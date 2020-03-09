More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Kreis names USYNT 2020 Olympic qualifying roster

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
U.S. youth national team head coach Jason Kreis has released his roster for the upcoming Olympic qualification, and while there are some big-name absentees, there is also plenty of exciting young talent ready to take the field in the hopes of seeing the United States reach the main event for the first time since 2008.

Kreis was forced to work around a significant number of hurdles while constructing his roster, with a number of top American young talent abroad in Europe and unavailable, while some domestic clubs blocked selection as well. Clubs are not required to release players for youth international tournaments, and some took advantage of that.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic was never going to be released by Chelsea and is injured to boot, as is RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams. Schalke did not make regular starter Weston McKennie available, while Werder Bremen has Josh Sargent playing a role as the backup striker. Borussia Dortmund also did not make 17-year-old Giovanni Reyna available for selection, with the young attacker earning a valuable substitute role for the club in both league and European play. Sergino Dest is just 19 but playing a key role for Ajax having started each of the last six Eredivisie games.

PSV Eindhoven bucked the European trend and allowed both Richie Ledezma and Chris Gloster to take part, although neither plays a role for the senior squad. The same is said for Wolfsburg’s Ulysses Llanez, while Ajax youth player Alex Mendez is not part of the squad.

Domestically, Atlanta United blocked Miles Robinson and Brooks Lennon from selection, leaving a hole in defense. FC Dallas came through and allowed rising star Paxton Pomykal to be selected alongside teammates Reggie Cannon and Jesus Ferreira. The San Jose Earthquakes will allow Jackson Yueill to take part, while the Philadelphia Union released Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie and the Colorado Rapids conceded to Jonathan Lewis.

The United States begins group stage play on March 20, drawn alongside Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. The top two from the group advance to the knockout phase where teams just have to win a semifinal game to qualify for the Olympics. The final is scheduled for April 1.

“With a lot of games in a short amount of time, we will need the contributions of all 20 players on this roster to achieve our ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo,” Kreis said in the official team release. “This is our sixth time together with this U-23 group, so I think we have a real firm understanding of how we want to play and who we want to be.”

GK: Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake).
 
DEF: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien).
MID: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
FWD: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas).

Coronavirus fears see Ligue 1, Champions League games limit fan attendence

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT
With Italy’s league games in chaos and uncertainty, France has issued Europe’s next strongest response to the increased coronavirus fears as Ligue 1 has moved to limit all league games through mid-April to 1,000 fans in attendence.

The league’s Minister for Sport Roxana Maracineanu made the final announcement Monday immediately after a meeting called to discuss the situation. As of the announcement Monday morning, France has seen 1,116 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 with 19 people killed. French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, banned all gatherings of people totaling more than 1,000 individuals.

The decision means that affected games will include the Coupe de la Ligue final on April 4 between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, while PSG’s visit to Marseille on March 22 in league play is also part of the process. PSG saw its match this past weekend against Strasbourg postponed due to the virus “following an order from the Bas-Rhin authorities.”

In addition, PSG announced that its Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday in Paris will be played behind closed doors. The decision was made by the Paris Police despite PSG’s attempts to mass sanitize the Parc des Princes stadium in an effort to get approval for fans to attend. The leader of the PSG ultras called the decision “catastrophic” citing the need to provide a hostile environment for the visiting Dortmund players like the one PSG faced at Westfalenstadion in the first leg. Dortmund won the first leg 2-1 to secure a slight advantage heading into the match in Paris.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Champions League visit to RB Leipzig will go on “as planned” after the German club announced that while they are “in close contact with health authorities,” at this point “fans being able to enjoy the match in the ground.” Spurs lost 1-0 at home in the first leg on a penalty by Timo Werner.

The other Champions League Round of 16 fixture scheduled for Tuesday, the match between Valencia and Atalanta in Spain, will also be played behind closed doors, it was announced towards the end of last week. Atalanta hails from the Lombardy region of Italy, which has been one of the hardest hit regions in Europe. Valencia trails the tie 4-1 after a first-leg demolition at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia a few weeks ago.

