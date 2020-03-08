More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Timbers squeeze out victory, Nashville continues to await first MLS win

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less):  By no means did the Portland Timbers put on a show – at least not the type of show that would keep one intrigued –  on Sunday against Nashville SC. But they got the job done, squeezing out a 1-0 victory against one of MLS’ two newcomers. For the majority of the game, the Timbers, for a lack of better words, parked the bus on Nashville, clogging their third of the field with Timber-white shirts. It worked: despite generating a total of 14 shots, Nashville were unable to crack the code. How did the Timbers manage to win if all they did was park the bus? Well, they didn’t just bunker; they galvanized forward periodically. And out of all the three shots that Giovanni Savarese’s men generated throughout the night, one fell in the 12th minute. Diego Valeri’s screamer was, at the end of the day, all Portland needed to edge Nashville, who still don’t know what it’s like to celebrate an MLS win.

Three moments that mattered

12′ – It’s early, but Valeri is on pace for 34 goals this season— This right-footed volley has to be in Valeri’s top 20:

69′ – Godoy… — Anibal Godoy was Steve Clark’s fingertips away from making Nashville SC history.

Man of the match: Steve Clark

Goalscorers: Valeri(12′)

Serie A roundup: Dybala, Ramsey strike against Inter, put Juventus back on top of Serie A

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Juventus’ complete performance against Inter Milan highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan

Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala each scored, as Juventus ran past Inter Milan in front of an empty Allianz Stadium, which, like all other sporting events in Italy until April 3, was empty due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The victory sends the Old Lady back to the top of Serie A, giving them a one-point lead on second best Lazio and a nine-point lead on third-place Inter. Juventus are one of three Serie A teams with an active three-match winning streak.

After a standstill during the first 45 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo touch inside the box found a opportune Ramsey, who belted the ball into the back of the net. It’s the Wales international’s second goal in back-to-back Serie A bouts, and Maurizio Sarri is happy with his effectiveness.

“He [Ramsey] maintains that he needs to see more of the pitch in front of him, or he gets a little lost,” said the Juve coach. “He is doing well in this role, although in fairness he’s also in much better physical condition now than he was when playing as a trequartista.”

For a team that dominated the league during the first half of the season, not all is well for Antonio Conte and Inter, losers of their last two league matches. The Italian was quick to mention that his players must grown from such defeats, quickly.

“We tried to stay in their slipstream, but must learn from defeat and take the lessons of comparison to grow in terms of character, quality and strength,” he said.

“It’s a loss that must help us to grow and understand how far away we are,” he added. “It certainly shouldn’t make us distraught, as we knew there was a gap and we lost both meetings with them. The results speak clearly, they won two and we got zero points.”

With a win in hand, Juventus steer their attention towards Friday’s match against Bologna, while Inter host Getafe in Europa League’s Round of 16 action.

Elsewhere in Serie A 

Parma 0-1 Spal

Sampdoria 2-1 Hellas Verona

AC Milan 1-2 Genoa

Udinese 0-0 Fiorentina 

Real Madrid loses 2-1 at Betis as Barcelona stays top in Spain

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday and wasted its chance to reclaim the lead from Barcelona.

Barcelona, which beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday, was left two points ahead of Madrid at the top, one week after the Catalan club had lost the “clasico” to its rival.

Led by France forward Nabil Fekir, Betis outplayed Madrid for long stretches of the match in Seville.

Betis defender Sidnei scored one goal and unintentionally helped Madrid claw back an equalizer just before halftime.

Sidnei rifled in Betis’ goal in the 40th minute before he committed a foul that Karim Benzema converted to level the score in first-half stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane sent on more attacking players to seek the winner, but Betis substitute Cristian Tello scored the hosts’ second goal in the 82nd after a passing mistake by Benzema that led to a quick counterattack.

Betis was winless in six games before taking down Madrid.

Ertz late header pushes USWNT past Spain (video)

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
On International Women’s Day, Julie Ertz’s sublime header in the 87th minute handed the United States women’s national team a crucial victory over Spain.

The USWNT’s 1-0 win over their European counterparts consolidates their position atop of the SheBelieves Cup standing, with the home side at six points after two games. Both Spain and England, who edged Japan by a goal on Sunday, trail the Yanks by three points.

Spectators at Red Bulls Arena saw the USWNT loss the possession battle by 20 percent, despite registering more shots on target (4) than Spain (3). Midway through the first half, Jenni Hermoso hit the post with a stealthy header, surprising Vlatko Andonovski’s backline.

No header, however, captured as much attention from the reflectors as Ertz’s, who simply had to put her head on the ball following Christen Press’ perfectly-placed cross.

 

The USWNT, who can win the SheBelieves Cup with a draw, close out the annual round-robin competition against Japan on Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas.

Americans Abroad: USMNT trio McKennie, Sargent, Miazga score

By Joel SoriaMar 8, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
A trio of staple U.S. men’s national team players scored over the weekend, making it one of the most productive weekends for Americans abroad this year.

Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent scored a goal apiece in Bundesliga action on Saturday. The 20-year-old forward scored three minutes into Werder Bremen’s eventual 2-2 draw, while the Schalke midfielder scored his team’s lone goal in the 20th minute.

Over in England, after a few months of instability, Matt Miazga registered his second goal with a Reading shirt.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — Pulisic, who is recovering from an adductor injury, is getting closer to full recovery. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard mentioned that the American star took part in an  “in-house game” prior to the Blues’ bout against Everton.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin remained in the bench in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  The fullback remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes also remains sidelined as he continues to recover from an injury. There’s no timeline on his return either.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old scored and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 in win over Birmingham City.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — Lichaj is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender was sent off against Preston North End on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 82 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton’s 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt Just weeks removed from a stellar, two-goal performance, Chandler wasn’t called on the bench in Frankfurt’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played all game in Wolfsburg 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie started, played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Schalke’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is out with an injury, while Morales was left on the bench in Fortuna’s draw with Mainz.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent played 87 minutes and scored a goal in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams was left on the bench.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson, too, was left on the bench on Saturday.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played all 90 minutes in Ajax’s 3-1 win over SC Heerenveen.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 77 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 3-0 loss.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah is out for the remainder of the season.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu didn’t feature for Rennes on Sunday.

Honorable Mentions

Dillon Powers, Dundee United — Powers played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Dundee’s 1-1 draw with Patrick Thistle on Saturday.

Aron Johannsson, Hammarby — The striekr played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Hammarby’s 4-0 win over Sundsvall on Sunday.

Joel Sonora, Arsenal de Sarandi — Sonora played 12 minutes and scored a goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Aldosivi on Friday.