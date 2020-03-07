Wolves and Brighton will both be salty after a 0-0 draw at the Molineux on Saturday.
The two sides had aims of improving their stock but combined for just two shots on target.
Wolves fail to move into fourth and have 43 points after the draw, while Brighton moves two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a frightening run of fixtures.
Three things we learned
1. Seagulls running out of time: Graham Potter‘s men have been difficult to beat and picked up five draws, but their lack of wins during a seven-match lull in their schedule is alarming given what lies ahead. Brighton meets five top teams in its next six matches.
2. Wolves lack sharpness against lower-half: There have been too many draws against lower-half sides for a Wolves side capable of Champions League-caliber football. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men have now drawn Brighton and Newcastle twice, Saints and Burnley once. Throw in a pair of draws with Leicester City, and you can see where the lack of full points have deprived the UEL contenders of a top four place.
3. Center backs stand out: There were five center backs between the two sides, and not one struggled at the Molineux. Connor Coady and Willy Boly performed exceptionally well for Wolves, especially the latter, while Lewis Dunk was his usual stalwart self for the Seagulls.
Man of the Match: Tie goes to the runner, er, visitor. Dunk.
It was a slow start at the Molineux, 20 minutes played before Rui Patricio made a comfortable save on Davy Propper.
Wolves grew into the game, with Raul Jimenez smashing the post and Ruben Neves missing high.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were able to work into open field as they like at times, but the Seagulls limited the danger.
The manager introduced Adama Traore in the 64th minute.
The next chance went to Brighton, but Solly March slipped as he tried to get the ball on target.
Traore led a foray into the box that ended with a deflected Jimenez shot to Mathew Ryan.