The coronavirus caused absolute chaos in Serie A over the weekend, with the Sunday morning match between Parma and SPAL in Emilia-Romagna delayed for over an hour after word came down just minutes before kickoff that the season could potentially be cancelled. Players were in the tunnel about to walk out onto the field when the referee halted the match to receive word from Serie A officials on the status of the campaign after Italy’s minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora called for suspension of play. After a 75 minute delay, the game went on.

All Serie A matches through April 3 are being played behind closed doors, including the rescheduled fixture Sunday between Juventus and Inter Milan which saw Juve win 2-0 to regain its lead atop the table by a point over Lazio.

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced Monday morning that there will be no disruptions to Premier League activity as of now due to coronavirus fears. “At this stage we’re not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events,” Dowden said. “I was at Twickenham [for England v. Wales rugby match] with the Prime Minister [on Saturday],” he said. “There was a huge crowd of people there. There is no reason why people should not be going to those events. It is very premature to be talking about things like that.” Dowden added this decision came based on advice from health experts, notably the chief medical officer.

What Liverpool need to officially secure Premier League title

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
It is a long-held belief that there is only a matter of time until Liverpool officially secures the Premier League title, and currently with a 25 point lead over second-place Manchester City, that milestone is fast approaching.

The Reds are on track for their first Premier League title in club history and first top flight title in 30 years, with their last celebration coming at the conclusion of the1989/90 season.

There are a number of scenarios that see Liverpool win the Premier League title in the next few weeks. Here are all the facts you need to know about Liverpool’s title chase this season:

  • Liverpool’s magic number: 6

Liverpool’s “magic number” is the key to Premier League glory. This means any combination of six points gained of their own and dropped by the team in second place (Manchester City) would see them to securing the crown mathematically.

  • Two wins and they’re in

At the current juncture, the maximum point total for Manchester City with 10 remaining fixtures on the schedule is 87 points. Therefore, with two more wins, Liverpool would eclipse that with total to 88 and be officially out of reach. If Manchester City fails to drop any points over the next few weeks, two wins would be enough for the Reds to do the job on their own.

Liverpool’s remaining schedule: @ Everton, Crystal Palace, @ Man City, Aston Villa, @ Brighton, Burnley, @ Arsenal, Chelsea, @ Newcastle.

  • Liverpool can potentially secure the title without kicking another ball

An unlikely but notable scenario could see Liverpool win the Premier League title without even taking the field again. Manchester City has two Premier League matches scheduled before Liverpool again sees the field in league play, meaning theoretically if the Citizens were to lose to both Arsenal and Burnley, that would satisfy the magic number of six points dropped and clinch the crown for the Reds. It would also force Everton into the nasty proposition of having to give Liverpool a guard of honor before the Merseyside derby.

Manchester City’s remaining schedule: Arsenal, Burnley, @ Chelsea (postponed, date TBA), Liverpool, @ Southampton, Newcastle, @ Brighton, Bournemouth, @ Watford, Norwich City.

  • Liverpool could beat Man City to win the Premier League

Should the Reds fail to secure all three points against both Everton and Crystal Palace while Man City holds serve against Arsenal and Burnley (and maybe Chelsea?), it would give the Reds the chance to secure the title with a win (or maybe even a draw) against Manchester City. That would represent revenge for last season when Liverpool collected a blistering 97 points but finished a single point behind Man City.

  • Liverpool likely to win Premier League in record time

The record for earliest official title grasp was Manchester United back in 2000/01 when Sir Alex Ferguson won the seventh of his eventual 13 Premier League crowns. The Red Devils officially put their hands on the trophy on April 14 with five matches to go in the campaign, winning the league by 10 points over Arsenal thanks to three meaningless losses to end the season. Manchester City’s 2017/18 title-winning campaign also secured the crown with five matches to go, but just missed their rivals’ date mark by a day, forced to wait until April 15 when West Brom upset second-placed Manchester United 1-0.

Unless it takes Liverpool nearly a month and a half to pick up six points, they will beat both marks by a significant margin.

MLS 3 things we learned: When playing LAFC, don’t blink

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 8:58 AM EDT
With nearly the entire league playing on Saturday this weekend, the two Sunday fixtures took center stage. LAFC and the Philadelphia Union played to a wildly entertaining 3-3 draw, while the Portland Timbers topped new boys Nashville S.C. 1-0 on a goal early on.

