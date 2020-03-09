More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

The Premier League is better with unique, brilliant Bruno Fernandes

By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
It has been a while – if ever – since the Premier League has seen a player like Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester United midfielder, who joined this January from Portuguese club Sporting CP, has so far been worth every single penny of the $70 million the Red Devils forked over. At 25 years old, Fernandes was minted as the PFA Player of the Month for February on Monday, and it’s no surprise to see him garner plaudits left and right since his arrival a month ago.

What makes Bruno Fernandes so wonderful to watch – and concurrently so valuable to Manchester United – is also what make him look on paper to be total chaos personified. He is, quite literally, everywhere. When his movements are transcribed onto graphical images, Bruno Fernandes appears to be a chicken with his head cut off. He kind of is, but it’s obviously more nuanced than that.

First, the fun part. Here’s what his last three matches before that look like on paper, followed by his heat maps for the entire season thus far, from both Sporting CP first and then Manchester United. (Click here for a key of the StatsZone app dashboards)

As you can see, the new Manchester United talisman covers nearly the entire attacking half of the field. He also contributes a heavy amount defensively, to moderate success. This isn’t exactly what sets him completely apart, but it’s the start. Few players are able to cover this amount of attacking ground while having such an effect on the game. Kevin De Bruyne is a player with similar freedom, and he has budded into maybe the most destructive creative force in Europe.

Yet while de Bruyne is more of a facilitator, Fernandes is more of a nomad. The Portuguese international doesn’t exactly feature on the ball nearly as much as his Belgian counterpart across town, instead choosing to float and wander looking for pockets of space as his teammates share the workload. If you watch Bruno Fernandes off the ball, he’s continually serving as a foil for his fellow attackers, often drifting away from a ball-carrier’s direction where space is available hoping to either carry too many defenders or none at all.

Bruno Fernandes picks his spots.

That was never more evident than against Manchester City, where the midfielder had to take special care and not waste what precious little possession the Red Devils had. With the visitors holding an enormous possessional advantage at Old Trafford – Man City out-passed Manchester United 671-215 – Fernandes was forced to make the most of the scraps he could find. He started the game out on the right flank as Anthony Martial found joy down the opposite end, but soon drifted centrally and then to his favored left edge as Daniel James grew in influence on the ball. He eventually found his moment, first earning the key 29th minute foul before serving up the game’s most critical moment.

When he did deliver, it highlighted another of his wide-ranging skill set: Bruno Fernandes is a set-piece wizard. Not only does he consistently deliver excellent corners into dangerous areas, but his chipped free-kick was left on a platter for Anthony Martial on the opening goal. All told, Fernandes seemingly did more with his limited touches – 25 received passes, 24 attempted passes – than Manchester City did all 90 minutes while hoofing a massive 33 crosses and appearing devoid of any creative flair. At the end of the match, despite the huge gulf in possession, Manchester United had somehow out-shot Man City 12-7.

Watch the Every Touch video posted above. What do you notice? Yes, Manchester United was sloppy against Manchester City at times, and Fernandes included. That’s what happens when you play the Pep Guardiola swarm and press. Still, every time he loses the ball he races back to try and challenge, and every time he connects with a teammate there’s a calming presence before he races off to find space of his own off the ball.

Where else can you find a player with this varied and unique skill set?

De Bruyne is the most obvious comparison, but the Belgian does not tackle at such a rate – Fernandes has him almost double, with two tackles per game to de Bruyne’s 1-3. Tackling is still an area of improvement for Fernandes, having whiffed on all five of his attempts against Manchester City to leave him 10/29 so far in Premier League play, but the pressing output is the important part for an attacking player like Fernandes. Otherwise, statistically KDB has a mimic on his hands, which is high praise.

Mesut Ozil is a player that, when at his best, can be a versatile and diverse attacking player but he also wouldn’t dare produce the defensive contributions (0.9 tackles, 0.3 interceptions, and 0.1 clearances per game to Bruno Fernandes’ 2.0, 1.0, and 1.8). Mason Mount will track back every so often, but his usage is far more one-sided as the Chelsea youngster favors the left flank. Fernandes’ countrymate Joao Moutinho is closer statistically than one might think, considering he currently sits eighth in the Premier League in chances created, but he still does not get forward with the fluidity and consistency that Fernandes does, instead anchored in the middle of the Wolves formation and favoring the left side.

In typical Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fashion, the Manchester United boss compared his new signing to a Red Devils great in Paul Scholes, in part thanks to the number of the back of his shirt, and Wayne Rooney echoed that comparison just a few days ago, according to the Mirror, after Derby County was dropped by Manchester United in the FA Cup. In truth, Fernandes has a bit more flair than Scholes did, and that’s not a knock on the midfield legend. Fernandes simply seems to play with a little less strength and a little more finesse than was Scholes’ calling card.

There really is no other player quite like Bruno Fernandes, and he could be the foundation upon which Manchester United builds its new era. There is a new great player who calls the Premier League home, and that should excite fans of all teams, even those who are adversely affected by his magic.

Leicester City wallops Aston Villa

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
Harvey Barnes led Leicester City to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday, snapping a four-match Premier League winless run.



Barnes scored and played a role in Leicester City’s other two goals as Jamie Vardy bagged his first two goals of 2020 in the win. Marc Albrighton assisted both the Foxes’ goals.

Leicester now has 58 points to hold an eight-point advantage on fifth place, 10 over sixth.

Villa’s 25 points are two behind a trio of teams. The Villans have lost four-straight in league play and sit 19th. They next face Chelsea, Newcastle, Wolves, and Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. Vardy’s 2020 finally begins: Leicester City star Jamie Vardy had 17 goals on the Premier League season entering Monday’s action, but had not found the back of the goal since a 3-1 loss to Man City on Dec. 21. The goal moves Vardy back ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race for the Golden Boot. More important, however, is the idea that Vardy could help Leicester firm up its top four credentials.

