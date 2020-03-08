More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
US Soccer, women’s players at odds over ‘equal pay’ offer

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 8:04 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation says it has offered the women’s national team equal pay to male counterparts for matches under USSF control but maintains the women want bonuses for tournaments such as the World Cup to match those of the men.

The women disputed the USSF account, saying the federation proposed to match rates the men had under their labor deal that expired in December 2018 and the USSF offer was for only for a portion of the women under contract.

“Since extending this offer, we have made multiple attempts to meet with the WNT to discuss these new options,” USSF President Carlos Corderio wrote Saturday night in a letter to federation friends and supporters. “So far, they have repeatedly declined our invitation to meet on the premise that our proposal does not include U.S. Soccer agreeing to make up the difference in future prize money awarded by FIFA for the Men’s and Women’s World Cups.”

Players on the U.S. women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF, which is scheduled for a trial starting May 5 at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Cordeiro’s letter was released a day before the American women play Spain in a pre-Olympic prep event called the SheBelieves Cup.

“The USSF letter is riddled with falsehoods and issued on the eve of the SheBelieves game, which demonstrates that it is more important to USSF to diminish the women’s team than it is to support them on the field,” players spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “USSF did not and has never offered equal pay to the women players.”

FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for last year’s Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title. FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for 2023.

FIFA pays bonuses to national federations, which each makes its own deal with its players.

Cordeiro said the USSF also had responsibility to invest in youth national teams and other programs, such as player, coach and referee development.

“There is indeed a significant difference in World Cup prize money awarded by FIFA to the men’s and women’s championship teams,” Cordeiro wrote. “However, it is not reasonable or fiscally sound for U.S. Soccer to make up the gap. It would seriously impair our ability to support our mission and invest in these other critical developmental areas.”

The women have a labor contract covering 2017-21. The deal for the men expired at the end of 2018.

Levison criticized the USSF for asking that talks be confidential, then issuing a statement with its view of talks.

“There is no compromising on equal pay,” she said. “Equal is equal.”

The USSF repeatedly has pointed out women’s national team players have benefits the men do not, including guaranteed annual salaries, medical and dental insurance, child-care assistance, and pregnancy and parental leave.

MLS 5 things we learned: Its Pity’s time to shine, can he?

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 10:12 PM EST
It’s matchday 2/3 of the MLS season and we’re already learning plenty about the season to come. Some teams are dealing with major injuries, others are dealing with squad incohesiveness, and still others are powering through low expectations.

Whatever the adversity, some teams have been able to push through while others are struggling to cope.

1)  The reign of Pity Martinez has begun

You knew this already, but with Josef Martinez out long-term, Atlanta United will be leaning heavily on Pity Martinez. While Pity was always important to this Atlanta United side even with Josef in the picture, his stature in the squad is now greater than ever. That was all too present in Atlanta United’s win over FC Cincinnati, which isn’t exactly a top test of his ability to carry this team, but it’s a start.

Unfortunately, after that moment and through the rest of the first half, Pity hardly saw a sniff of the ball and Atlanta’s attack suffered as a result. They managed just five total shots in the first half and none after the 25-minute mark, with just two shots after that point the rest of the game. Credit Cincinnati, who was able to match Atlanta’s tempo and go stride-for-stride in midfield through the first 45 minutes. While the possession numbers were 60-40 in favor of Atlanta and Cincy didn’t create much of anything in front of net, they still were able to get the midfield going.

Thankfully for Atlanta, Emerson Hyndman stepped up and created for himself as Atlanta won 2-1, but Pity Martinez will need to carry this team better down the road because tonight he did not have a full 90 minute performance.

2) Inter Miami has a long way to go

Inter Miami looked solid early at Audi Field, but it began to disintegrate as the first half went on, and then the wheels fell apart after the Torres red card. They have shown promise, and should be able to compete as the season rolls on and they become more in tune with each other, but at this point there’s significant strides to be made on a fluidity level.

It doesn’t help that playmaker Robbie Robinson may have suffered a long-term injury, which would further sap an attack that has been spotty at best thus far.

Speaking of which…

3) Ban injuries

Ugh. First Josef Martinez is cut down by a torn ACL, and now Robbie Robinson comes off with what looks to be a nasty one less than an hour after dazzling on Inter Miami’s first-ever goal. One can only hope that it’s not too serious, but if it’s indeed a long-term issue, this season has been brutal on early injuries sapping the league of its best and most electric talent. Nobody wins when the league loses star power. Thankfully that seems to be it for killer injuries so far, but with a few other guys like Miles Robinson and Nicolas Lodeiro dealing with some nagging things while Michael Bradley sits out the first few months, hopefully the league doesn’t suffer too many more big-name body blows going forward.

4) If at first you don’t succeed, keep shooting

Toronto FC was battering NYCFC all day long at BMO Field, but couldn’t find a breakthrough. Justin Morrow should have won a penalty, but VAR somehow said no and the hosts were still searching. Finally, after ripping off 16 shots with half of them on target, they found the breakthrough.

For Toronto, it was a deserved lead and a deserved win against a disappointing road performance. Toronto looks primed to be a force in the East, and they pushed ahead to seven points through three matches on the young campaign. Keep shooting boys, it’ll find a way through.

5) So like…Minnesota United?

Only two of the four PST writers picked Minnesota United to finish in a playoff position this season, and nobody had them higher than fifth in the Western Conference. And yet here they are scoring goals at will. After topping Portland 3-1 on the road, Minnesota only went and did it again on the road at San Jose with a 5-goal bonanza.

