title-winning goal.

River Plate came into the day in first place on 46 points, with Boca Juniors a point back at 45. River Plate was wrestled to a 1-1 draw on the road at 14th placed Atletico Tucuman, held scoreless in the second half. That gave Boca a way through, and at home against 19th placed Gimnasia, Carlos Tevez scored the game’s only goal to see the hosts jump River Plate in the standings and win the title.

The goal was an absolute howitzer from the top of the box that Tevez smashed so hard that Gimnasia goalkeeper Jorge Broun got a hand to but still couldn’t keep out. The build-up play was quality as well, with Sebastian Villa shrugging off a physical challenge from a defender and substitute Ramon Abila sliding to deliver the parallel assist.

Boca had been in second since early December, dropping out of the top spot thanks to a three-match winless run. But they finished the season on a six-match winning streak, refusing to concede a single goal for the final five matches of the campaign – a 460-minute goalless streak to help secure the crown. River Plate bagged a five-match winning streak starting with the turn of the calendar year, but ended the season with a pair of 1-1 draws against Defensa and Tucuman.

The title is Boca’s 34th in club history and sees them return to the top slot after a year off, having finished third last season behind title-winners Racing and second-placed Defensa.

The Argentine top-flight features a single round-robin season with its 23-team league that carries through early March, with its Copa de la Superliga to follow and carry the campaign through the end of May. Boca finished second in last year’s Copa, falling to Tigres in the final.

Tevez was also on the field for Manchester City’s final-day title victory when they defeated QPR 3-2 in 2012 on Sergio Aguero’s incredibly late goal.

AC Milan fires executive Boban after rogue interview

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
The rebuild of AC Milan continues after chief football executive Zvonimir Boban after the Croatian gave an interview Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport in which he criticized both the new owner Elliott and current CEO Ivan Gazidis.

Elliott, an American-based hedge fund, took over AC Milan in 2018 after Li Yonghong defaulted on a hefty loan payment. Boban decided to go after ownership’s communication across club leadership, saying in his interview, “It needs to be precise in terms of the budget and goals. We don’t know what our margins are.”

He also went after former Arsenal and current Milan chief Gazidis for his pursuit of Ralf Rangnick as coach for next season, saying, “It’s disrespectful and not the Milan style.” Boban left his position as a FIFA executive to join AC Milan less than a calendar year ago, but the club confirmed on Saturday it had terminated his contract “with immediate effect.”

“We thank Zvone for his efforts over the past nine months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Gazidis said. “We must now turn our attention to football and the important games to come. (Coach) Stefano Pioli and his staff are doing an exceptional job growing the performances of the team every week and will have our full support as they continue this work, in what is a difficult time for the country.”

AC Milan voluntarily withdrew from the Europa League this season to avoid Financial Fair Play penalties. The club currently sits seventh in the Serie A table 12 points back of the Champions League places. They host Genoa at the San Siro on Sunday, scheduled to take place in front of an empty stadium after the league banned fans indefinitely over fears of coronavirus.

Pizarro scores first goal in Inter Miami history, D.C. United wins

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Inter Miami has its first goal in club history. They’ll have to work on the first points in club history, but baby steps.

David Beckham’s new expansion franchise was shut out in its first Major League Soccer game last weekend in a 1-0 loss to LAFC, but fared better this time around as they visited Audi Field as designated player Rodolfo Pizarro struck early for the big moment. They coughed up the lead, however, as D.C. United pulled out a 2-1 comeback win.

Just two minutes into the match, new Clemson product Robbie Robinson snatched the ball in his own half and burst through the middle on the break, skipping too easily past a challenge from Steve Birmbaum before feeding to the right for Lewis Morgan. The Scottish international sent a cross back into the box which evaded Russell Canouse, and Pizarro was there to poke home the historic opener.

Unfortunately the fanfare was met with disappointment later as 21-year-old Robinson, an exciting and electric young player, got his leg tangled with Birnbaum and sent to the ground in a heap. He attempted to continue playing but was unable to make it to the break, substituted off deep into first-half stoppage time as he left the field in tears.

Inter Miami wasn’t the only team hit by injuries in the match as D.C. was also forced into a pair of first-half changes with Ola Kamara and Joseph Mora hauled off before the halftime whistle.