2. Villa architects of own demise (and VAR didn’t help): There’s no question that Leicester was the better team on the day, but their breakthroughs both came from Villa errors. Reina’s race to meet Albrighton’s delightful long ball to Barnes was ill-conceived and Mings’ unlucky lunge cost Villa any hopes of a comeback. Should it have been a penalty? Probably not, but it’s a low-percentage defensive move anyway.

3. Barnes an easy Man Of The Match: The 22-year-old scored his fifth and sixth league goals to go with six assists, and served the ball that led to Vardy’s penalty while also helping negotiate the counter for Vardy’s second. Barnes also is a willing combatant in his own end, winning the lion’s share of his duels while being credited with three tackles and an interception.

The visitors stormed out of the gates, and an early free kick was slid wide of the goal by Mbwana Samatta.

Leicester responded, with Kelechi Iheanacho missing wide before Pepe Reina made a great save on a Jonny Evans header.

Villa defender Frederic Guibert’s well-timed tackle earned penalty shouts from the Leicester faithful in the 23rd minute.

The Foxes kept coming, and Iheanacho missed wide with a promising header attempt 10 minutes later.

Barnes put Leicester City ahead in the 41st, as Albrighton sprung him down the wing. Barnes pushed the ball around an onrushing Reina and slotted into the empty goal.



Reina denied a breaking Iheanacho in the 47th minute as Leicester kept coming forward.

It continued to be all-Leicester, and Dean Smith prepared some subs in the hopes of injecting life into his side.

Mings was whistled for a penalty before that could happen, his shoulder striking the ball in a lunge to block Barnes’ cross. Vardy beat Reina to make it 2-0 with 28 minutes to play.

Evans made two tackles to spring a counter for Leicester’s third, Barnes waiting to play Vardy down the left.

Kreis: U.S. U-23 side can ‘put a flag down’ for USMNT

2020 Olympics
Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
U.S. U-23 men’s national team head coach Jason Kreis says his team has the potential to fuel the full national team into the right direction at a time it could really use a boost.’

The United States men have not qualified for the Olympics since 2008, and many view those failures as an obstacle in the mental development of the USMNT.

“It’s incredibly important,” Kreis said ahead of qualifying in Mexico. “It’s something that we want to correct and we want to correct it together. It’s a tremendous opportunity that stands in front of us, and a chance for us to have a positive rhetoric on the men’s side of U.S. Soccer.”



In Kreis, the U.S. Olympic team has a leader who’s turned out 14 times for the full national team and appreciates the import of the Summer Games.

Given the brutal failure of the USMNT to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the wealth of potential in the talent pool, Kreis says his men can deliver an invaluable experience on the road to the program’s success.

“There’s been a lot of doubting in the past two years, where the men’s side of the full national team and where we are going with all this,” Kreis told ProSoccerTalk. “I look at this group of young players and I’m really excited. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to put a flag down and say we are going in a positive direction.”



Kreis also revealed that his side will friendly Haiti before CONCACAF Olympic qualifying begins versus Costa Rica on March 20. The U.S. will also face Mexico and the Dominican Republic in a tricky group.

The top two teams from each group make the semifinals, and the finalists earn automatic spots in Tokyo this summer.

Other notes:

  • Kreis said he’s not too bothered by European and MLS clubs who would not release players to his team: “There are clubs around the world and MLS that deny, but we knew that was going to happen. It is what it is. We are extremely happy with the squad we assembled.”
  • The goalkeeper pool of Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski, and David Ochoa has a wide-open competition ahead of itself: “It’s a real interesting one and probably our most difficult decision.”
  • On Wolfsburg youngster Uly Llanez, “He made our roster through being in the January camp. We see a player who can help us in a number of areas,” Kreis said of Llanez.
  • San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill has taken a “mega step forward” and Kreis sees “his potential as top top.”

Wolves’ Europa League match in Greece closed to fans

coronavirus
Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
The first leg of Wolves’ Europa League tie with Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors, the club announced Monday.

The Greek government “enforced the temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events” due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and would not make an exception for the match.



The short notice is brutal for traveling fans, who would’ve already scrambled to make last-minute arrangements to get to Greece after the Feb. 28 draw.

That’s the world we’re living in, though, and health comes first.

From Wolves.co.uk:

“Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities.

“We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours.”

Thursday’s first leg kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, while the return leg at the Molineux is a 1:55 p.m. ET kickoff on March 19. Wolves visit West Ham United between the Round of 16 legs.

Spurs: Kane trains, but Bergwijn season in jeopardy

Harry Kane
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
The Tottenham Hotspur boss will find it hard to repress a smile knowing that star striker Harry Kane is back on the training pitch following a long injury absence.

But he’ll also be lamenting yet another injury to his attack corps.



Kane hasn’t played since a New Year’s Day loss to Southampton led to hamstring surgery, but has 17 goals in 25 matches this season.

He’s missed eight Premier League matches, five FA Cup outings, and the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League Round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Teammate Dele Alli is excited at the prospect of Kane’s return. From Football.London:

“It’s a massive boost. Even when he’s coming to games to have him speaking, he’s a leader. Having had hamstring injuries, I don’t want him to rush it, but I know we need him as well.”

However, there’s bad news for Spurs this Monday, as January signing Steven Bergwijn is facing some time on the sidelines.

Bergwijn suffered a “significant” ankle sprain against Burnley this weekend, the team announced, and faces “an extended period of rehabilitation.”

“I don’t expect him to play again this season,” Mourinho said.

That means Spurs will have to overturn its 1-0 first leg UCL deficit without Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Bergwijn. That’s a tall ask.