Minnesota found lots of joy down the left through Robin Lod who was a force both distributing in the final third and defensively, completing all five tackles he attempted including three in the opposition half. Lod also scored Minnesota’s fourth goal in first-half stoppage time to push Minnesota into a 4-1 lead. On the other flank, Ethan Finlay wasn’t as dangerous in the build-up but he was also spot-on tackling, with a 5/5 performance of his own. The defense has conceded a few soft goals but if they shore that up, this team can capitalize on opposition mistakes with venom.

Tevez goal gives Boca Juniors Argentine title on final day

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 9:29 PM EST
Boca Juniors leapfrogged rival Buenos Aires club River Plate on the final day of the season to win the Superliga Argentina, with Carlos Tevez providing the title-winning goal.

River Plate came into the day in first place on 46 points, with Boca Juniors a point back at 45. River Plate was wrestled to a 1-1 draw on the road at 14th placed Atletico Tucuman, held scoreless in the second half. That gave Boca a way through, and at home against 19th placed Gimnasia, Carlos Tevez scored the game’s only goal to see the hosts jump River Plate in the standings and win the title.

The goal was an absolute howitzer from the top of the box that Tevez smashed so hard that Gimnasia goalkeeper Jorge Broun got a hand to but still couldn’t keep out. The build-up play was quality as well, with Sebastian Villa shrugging off a physical challenge from a defender and substitute Ramon Abila sliding to deliver the parallel assist.

Boca had been in second since early December, dropping out of the top spot thanks to a three-match winless run. But they finished the season on a six-match winning streak, refusing to concede a single goal for the final five matches of the campaign – a 460-minute goalless streak to help secure the crown. River Plate bagged a five-match winning streak starting with the turn of the calendar year, but ended the season with a pair of 1-1 draws against Defensa and Tucuman.

The title is Boca’s 34th in club history and sees them return to the top slot after a year off, having finished third last season behind title-winners Racing and second-placed Defensa.

The Argentine top-flight features a single round-robin season with its 23-team league that carries through early March, with its Copa de la Superliga to follow and carry the campaign through the end of May. Boca finished second in last year’s Copa, falling to Tigres in the final.

Tevez was also on the field for Manchester City’s final-day title victory when they defeated QPR 3-2 in 2012 on Sergio Aguero’s incredibly late goal.

AC Milan fires executive Boban after rogue interview

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
The rebuild of AC Milan continues after chief football executive Zvonimir Boban after the Croatian gave an interview Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport in which he criticized both the new owner Elliott and current CEO Ivan Gazidis.

Elliott, an American-based hedge fund, took over AC Milan in 2018 after Li Yonghong defaulted on a hefty loan payment. Boban decided to go after ownership’s communication across club leadership, saying in his interview, “It needs to be precise in terms of the budget and goals. We don’t know what our margins are.”

He also went after former Arsenal and current Milan chief Gazidis for his pursuit of Ralf Rangnick as coach for next season, saying, “It’s disrespectful and not the Milan style.” Boban left his position as a FIFA executive to join AC Milan less than a calendar year ago, but the club confirmed on Saturday it had terminated his contract “with immediate effect.”

“We thank Zvone for his efforts over the past nine months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Gazidis said. “We must now turn our attention to football and the important games to come. (Coach) Stefano Pioli and his staff are doing an exceptional job growing the performances of the team every week and will have our full support as they continue this work, in what is a difficult time for the country.”

AC Milan voluntarily withdrew from the Europa League this season to avoid Financial Fair Play penalties. The club currently sits seventh in the Serie A table 12 points back of the Champions League places. They host Genoa at the San Siro on Sunday, scheduled to take place in front of an empty stadium after the league banned fans indefinitely over fears of coronavirus.

Pizarro scores first goal in Inter Miami history, D.C. United wins

By Kyle BonnMar 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EST
Inter Miami has its first goal in club history. They’ll have to work on the first points in club history, but baby steps.

David Beckham’s new expansion franchise was shut out in its first Major League Soccer game last weekend in a 1-0 loss to LAFC, but fared better this time around as they visited Audi Field as designated player Rodolfo Pizarro struck early for the big moment. They coughed up the lead, however, as D.C. United pulled out a 2-1 comeback win.

Just two minutes into the match, new Clemson product Robbie Robinson snatched the ball in his own half and burst through the middle on the break, skipping too easily past a challenge from Steve Birmbaum before feeding to the right for Lewis Morgan. The Scottish international sent a cross back into the box which evaded Russell Canouse, and Pizarro was there to poke home the historic opener.

Unfortunately the fanfare was met with disappointment later as 21-year-old Robinson, an exciting and electric young player, got his leg tangled with Birnbaum and sent to the ground in a heap. He attempted to continue playing but was unable to make it to the break, substituted off deep into first-half stoppage time as he left the field in tears.

Inter Miami wasn’t the only team hit by injuries in the match as D.C. was also forced into a pair of first-half changes with Ola Kamara and Joseph Mora hauled off before the halftime whistle.

After halftime, the game changed on a massive moment in the 53rd minute as it appeared Lewis Morgan had scored Inter Miami’s second of the game, but it was called back by VAR for a handball by Roman Torres who was subsequently shown a red card. Just moments later Inter Miami conceded a penalty that Yamil Asad converted to level the score, and then by the hour mark Frederic Brilliant roofed a half-volley after Edison Flores had struck the post with a free-kick.

That was all she wrote for Inter Miami who managed to out-shoot D.C. United despite a possessional disadvantage, but proved inconsistent and unlucky in the second half. Still without a point through two matches, Miami finally travels back to south Florida for their home opener against David Beckham’s former club LA Galaxy before two more in friendly confines against New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union.