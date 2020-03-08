More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

3 things learned: Man United v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Manchester is definitely red as Man United beat Man City 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to do the double over their crosstown rivals.

Anthony Martial‘s first half goal set United on their way in a tight, tense clash as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side defended superbly and kept their top four hopes alive with a gritty victory against Pep Guardiola‘s Man City. Scott McTominay sealed the win with a strike from distance amid the pouring rain in Manchester.

With the win United are in fifth, three points behind fourth-place Chelsea. Man City remain in second but this defeat means Liverpool now need just six more points to secure their first league title in 30 years.

3 things we learned

1. United’s success against ‘big six’ continues: They’ve now beaten Man City home and away, Chelsea home and away and Leicester at home, beat Tottenham at home and drew at home against Liverpool. This United side are set up to frustrate and punish the other ‘big six’ clubs and those clubs do not change their philosophy when playing against United. Solskjaer’s side have their counter-attacking plan down to a tee and it worked a treat once again as they soaked up pressure and hit City on the break time and time again.

2. City’s sluggish defending sums up their season: Ederson‘s uncharacteristic error led to Martial’s goal and why was Aguero marking Martial from a set piece? Those kind of silly decisions are the reason why Man City are 25 points behind Liverpool, not to mention Otameni, Zinchenko and Fernandinho all looking well off the pace. The back four which started would have all been second-choice at the start of the season and injuries and a lack of form have hit them hard defensively. City missed key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne who was out injured as they lost for a seventh time this season.

3. Martial carrying United’s top four hopes: Yes, he scored the goal which won this game but Martial’s performance was about so much more than this. He’s now scored four goals in his last six games for United but his hold up play has improved, he is an outlet up top and he and Bruno Fernandes have struck up a real partnership in attack. With Marcus Rashford out he’s become a reluctant No.9 but he’s digging deep and doing his best.

Man of the Match: Anthony Martial – See above. Martial stood tall and delivered once again when his team needed him. He is maturing each and every week. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also superb at right back.

Raheem Sterling‘s curling shot was pushed away by David De Gea early on and Matic made a great last-ditch tackle on Aguero as City started well.

United were a threat on the break as Daniel James was played in by Bruno Fernandes but shot straight at Ederson.

Martial then got the better of Fernandinho but hit his shot straight at Ederson as Man United continued to have their moments despite Man City dominating possession.

United took the lead after a moment of magic from Fernandes as his clever chipped free kick found Martial who volleyed home at the near post as Ederson should have saved his effort. Moments later Fernandes sent a header wide as United were rampant after their early goal.

Before half time Fred was booked for simulation when he went down in the box but replays showed he was clearly caught by Otamendi but VAR wasn’t used and Man United were not awarded a penalty kick.

At the start of the second half City clicked through the gears as Aguero had a goal disallowed for being offside, then Foden and Otamendi both went close.

As Man City threw caution to the wind late on, Man United launched several counter attacks as James surged forward but failed to see Fernandes wide open and instead Ederson saved his effort at the near post.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez found Sterling with a splendid cross but the English winger somehow missed from close range and then another sub, Gabriel Jesus, was denied by De Gea as Man United dropped deeper and deeper late on.

The Red Devils held on with relative ease as Man City lacked any cutting edge and the hosts took all three points and bragging rights in style as substitute McTominay curled home from distance with the final attack of the game.

Guardiola on Man City’s derby defeat: ‘We played good’

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola was not upset with Man City’s derby defeat at Man United.

Seriously.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports, Guardiola praised the performance of his team despite their defeat which now leaves Liverpool just six points away from winning their first league title in 30 years.

“We played good. We conceded a goal and should have avoided it, but in the second half we played good as well. So congratulations to Manchester United. The quality of the opponent always count. We played good. Yes, we could have played better if we win 5-0,” Pep Guardiola said.

Man City weren’t awful but they weren’t great so maybe ‘good’ is a good assessment of their display. Pep doesn’t usually criticize his team after a defeat and usually praises them, so this is pretty standard from him. That said, it now feels less reassuring given how they keep losing games in a similar way.

Defensively they made some big mistakes and their entire starting back four would probably have been second-choice at the start of the season. Injuries and poor form have hit City hard at the back all season.

Ederson‘s uncharacteristic errors led to both Man United goals and why was Sergio Aguero marking Anthony Martial from a set piece on the first goal? Those kind of silly decisions are the reason why Man City are 25 points behind Liverpool, not to mention Otameni, Zinchenko and Fernandinho all looking well off the pace.

Guardiola didn’t want to hammer his players for their poor displays but it was clear Man City were second best throughout, even though they had plenty of the ball, as always.

City missed key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne who was out injured as they lost for a seventh time this season and if they lose at home against Arsenal on Wednesday then Liverpool can win the title if they win at Everton a week on Monday.

It appears that after winning the League Cup, reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals and beating Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash that Guardiola is going all in on the cup competitions this season.

Given their two-season European ban from UEFA, which they are appealing, this is the first time it has looked like City were not focused and didn’t bring their A game.

