Arteta has “very clear idea” of Man City aims ahead of Arsenal visit

Does Mikel Arteta have the upper hand on Pep Guardiola?

Arsenal’s boss certainly doesn’t have the resume or reputation of Man City’s wizard, but Arteta will enter Wednesday’s match with plenty of information.

Arteta, of course, sat next to Guardiola for years at Man City before leaving mid-season to take the manager’s job at Arsenal.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

It’s fair to say that Arteta has a bigger book on what Guardiola will attempt at the Etihad Stadium than the other way around.

“It gives me a very clear idea of what they are trying to do, what they will be looking to do but it’s something different to be able to stop that and as well create the issues that I think we can create for them,” Arteta said, via Football.London. “That has to happen on the day, when they are at their best, we know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have. At the end of the day, it’s about the players on the pitch and their performance.”

A win from the Gunners would really improve their unlikely top four stock while weakening Man City’s hold on second place.

Arsenal definitely has the attacking firepower to challenge Man City’s suspect back line, and Arteta will know the pressure points as well as anyone. He’ll know what Guardiola most fears from his men, too.

That said, Guardiola will know what Arteta knows and, at the risk of making this too convoluted, might have some surprises in store not unlike the Gabriel Jesus at left mid he deployed versus Real Madrid.

How surprised would you be by an Arsenal win at the Etihad?