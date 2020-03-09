More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
UEFA Champions League
Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Champions League preview: Spurs, Valencia face deficits

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur made club history last season with a run to the Champions League final, but needs a big result Tuesday to keep hope of returning to that stage.

Spurs trail RB Leipzig 1-0 after one leg and are headed to Germany with the knowledge that multiple goals are a must.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Doing that without Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and now Steven Bergwijn is a tall ask.

Dele Alli has been leading the line for Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, and the English attacker is growing in confidence. That’ll be needed as he faces the joint-toughest defense in the Bundesliga.

From Football.London:

“We have to score two goals and play well and then going into the league at the weekend we have to pick up as many points as we can. We can’t keep letting opportunities slip away from us.”

If Spurs have significant work on hand to flip their result, Valencia has a doctoral thesis.

Serie A side Atalanta takes a 4-1 lead to Valencia, but is aware that the La Liga outfit has scored three or more goals thrice this season and will be playing for pride in front of its home crowd.

There’s also the matter of coronavirus, which has dominated Italian sports and is now making its way through Spain.

Here’s Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini. From Football-Italia:

“Being here is like being at home a month ago. We arrived here safely. It’s very different here compared to Italy,” Gasperini said. “We need to make assessments in terms of health but also from a social point of view: playing behind closed doors, like yesterday, even in a context that nobody likes, could be of comfort to the people locked up in the house. However the priority remains the health of the people.”

Both matches kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

Villa manager Smith laments penalty as relegation woes continue

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa’s hopes of a result at Leicester City went from possible to unlikely in a heartbeat, and the Villans’ day was laughable by the final whistle.

Dean Smith‘s men conceded a controversial penalty and then fell apart in a 4-0 loss to the third-place Foxes at King Power Stadium on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“Very tough night,” Smith said on NBCSN after the match. ” You don’t want to go and lose 4-0 anywhere. We started the game quite bright first 10 minutes but they had a lot of the ball. We made a big mistake for the goal. Going in at halftime and change a few things up.”

Then came the hour mark, as Smith was preparing a pair of attacking subs in search of an equalizer. As the reinforcements strode to the touchline, Villa defender Tyrone Mings blocked a Harvey Barnes cross with his shoulder and Leicester was awarded a penalty.

[ MORE: Vardy, Rodgers on Leicester win ]

“Second half they get a penalty. I didn’t even know what it was given for at the time. Obviously checked for handball. Looking back it hits his shoulder but it gets given, and they score and it becomes a bit of a basketball match. … We then became architects of our own downfall.”

That they did.

Villa was walloped on the day, and things don’t get any easier with Chelsea headlining a brutal run of fixtures. The club sits 19th, two points back of a trio of teams.

How can Smith and his crew find enough points to stay in the top flight?

“Being hard to beat,” he said. “That’s what we wanted to be coming here today. For periods we were. The scoreline, unfortunately, is a harsh reflection.”

Vardy celebrates end of goal drought, explains Reina confrontation

Jamie Vardy
Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jamie Vardy scored his first goal in months and had a few choice words for Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina regarding the successful penalty kick at King Power Stadium.

“The keeper said I was going down the middle, and I was,” Vardy said. “He tried to call my bluff.”

The goal was the first of two for Vardy, who came off the bench to help Leicester City snap a four-match league winless run in a 4-0 demolition of sloppy Aston Villa on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Leicester had 65 percent possession and pretty much bossed the Villans. The Foxes boasted a 15-4 shots edge and took nine corner kicks to Villa’s zero.

It was a complete performance, something the Foxes have failed to produce for much of 2020.

Speaking of the calendar, Vardy’s league-best 18th and 19th goals of the Premier League season were his first since Dec. 21.

“We needed to first and foremost put in a performance we knew we were capable of,” Vardy said on NBCSN after the match. “The last few weeks it hasn’t been there. … I had gone through a little spell where I’d not score, but you need to carry on the training pitch and take it into games.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers agreed with Vardy’s assessment of the match in its entirety.

“As the game went on we looked much more like how we’ve been for most of the season,” Rodgers said. “The resilience of the players and the effort was brilliant.”

The Foxes now own an eight-point advantage on fifth place. There’s a 10-point gap on sixth. The win likely will put them in the Champions League.

Leicester City wallops Aston Villa

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Harvey Barnes led Leicester City to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday, snapping a four-match Premier League winless run.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Barnes scored and played a role in Leicester City’s other two goals as Jamie Vardy bagged his first two goals of 2020 in the win. Marc Albrighton assisted both the Foxes’ goals.