Player ratings: Man United v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
Here’s a look at the marks out of 10 for the players from both teams.

Man United

David De Gea: 6 – Didn’t really have much to do and what he did, he did it well. No errors this week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8 – A superb display from AWB who shut down Sterling and was a threat going forward.

Victor Lindelof: 6 – Solid enough and made several blocks when it mattered most.

Harry Maguire: 7 – Came back early from injury and his positioning was spot on. Marshalled the United defense expertly.

Luke Shaw: 7 – Put his body on the line at left center back and left back and will have impressed watching England boss Gareth Southgate. His resurgence continues.

Brandon Williams: 7 – Energetic display from the local lad as Williams got forward a lot more than usual.

Nemanja Matic: 7 – Typically combative display as his sat in front of the back five with Fred. This was his type of game.

Fred: 7 – See above, but with more energy as his consistency in the second half of the season has been sublime.

Bruno Fernandes: 8 – His moment of magic set up Martial for the opener and he was so calm on the ball and made some great runs that his United teammates didn’t see.

Daniel James: 7 – Worked his socks off out wide and had a few good looks on goal but his drought continues. Has to get his head up more in the final third.

Anthony Martial: 8 – A proper No.9’s display as he held the ball up, volleyed home the opener and did his best to be an outlet. He’s really matured this season.

Subs
Scott McTominay: 6 – Scored a lovely goal from distance to seal the win.
Eric Bailly: 6 – A few good clearances and tackles late on.
Odion Ighalo: 6 – Was only on the pitch for a few minutes but got involved.

Man City

Ederson: 4 – At fault for both goals and almost caught in possession. One of his worst displays in a Man City shirt.

Joao Cancelo: 6 – Had quality from right back but chose the wrong option when he got forward.

Fernandinho: 5 – An unusually poor display as Martial turned him inside out on several occasions.

Nicolas Otamendi: 5 – Could have given away a penalty kick and lunged in time and time again.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 4 – A horrid display at left back. James and AWB ran rings around him. Subbed off.

Rodri: 7 – Did his best to keep City ticking over and, as always, tidy in possession.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5 – The game passed him by in midfield. Not his type of game at all.

Phil Foden: 7 – Kept trying to make things happen but maybe this underlined how much City rely on Kevin De Bruyne.

Bernardo Silva: 6 – Quiet game by his standards but some quality deliveries as per usual.

Sergio Aguero: 5 – Scored a goal which was disallowed via VAR and he looked totally off the pace of the game.

Raheem Sterling: 4 – See above. Missed a great chance in the second half and was just off, as he has been a lot recently.

Subs
Riyad Mahrez: 7 – Made a big difference off the bench down the right hand side. So much creativity.
Gabriel Jesus: 6 – Came close to scoring and so dangerous. Should have started.
Benjamin Mendy: 5 – A slight upgrade on Zinchenko at left back, but that’s not saying much.

VIDEO: Fernandes, Martial combine for magic Man United goal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial combine for a beautiful Man United goal in the Manchester Derby against Man City.

The Portuguese playmaker dinked a lovely ball over the defense and Martial ran onto it before smashing home past Ederson.

Man City’s goalkeeper should have done better with the shot at the near post but take nothing away from the creativity of Fernandes and Martial.

The clever free kick and the movement then finish from Martial was sublime and that moment of magic will live long in the memory of Man United fans in the Manchester Derby.

Take a look at the Man United goal in the video below as Man United’s superb run of form continues.

Lampard reacts to Chelsea’s win v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Frank Lampard was a happy man after Chelsea recorded their biggest Premier League win under his guidance.

An injury-hit Blues side hammered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and the game was over early in the second half as Lampard’s side eased to victory.

Speaking to the media after the game, Frank Lampard praised the focus of his team after a great week which saw them beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Wednesday and then dish out a pasting to Everton to cement their spot in the top four.

“The whole attitude and focus of the team felt really strong today after Liverpool. There was pure focus in the group. Maybe the injuries helped out in that respect. The application was spot on. Now we have to work to show we can finish the season strongly,” Lampard said.

Lampard described the win as Chelsea’s ‘most complete’ home display of the season as they kept a clean sheet and for once finished off many of the chances they created. In truth a 6-0 scoreline wouldn’t have flattered them as Olivier Giroud held the ball up superbly and the likes of Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Pedro and Willian were always threats breaking from midfield.

Chelsea are now five points clear of fifth-place Wolves with nine games of the season to go and finishing in the top four would be a magnificent achievement for Lampard and his young side given their transfer ban for the first half of the season, injuries hitting them hard and a huge dip in form over the last few months.

The most impressive thing about this pivotal week for Chelsea has been their hunger and desire to win the ball back and make runs into the final third. With injuries to Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Lampard has been forced to shuffle his pack and it has resulted in increased intensity in Chelsea’s display.

The aforementioned quartet may struggle to get back in this Chelsea team when they are fit as Lampard has found a formula which works. With tough games against Liverpool and Man City remaining in their last nine games, the other seven look winnable and Chelsea’s youngsters look rejuvenated.