Still, with just a few games there are plenty of lessons to be taken from the slate of fixtures, with the Philadelphia Union learning maybe the toughest one of the bunch.

1) Don’t blink

The Philadelphia Union learned the hard way that goals only last until your next defensive shift. Three times the Union scored against LAFC, and three times they were undone moments later. The Union took a lead three different times in this match, and led for a combined total of 12 minutes. They were scored on nine minutes after bagging the opener, one minute after taking a 2-1 lead, and two minutes after going ahead 3-2.

It was unfortunate too, because Philadelphia produced some absolute bangers. Take this absurd free-kick from Union defender Jakob Glesnes who delivered from an incredible 40 yards out.

The Union leave Banc of California Stadium with just a single point, their first point of the season after another disappointing result on opening day. Philadelphia should be fine moving forward, but the dropped points represent missed opportunities as other teams start establishing themselves as contenders early on.

2) Diego Rossi might be the best overshadowed player in the league

Carlos Vela’s presence on LAFC does a whole lot more than provide oodles of goals. Just by being on the field, the Mexican takes all the narrative attention away from someone who might be even more important to the squad in Diego Rossi.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has been electric for LAFC since joining prior to its inaugural 2018 season, with a combined 28 goals and 14 assists through his first two campaigns. He is already up to snuff this season, proving critical again on Sunday with the first goal of the new season, but more importantly he was once again ruthless on the counter. Rossi’s proficiency on the break is one of the most underrated yet valuable skills in the league, giving LAFC a viciously dangerous weapon in the back pocket should they sit back and absorb pressure for a time.

To be completely honest, it’s shocking that Rossi doesn’t get more credit for the success of this expansion side. He has yet to earn an international cap for Uruguay, although with Luis Suarez on the shelf maybe that changes this month. At just 22 years old, it’s likely that Rossi – called the “quarterback” of this LAFC club last season – makes a marquee European move at some point in the near future, so LAFC fans should appreciate him while he’s around. Carlos Vela takes all the spotlights so Rossi can provide the spark.

3) If you feel the need to park the bus, go for it

A year after making the playoffs, the Portland Timbers sat back and defended against new expansion side Nashville SC. It worked. After Valeri scored just 12 minutes in with a scrappy volley that found the inside of the right side-netting, the Timbers had seen enough up front. They generated just three shots all night to Nashville’s 14, but it didn’t matter as the hosts grinded out all three points.

It was a lesson for Nashville above all else that early goals can really hurt, but the Timbers also learned something valuable, and that is they can defend against an offensively inferior side for nearly a full 90 minutes without being breached, something they could take with them moving forward. After capitulating defensively to Minnesota United in a 3-1 opening day loss, the clean sheet is valuable for Portland and will give them confidence moving forward. Early in the season, that can be just as valuable as the three points.

Arsenal confirm Torreira potentially done for season after ankle fracture

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 8:01 AM EDT
The Gunners suffered a blow on Monday as Arsenal confirmed that midfielder Lucas Torreira would miss eight to 10 weeks with a fractured ankle, a timeline that could potentially leave him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan was injured in the FA Cup match against Portsmouth a week ago in a 14th minute challenge with James Bolton, and was reportedly still on crutches over the weekend for Arsenal’s Premier League game against West Ham.

Torreira has been a mainstay in the Arsenal lineup since forcing his way in around early November. He had recently dropped out of a starting job the last few games, with a substitute role in the previous three league matches, but is still a valuable member of the Arsenal squad. With a game upcoming against Manchester City, Arsenal can ill-afford to lose a player with Torreira’s shielding abilities.

The rest of the Arsenal injury report was positive for the club, with Sead Kolasinac on his way back, targeting the end of the month, while January loan signing Cedric is scheduled to return to full training this week.

Torreira will also be sweating his availability for Uruguay this summer in the 2020 Copa America. He will likely be healed by that point, but match fitness will be in question as he could potentially come into June having not played a competitive match in three months. Uruguay has been drawn into Group A alongside the likes of Argentina, Chile, and guests Australia. Torreira is certainly in the plans for head coach Oscar Tabarez having been in the squad consistently since his debut in 2018, earning 23 caps since then, but in a crowded midfield that includes Rodrigo Betancur, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Nahitan Nandez, they have replacements.