Leicester now has 58 points to hold an eight-point advantage on fifth place, 10 over sixth.

Villa’s 25 points are two behind a trio of teams. The Villans have lost four-straight in league play and sit 19th. They next face Chelsea, Newcastle, Wolves, and Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Vardy’s 2020 finally begins: Leicester City star Jamie Vardy had 17 goals on the Premier League season entering Monday’s action, but had not found the back of the goal since a 3-1 loss to Man City on Dec. 21. The goal moves Vardy back ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race for the Golden Boot. More important, however, is the idea that Vardy could help Leicester firm up its top four credentials.

2. Villa architects of own demise (and VAR didn’t help): There’s no question that Leicester was the better team on the day, but their breakthroughs both came from Villa errors. Reina’s race to meet Albrighton’s delightful long ball to Barnes was ill-conceived and Mings’ unlucky lunge cost Villa any hopes of a comeback. Should it have been a penalty? Probably not, but it’s a low-percentage defensive move anyway.

3. Barnes an easy Man Of The Match: The 22-year-old scored his fifth and sixth league goals to go with six assists, and served the ball that led to Vardy’s penalty while also helping negotiate the counter for Vardy’s second. Barnes also is a willing combatant in his own end, winning the lion’s share of his duels while being credited with three tackles and an interception.

The visitors stormed out of the gates, and an early free kick was slid wide of the goal by Mbwana Samatta.

Leicester responded, with Kelechi Iheanacho missing wide before Pepe Reina made a great save on a Jonny Evans header.

Villa defender Frederic Guibert’s well-timed tackle earned penalty shouts from the Leicester faithful in the 23rd minute.

The Foxes kept coming, and Iheanacho missed wide with a promising header attempt 10 minutes later.

Barnes put Leicester City ahead in the 41st, as Albrighton sprung him down the wing. Barnes pushed the ball around an onrushing Reina and slotted into the empty goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Reina denied a breaking Iheanacho in the 47th minute as Leicester kept coming forward.

It continued to be all-Leicester, and Dean Smith prepared some subs in the hopes of injecting life into his side.

Mings was whistled for a penalty before that could happen, his shoulder striking the ball in a lunge to block Barnes’ cross. Vardy beat Reina to make it 2-0 with 28 minutes to play.

Evans made two tackles to spring a counter for Leicester’s third, Barnes waiting to play Vardy down the left.

Kreis: U.S. U-23 side can ‘put a flag down’ for USMNT

2020 Olympics
Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. U-23 men’s national team head coach Jason Kreis says his team has the potential to fuel the full national team into the right direction at a time it could really use a boost.’

The United States men have not qualified for the Olympics since 2008, and many view those failures as an obstacle in the mental development of the USMNT.

“It’s incredibly important,” Kreis said ahead of qualifying in Mexico. “It’s something that we want to correct and we want to correct it together. It’s a tremendous opportunity that stands in front of us, and a chance for us to have a positive rhetoric on the men’s side of U.S. Soccer.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

In Kreis, the U.S. Olympic team has a leader who’s turned out 14 times for the full national team and appreciates the import of the Summer Games.

Given the brutal failure of the USMNT to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the wealth of potential in the talent pool, Kreis says his men can deliver an invaluable experience on the road to the program’s success.

“There’s been a lot of doubting in the past two years, where the men’s side of the full national team and where we are going with all this,” Kreis told ProSoccerTalk. “I look at this group of young players and I’m really excited. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to put a flag down and say we are going in a positive direction.”

[ MORE: U.S. U-23 roster ]

Kreis also revealed that his side will friendly Haiti before CONCACAF Olympic qualifying begins versus Costa Rica on March 20. The U.S. will also face Mexico and the Dominican Republic in a tricky group.

The top two teams from each group make the semifinals, and the finalists earn automatic spots in Tokyo this summer.

Other notes:

  • Kreis said he’s not too bothered by European and MLS clubs who would not release players to his team: “There are clubs around the world and MLS that deny, but we knew that was going to happen. It is what it is. We are extremely happy with the squad we assembled.”
  • The goalkeeper pool of Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski, and David Ochoa has a wide-open competition ahead of itself: “It’s a real interesting one and probably our most difficult decision.”
  • On Wolfsburg youngster Uly Llanez, “He made our roster through being in the January camp. We see a player who can help us in a number of areas,” Kreis said of Llanez.
  • San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill has taken a “mega step forward” and Kreis sees “his potential as top top.”