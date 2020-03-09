Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tottenham Hotspur boss will find it hard to repress a smile knowing that star striker Harry Kane is back on the training pitch following a long injury absence.

But he’ll also be lamenting yet another injury to his attack corps.

Kane hasn’t played since a New Year’s Day loss to Southampton led to hamstring surgery, but has 17 goals in 25 matches this season.

He’s missed eight Premier League matches, five FA Cup outings, and the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League Round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Teammate Dele Alli is excited at the prospect of Kane’s return. From Football.London:

“It’s a massive boost. Even when he’s coming to games to have him speaking, he’s a leader. Having had hamstring injuries, I don’t want him to rush it, but I know we need him as well.”

However, there’s bad news for Spurs this Monday, as January signing Steven Bergwijn is facing some time on the sidelines.

Bergwijn suffered a “significant” ankle sprain against Burnley this weekend, the team announced, and faces “an extended period of rehabilitation.”

“I don’t expect him to play again this season,” Mourinho said.

That means Spurs will have to overturn its 1-0 first leg UCL deficit without Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Bergwijn. That’s a tall ask.