After halftime, the game changed on a massive moment in the 53rd minute as it appeared Lewis Morgan had scored Inter Miami’s second of the game, but it was called back by VAR for a handball by Roman Torres who was subsequently shown a red card. Just moments later Inter Miami conceded a penalty that Yamil Asad converted to level the score, and then by the hour mark Frederic Brilliant roofed a half-volley after Edison Flores had struck the post with a free-kick.

That was all she wrote for Inter Miami who managed to out-shoot D.C. United despite a possessional disadvantage, but proved inconsistent and unlucky in the second half. Still without a point through two matches, Miami finally travels back to south Florida for their home opener against David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy before two more in friendly confines against New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.

Report: Nemanja Matic to sign new Manchester United deal

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 6:07 PM EST
According to a report by Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is set to sign a new contract at the club that will keep him at Old Trafford for the forseable future.

While Matic’s current contract expires this summer, Manchester United has the option to extend the deal for an additional season, but instead it appears they will reward the 31-year-old with a contract that extends beyond next summer.

The Serbian international has been a constant figure in the Red Devils midfield since joining from Chelsea in 2017, following Jose Mourinho from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford. While it appeared at the beginning of this season that he would be reduced to a substitute role, injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have seen Matic return to the starting lineup after recovering from a groin injury of his own.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, “We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.”

The news presents a quick turnaround from the situation in January, which per Matic’s own comments seemed like talks had not yet begun. “We will see,” Matic said back in late January. “I’m at Carrington every day open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on.”

PL Sunday preview: All eyes on Manchester derby

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
Two critically important matches to the Champions League picture take the field on Sunday as Chelsea hosts Everton at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United welcomes cross-town rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are hunting for European places, and the race is still wide open as ever after Saturday’s results. Chelsea currently holds the final Champions League place on 45 points, but both Wolves and Sheffield United are nipping at their heels on 43 points while Manchester United is right in the mix with 42 points.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

This week proves a critical opportunity for Manchester United especially given Chelsea’s heavy list of scratches. The Red Devils have the opportunity to catch and pass the Blues should the

Chelsea v. Everton  — 10:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Chelsea currently hold the coveted fourth spot in the Premier League table, but the Blues are limping to the finish line this season with a walking wounded squad that could ultimately cost them a place at the Champions League table. Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all remain confirmed out for the Blues. Add to the list Christian Pulisic who remains unlikely to play in the match with his lingering thigh injury plus new injuries for Mateo Kovacic and Willian, with the former ruled out and the latter requiring a late fitness test to prove his availability. Sprinkle in a yellow card suspension for Jorginho and the Blues look seriously undermanned.

All that gives Everton a valuable opportunity to move back into the top half of the table, currently logjammed in 12th among the rabble. They could move as high as 10th with a win at Stamford Bridge, potentially pulling level with ninth-placed Arsenal on points. Carlo Ancelotti‘s side has looked far better and more organized since the Italian arrived, but the results remain inconsistent. The Toffees have won just two of their last six league matches, but have lost just twice in their last 13. The next step for Ancelotti is converting draws to wins, an important hurdle to clear before the end of the seasons.

Ancelotti has also admitted his return to Stamford Bridge, where he used to manage, will be an “emotional” one. Everton fans will hope he can bottle that emotion and save it for after the final whistle.

Manchester United v. Manchester City  — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

Champions League race aside, this rivalry has plenty of sting on its own. Manchester United is looking to complete a league double over its bitter rivals for the first time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man City seems firmly entrenched in second and does not appear to have much else to play for in league play, but their failings against United are a microcosm of what has gone wrong at times this season for Pep Guardiola‘s side. City out-passed United 588-199 in early December but created little in terms of good chances on net, able to put just five of its 23 shots on target. John Stones and Rodrigo were exposed on the counter, with Stones then left out of the squad for the entire rest of December.

Still, City come into this game in great form, having won their last five matches in a row across all competitions and conceding just two goals in that span. They have also won three straight at Old Trafford among all competitions and could record a fourth straight road victory at Manchester United for just the second time in club history. With Aymeric Laporte the only serious injury concern for the visitors, Manchester United will have to work hard for its place among the Premier League European places.