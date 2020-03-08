More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Fernandes, Martial combine for magic Man United goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial combine for a beautiful Man United goal in the Manchester Derby against Man City.

The Portuguese playmaker dinked a lovely ball over the defense and Martial ran onto it before smashing home past Ederson.

Man City’s goalkeeper should have done better with the shot at the near post but take nothing away from the creativity of Fernandes and Martial.

The clever free kick and the movement then finish from Martial was sublime and that moment of magic will live long in the memory of Man United fans in the Manchester Derby.

Take a look at the Man United goal in the video below as Man United’s superb run of form continues.

Lampard reacts to Chelsea’s win v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Frank Lampard was a happy man after Chelsea recorded their biggest Premier League win under his guidance.

An injury-hit Blues side hammered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and the game was over early in the second half as Lampard’s side eased to victory.

Speaking to the media after the game, Frank Lampard praised the focus of his team after a great week which saw them beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Wednesday and then dish out a pasting to Everton to cement their spot in the top four.

“The whole attitude and focus of the team felt really strong today after Liverpool. There was pure focus in the group. Maybe the injuries helped out in that respect. The application was spot on. Now we have to work to show we can finish the season strongly,” Lampard said.

Lampard described the win as Chelsea’s ‘most complete’ home display of the season as they kept a clean sheet and for once finished off many of the chances they created. In truth a 6-0 scoreline wouldn’t have flattered them as Olivier Giroud held the ball up superbly and the likes of Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Pedro and Willian were always threats breaking from midfield.

Chelsea are now five points clear of fifth-place Wolves with nine games of the season to go and finishing in the top four would be a magnificent achievement for Lampard and his young side given their transfer ban for the first half of the season, injuries hitting them hard and a huge dip in form over the last few months.

The most impressive thing about this pivotal week for Chelsea has been their hunger and desire to win the ball back and make runs into the final third. With injuries to Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Lampard has been forced to shuffle his pack and it has resulted in increased intensity in Chelsea’s display.

The aforementioned quartet may struggle to get back in this Chelsea team when they are fit as Lampard has found a formula which works. With tough games against Liverpool and Man City remaining in their last nine games, the other seven look winnable and Chelsea’s youngsters look rejuvenated.

Watch Live: Man United v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Man United host Man City in the Manchester derby on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in good form in recent weeks.

The away side have won six of the last seven Manchester derbies. Remember that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have dealt with key injuries well as they remain in the race for Champions League qualification and are in the last 16 of the Europa League and quarterfinals of the FA Cup. With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba still out injured, United are hanging in there and their defensive improvement has been the key reason for their improved results.

As for Man City, they are clear in second place in the Premier League table but Pep Guardiola‘s side already have the League Cup trophy in the bag and are well-placed to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals after winning away at Real Madrid. Despite their two-season European ban imposed on them by UEFA, which they are appealing, City’s players and coaching staff are keeping their focus.

In team news Man United have captain Harry Maguire fit and ready to play after he missed the midweek FA Cup win, as Solskjaer goes with a 3-4-3 formation which has worked well in recent games against top six teams.

Man City shuffle their lineup and the most notable lineup news is no Kevin De Bruyne, while Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero start in attack. Cancelo starts at right back and Otamendi and Fernandinho start at center back with local lad Phil Foden playing in midfield.

LINEUPS

Chelsea smash sorry Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Chelsea battered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to cement their spot in the top four of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard‘s side were rampant from start to finish as Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud all scored and in truth the 4-0 scoreline flattered an extremely lackluster Everton side as Carlo Ancelotti did not enjoy his return to Chelsea.

With the win, their biggest in the Premier League under Lampard, Chelsea opened up a five-point gap to fifth-place Wolves and are now just two points off Leicester who are in third place. Everton are in 12th place on 37 points.

3 things we learned

1. Chelsea’s defensive work ethic the difference: Buoyed by their midweek FA Cup win against Liverpool, Chelsea were flying from the start and never let up. Going forward they ripped Everton apart but one of the most impressive things about this display was how hard they worked to win the ball back. Injuries have hit them hard but the so-called ‘second string’ players performed well and their hunger and desire to make the most of slip ups by Wolves and Spurs this weekend spurred them on to cement their place in the top four. Champions League qualification for this young side under Lampard would be a fine season, especially after their considerable slump over the last few months.

2. Giroud, Gilmour make everything tick: Billy Gilmour was starting his first Premier League game and is 18 years old. It looked like it was his 200th PL game and he was 30. The “Irn-Bru Iniesta” has taken his chance with Kovacic injured and Jorginho suspended and he has shown Lampard he can do it in back-to-back games against Liverpool and Everton. As for Giroud, well, he scored and was influential in the attacking unit as his hold-up play knitted the attack together. Without so many first-choice players, Gilmour and Giroud made sure everything went very smoothly for Chelsea.

3. Everton shambolic: Chelsea were very good but Everton were woeful. Carlo Ancelotti had a face like thunder on the sidelines throughout as the Toffees stood off Chelsea, gave them too much respect and didn’t deserve anything. They are still in the battle for the Europa League spots but any faint hopes they had of pushing themselves into the Champions League places are now gone. This was a reality check for Everton who weren’t nasty enough to disrupt Chelsea’s rhythm.

Man of the Match: Billy Gilmour – The Scottish midfielder had the most touches on the pitch and look so calm and assured in possession. A star in the making. Willian also played extremely well but Gilmour gets the nod.

Chelsea came flying out of the traps and Mount fired a superb volley just wide as Everton couldn’t handle the pace of the Blues attack.

Moments later Mount scored a fine goal as he controlled, turned and finish all in one motion to send Stamford Bridge wild as the 21-year-old scored his first goal since Dec. 4.

Wave after wave of Chelsea attack then arrived as Willian was set free but his low drive was denied by Jordan Pickford but Everton didn’t learn their lesson.

Giroud held up the ball and played it back to Barkley who sent a perfect through ball to Pedro who was clean through and finished with ease to give Chelsea a deserved 2-0 lead.

Moments later Everton were almost gifted a way back into the game as Kurt Zouma was caught in possession by Richarlison who teed up Calvert-Lewin but the in-form striker clipped the ball wide of the post as a great chance came and went for the Toffees.

The same pattern continued in the second half as Willian drilled home a low shot from distance after being given too much space from the Everton defense.

Pedro then had a shot deflected just over as Chelsea poured forward time and time again and from that resulting corner they made it 4-0 as Giroud flicked home at the back post.

Pickford then denied Pedro a second goal of the game with a fine stop as Everton were stunned and Chelsea eased to an extremely important victory.

VIDEO: Mason Mount scores superb goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Mason Mount did his best impression of the Tasmanian Devil against Everton.

The Chelsea midfielder scored a superb solo goal at Stamford Bridge as he turned and finished in one fluid movement.

Mount, 21, is now up to six goals in his first full season at Chelsea and the academy product has had a rough time of things over the last few months as his form, much like Chelsea’s, has faded.

The goal against Everton was his first since Dec. 4 and there was a huge sigh of relief from Mason Mount as the ball hit the back of the net.

With a place in England’s EURO 2020 on the line, Mount and several of Chelsea’s other young English stars will be keen to kick on in the final months of the season as they also aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

Check out the stunning turn and finish in the video above as Mount is starting to regain his early season form.