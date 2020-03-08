More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ertz late header pushes USWNT past Spain (video)

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
On International Women’s Day, Julie Ertz’s sublime header in the 87th minute handed the United States women’s national team a crucial victory over Spain.

The USWNT’s 1-0 win over their European counterparts consolidates their position atop of the SheBelieves Cup standing, with the home side at six points after two games. Both Spain and England, who edged Japan by a goal on Sunday, trail the Yanks by three points.

Spectators at Red Bulls Arena saw the USWNT loss the possession battle by 20 percent, despite registering more shots on target (4) than Spain (3). Midway through the first half, Jenni Hermoso hit the post with a stealthy header, surprising Vlatko Andonovski’s backline.

No header, however, captured as much attention from the reflectors as Ertz’s, who simply had to put her head on the ball following Christen Press’ perfectly-placed cross.

 

The USWNT, who can win the SheBelieves Cup with a draw, close out the annual round-robin competition against Japan on Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas.

Real Madrid loses 2-1 at Betis as Barcelona stays top in Spain

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday and wasted its chance to reclaim the lead from Barcelona.

Barcelona, which beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday, was left two points ahead of Madrid at the top, one week after the Catalan club had lost the “clasico” to its rival.

Led by France forward Nabil Fekir, Betis outplayed Madrid for long stretches of the match in Seville.

Betis defender Sidnei scored one goal and unintentionally helped Madrid claw back an equalizer just before halftime.

Sidnei rifled in Betis’ goal in the 40th minute before he committed a foul that Karim Benzema converted to level the score in first-half stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane sent on more attacking players to seek the winner, but Betis substitute Cristian Tello scored the hosts’ second goal in the 82nd after a passing mistake by Benzema that led to a quick counterattack.

Betis was winless in six games before taking down Madrid.

Americans Abroad: USMNT trio McKennie, Sargent, Miazga score

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
A trio of staple U.S. men’s national team players scored over the weekend, making it one of the most productive weekends for Americans abroad this year.

Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent scored a goal apiece in Bundesliga action on Saturday. The 20-year-old forward scored three minutes into Werder Bremen’s eventual 2-2 draw, while the Schalke midfielder scored his team’s lone goal in the 20th minute.

Over in England, after a few months of instability, Matt Miazga registered his second goal with a Reading shirt.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic, who is recovering from an adductor injury, is getting closer to full recovery. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard mentioned that the American star took part in an  “in-house game” prior to the Blues’ bout against Everton.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin remained in the bench in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  The fullback remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes also remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an injury. There’s no timeline on his return either.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old scored and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 in win over Birmingham City.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — Lichaj is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender was sent off against Preston North End on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 82 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt Just weeks removed from a stellar, two-goal performance, Chandler wasn’t called on the bench in Frankfurt’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played all game in Wolfsburg 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie started, played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales was left on the bench in Fortuna’s draw with Mainz.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent played 87 minutes and scored a goal in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams was left on the bench.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson, too, was left on the bench on Saturday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played all 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-1 win over SC Heerenveen.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 77 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah is out for the remainder of the season.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Sunday.

Honorable Mentions

Dillon Powers, Dundee United — Powers played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Dundee’s 1-1 draw with Patrick Thistle on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Hammarby — The striekr played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Hammarby’s 4-0 win over Sundsvall on Sunday.

Joel Sonora, Arsenal de Sarandi — Sonora played 12 minutes and scored a goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Aldosivi on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Two games top off MLS Week 2

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
With 11 games already in the books, MLS wraps up week 2 of it’s 25th season with two must-see bouts.

The defending Landon Donovan MVP award winner, Carlos Vela, and LAFC look to extend their perfect start to the new season against the Philadelphia Union. Sunday’s game is the Supporter’s Shield winners’ last before the first leg of their quarterfinal CONCACAF champions league series against Cruz Azul on Thursday.

Action, however, kicks off in Oregon, as the Portland Timbers look to bounce back after a season-opening loss to Minnesota United. Nashville SC, who dropped three points in their league debut, will experience their first taste of Providence Park’s hostile environment.

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Portland Timbers v. Nashville SC — 7:00 p.m. ET
LAFC v. Philadelphia Union — 10:30 p.m. ET

‘You can’t ask for more’: Solskjaer delighted as red-hot Man United beat City

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT
Manchester United are, once again, derby winners, holding off an aggressive Manchester City to a 2-0 win.

It is 10 games unbeaten now for United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t be more content for a group of players – and fan base – that were on the other side of the spectrum not too long ago.

“The desire, attitude, commitment,” he said. “The connection between fans and players and the team. What a day they’ve had today, both the players and the fans. Of course they made us defend, that’s the type of players they are, but if our fans can see players with attitude and commitment and desire, then we’ve done our job as coaches today.”

Such positive result means United have achieved a league double of rivals City, and that they consolidate their hopes of making a top-four finish. Bruno Fernandes continues to demonstrate he was well worth the transfer dilemma, contributing two goals and three assists since joining from Sporting in January. The Portuguese international and Anthony Martial have been vital throughout the Red Devils’ fine run of form.

“Anthony and Bruno have hit if off,” the Norwegian manager said about his players. “It is a privilege to be a manager of a squad with this attitude. You can’t ask for more. They are going to improve as players as well.”

It’s worth asking how Solskjaer will navigate the coming weeks on the back of such palpable, positive momentum. United may be flying high, but they close out March with both legs of their Round of 16 Europa League matchup, a league bout against Tottenham, and Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

That, in addition to United’s overdefensive posture against City, will may be two topics Solskjaer and company may look over in the coming days. It’s been affective, but is it sustainable in the long run?

For now, it’s time to celebrate that Manchester is, once again, red.

“Well of course it’s a derby, the fans love it, the players love it,” Solskjaer said. “For our players to beat the team that’s Man City, with the problems that we’ve had as well, it’s fantastic. I’m just delighted for them. We played against an absolute top, top team. Of course we had to defend and they had possession, but we’re delighted with the outcome.”