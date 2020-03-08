Manchester is definitely red as Man United beat Man City 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to do the double over their crosstown rivals.

Anthony Martial‘s first half goal set United on their way in a tight, tense clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side defended superbly and kept their top four hopes alive with a gritty victory against Pep Guardiola‘s Man City. Scott McTominay sealed the win with a strike from distance amid the pouring rain in Manchester.

With the win United are in fifth, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea. Man City remain in second but this defeat means Liverpool now need just six more points to secure their first league title in 30 years.

3 things we learned

1. United’s success against ‘big six’ continues: They’ve now beaten Man City home and away, Chelsea home and away and Leicester at home, beat Tottenham at home and drew at home against Liverpool. This United side are set up to frustrate and punish the other ‘big six’ clubs and those clubs do not change their philosophy when playing against United. Solskjaer’s side have their counter-attacking plan down to a tee and it worked a treat once again as they soaked up pressure and hit City on the break time and time again.

2. City’s sluggish defending sums up their season: Ederson‘s uncharacteristic error led to Martial’s goal and why was Aguero marking Martial from a set piece? Those kind of silly decisions are the reason why Man City are 25 points behind Liverpool, not to mention Otameni, Zinchenko and Fernandinho all looking well off the pace. The back four which started would have all been second-choice at the start of the season and injuries and a lack of form have hit them hard defensively. City missed key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne who was out injured as they lost for a seventh time this season.

3. Martial carrying United’s top four hopes: Yes, he scored the goal which won this game but Martial’s performance was about so much more than this. He’s now scored four goals in his last six games for United but his hold up play has improved, he is an outlet up top and he and Bruno Fernandes have struck up a real partnership in attack. With Marcus Rashford out he’s become a reluctant No.9 but he’s digging deep and doing his best.

Man of the Match: Anthony Martial – See above. Martial stood tall and delivered once again when his team needed him. He is maturing each and every week. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also superb at right back.

Raheem Sterling‘s curling shot was pushed away by David De Gea early on and Matic made a great last-ditch tackle on Aguero as City started well.

United were a threat on the break as Daniel James was played in by Bruno Fernandes but shot straight at Ederson.

Martial then got the better of Fernandinho but hit his shot straight at Ederson as Man United continued to have their moments despite Man City dominating possession.

United took the lead after a moment of magic from Fernandes as his clever chipped free kick found Martial who volleyed home at the near post as Ederson should have saved his effort. Moments later Fernandes sent a header wide as United were rampant after their early goal.

Before half time Fred was booked for simulation when he went down in the box but replays showed he was clearly caught by Otamendi but VAR wasn’t used and Man United were not awarded a penalty kick.

At the start of the second half City clicked through the gears as Aguero had a goal disallowed for being offside, then Foden and Otamendi both went close.

As Man City threw caution to the wind late on, Man United launched several counter attacks as James surged forward but failed to see Fernandes wide open and instead Ederson saved his effort at the near post.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez found Sterling with a splendid cross but the English winger somehow missed from close range and then another sub, Gabriel Jesus, was denied by De Gea as Man United dropped deeper and deeper late on.

The Red Devils held on with relative ease as Man City lacked any cutting edge and the hosts took all three points and bragging rights in style as substitute McTominay curled home from distance with the final attack of the game.

