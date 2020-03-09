Watch Live: Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City can draw within four of second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Aston Villa at King Power Stadium on Monday, with kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Plenty is at stake for both clubs, however, as Aston Villa could pull itself out of the relegation zone with all three points. The visitors sit in 19th, two points back of West Ham, Watford, and Bournemouth in 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Jamie Vardy is back for Leicester City, a huge boost for the Foxes who have been shut out in their last two Premier League matches, including the latest one against Norwich City which Vardy missed with a calf injury. However, the 33-year-old can only make the bench as Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front. Ben Chilwell misses out with a hamstring strain as 22-year-old James Justin starts.

Villa has lost its last three matches, and its schedule to finish the season looks daunting. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, and Arsenal are all on the docket for Aston Villa in the run-in.

Pepe Reina retains his league place in goal despite the solid performance of Orjan Nyland in Cup action midweek. Jack Grealish captains the side as usual, second in the league in chances created this season behind only Kevin De Bruyne.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Ndidi, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton; Iheanacho.

Aston Villa: Pepe Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Nakamba, Elmohamady, Samatta, Grealish.

How we're lining up for #LeiAvl – sponsored by @eToro 📋 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 9, 2020

Presented by @eToro, this is how we line up to face Leicester City tonight! 👊#LEIAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/gK20HIngct — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 9, 2020

