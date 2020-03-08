More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ighalo: I spent my lunch money on watching Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 9:19 AM EDT
Odion Ighalo is leaving his dream at Man United.

The Nigerian striker, 30, joined United on loan on transfer deadline day in January in a shock move as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scrambled around for a forward after Marcus Rashford was injured.

Ighalo has made an immediate impact at United, scoring in the Europa League win against Club Brugge last week and then twice in the FA Cup win at Derby County this week.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Ighalo revealed that where he grew up in Ajegunle was “like a ghetto and it was very difficult” but he saved up his lunch money for school so he could watch Man United when the weekend arrived.

“I know many footballers say that, when they sign for a team, this is my dream team. Respect to that but my own case was different,” Ighalo explained. “Anyone who knows me back from when I was young knows me and my siblings supported Man United, we would pay to go and watch Man United play. In Nigeria, you have to have sports channels to watch that but not everyone can afford it. My parents couldn’t afford that so you have to pay a viewing centre to watch that. We would pay to watch that.

“You start saving the money they would give you to go to school. You would eat at home and they would give you some pocket money to go to school and maybe eat lunch there. But you would be saving it bit by bit and when you get to the weekend, everybody is ready. You have your jersey and you wash it before the weekend. You put them on and go to the viewing centre and it’s crazy there. Some other fans want Man United to lose then you’re a Man United fan and you want them to win and you start arguing, shouting, screaming and all of that.”

Ighalo said up to 500 people would cram into a room to watch United and added that he cannot believe his luck to be playing at Old Trafford: “It is the happiest moment of my life, playing for my dream team, the team I supported when I was young.”

Given his good form in cup competitions and that he’s made a difference coming off the bench in recent games at Chelsea and Everton, Ighalo may not start against Man City but if he jumps off the bench late in the game, now you may understand why he has that little extra motivation to play for Man United.

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Man United host Man City in the Manchester derby on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams in good form in recent weeks.

The away side have won six of the last seven Manchester derbies. Remember that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side have dealt with key injuries well as they remain in the race for Champions League qualification and are in the last 16 of the Europa League and quarterfinals of the FA Cup. With Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba still out injured, United are hanging in there and their defensive improvement has been the key reason for their improved results.

As for Man City, they are clear in second place in the Premier League table but Pep Guardiola‘s side already have the League Cup trophy in the bag and are well-placed to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals after winning away at Real Madrid. Despite their two-season European ban imposed on them by UEFA, which they are appealing, City’s players and coaching staff are keeping their focus.

In team news Man United have captain Harry Maguire fit and ready to play after he missed the midweek FA Cup win, as Solskjaer goes with a 3-4-3 formation which has worked well in recent games against top six teams.

Man City shuffle their lineup and the most notable lineup news is no Kevin De Bruyne, while Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero start in attack. Cancelo starts at right back and Otamendi and Fernandinho start at center back with local lad Phil Foden playing in midfield.

LINEUPS

Chelsea smash sorry Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Chelsea battered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to cement their spot in the top four of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard‘s side were rampant from start to finish as Mason Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud all scored and in truth the 4-0 scoreline flattered an extremely lackluster Everton side as Carlo Ancelotti did not enjoy his return to Chelsea.

With the win, their biggest in the Premier League under Lampard, Chelsea opened up a five-point gap to fifth-place Wolves and are now just two points off Leicester who are in third place. Everton are in 12th place on 37 points.

3 things we learned

1. Chelsea’s defensive work ethic the difference: Buoyed by their midweek FA Cup win against Liverpool, Chelsea were flying from the start and never let up. Going forward they ripped Everton apart but one of the most impressive things about this display was how hard they worked to win the ball back. Injuries have hit them hard but the so-called ‘second string’ players performed well and their hunger and desire to make the most of slip ups by Wolves and Spurs this weekend spurred them on to cement their place in the top four. Champions League qualification for this young side under Lampard would be a fine season, especially after their considerable slump over the last few months.

2. Giroud, Gilmour make everything tick: Billy Gilmour was starting his first Premier League game and is 18 years old. It looked like it was his 200th PL game and he was 30. The “Irn-Bru Iniesta” has taken his chance with Kovacic injured and Jorginho suspended and he has shown Lampard he can do it in back-to-back games against Liverpool and Everton. As for Giroud, well, he scored and was influential in the attacking unit as his hold-up play knitted the attack together. Without so many first-choice players, Gilmour and Giroud made sure everything went very smoothly for Chelsea.

3. Everton shambolic: Chelsea were very good but Everton were woeful. Carlo Ancelotti had a face like thunder on the sidelines throughout as the Toffees stood off Chelsea, gave them too much respect and didn’t deserve anything. They are still in the battle for the Europa League spots but any faint hopes they had of pushing themselves into the Champions League places are now gone. This was a reality check for Everton who weren’t nasty enough to disrupt Chelsea’s rhythm.

Man of the Match: Billy Gilmour – The Scottish midfielder had the most touches on the pitch and look so calm and assured in possession. A star in the making. Willian also played extremely well but Gilmour gets the nod.

Chelsea came flying out of the traps and Mount fired a superb volley just wide as Everton couldn’t handle the pace of the Blues attack.

Moments later Mount scored a fine goal as he controlled, turned and finish all in one motion to send Stamford Bridge wild as the 21-year-old scored his first goal since Dec. 4.

Wave after wave of Chelsea attack then arrived as Willian was set free but his low drive was denied by Jordan Pickford but Everton didn’t learn their lesson.

Giroud held up the ball and played it back to Barkley who sent a perfect through ball to Pedro who was clean through and finished with ease to give Chelsea a deserved 2-0 lead.

Moments later Everton were almost gifted a way back into the game as Kurt Zouma was caught in possession by Richarlison who teed up Calvert-Lewin but the in-form striker clipped the ball wide of the post as a great chance came and went for the Toffees.

The same pattern continued in the second half as Willian drilled home a low shot from distance after being given too much space from the Everton defense.

Pedro then had a shot deflected just over as Chelsea poured forward time and time again and from that resulting corner they made it 4-0 as Giroud flicked home at the back post.

Pickford then denied Pedro a second goal of the game with a fine stop as Everton were stunned and Chelsea eased to an extremely important victory.

VIDEO: Mason Mount scores superb goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 8, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT
Mason Mount did his best impression of the Tasmanian Devil against Everton.

The Chelsea midfielder scored a superb solo goal at Stamford Bridge as he turned and finished in one fluid movement.

Mount, 21, is now up to six goals in his first full season at Chelsea and the academy product has had a rough time of things over the last few months as his form, much like Chelsea’s, has faded.

The goal against Everton was his first since Dec. 4 and there was a huge sigh of relief from Mason Mount as the ball hit the back of the net.

With a place in England’s EURO 2020 on the line, Mount and several of Chelsea’s other young English stars will be keen to kick on in the final months of the season as they also aim to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

Check out the stunning turn and finish in the video above as Mount is starting to regain his early season form.

