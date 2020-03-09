What Liverpool need to officially secure Premier League title

It is a long-held belief that there is only a matter of time until Liverpool officially secures the Premier League title, and currently with a 25 point lead over second-place Manchester City, that milestone is fast approaching.

The Reds are on track for their first Premier League title in club history and first top flight title in 30 years, with their last celebration coming at the conclusion of the1989/90 season.

There are a number of scenarios that see Liverpool win the Premier League title in the next few weeks. Here are all the facts you need to know about Liverpool’s title chase this season:

Liverpool’s magic number: 6

Liverpool’s “magic number” is the key to Premier League glory. This means any combination of six points gained of their own and dropped by the team in second place (Manchester City) would see them to securing the crown mathematically.

Two wins and they’re in

At the current juncture, the maximum point total for Manchester City with 10 remaining fixtures on the schedule is 87 points. Therefore, with two more wins, Liverpool would eclipse that with total to 88 and be officially out of reach. If Manchester City fails to drop any points over the next few weeks, two wins would be enough for the Reds to do the job on their own.

Liverpool’s remaining schedule: @ Everton, Crystal Palace, @ Man City, Aston Villa, @ Brighton, Burnley, @ Arsenal, Chelsea, @ Newcastle.

Liverpool can potentially secure the title without kicking another ball

An unlikely but notable scenario could see Liverpool win the Premier League title without even taking the field again. Manchester City has two Premier League matches scheduled before Liverpool again sees the field in league play, meaning theoretically if the Citizens were to lose to both Arsenal and Burnley, that would satisfy the magic number of six points dropped and clinch the crown for the Reds. It would also force Everton into the nasty proposition of having to give Liverpool a guard of honor before the Merseyside derby.

Manchester City’s remaining schedule: Arsenal, Burnley, @ Chelsea (postponed, date TBA), Liverpool, @ Southampton, Newcastle, @ Brighton, Bournemouth, @ Watford, Norwich City.

Liverpool could beat Man City to win the Premier League

Should the Reds fail to secure all three points against both Everton and Crystal Palace while Man City holds serve against Arsenal and Burnley (and maybe Chelsea?), it would give the Reds the chance to secure the title with a win (or maybe even a draw) against Manchester City. That would represent revenge for last season when Liverpool collected a blistering 97 points but finished a single point behind Man City.

Liverpool likely to win Premier League in record time

The record for earliest official title grasp was Manchester United back in 2000/01 when Sir Alex Ferguson won the seventh of his eventual 13 Premier League crowns. The Red Devils officially put their hands on the trophy on April 14 with five matches to go in the campaign, winning the league by 10 points over Arsenal thanks to three meaningless losses to end the season. Manchester City’s 2017/18 title-winning campaign also secured the crown with five matches to go, but just missed their rivals’ date mark by a day, forced to wait until April 15 when West Brom upset second-placed Manchester United 1-0.

Unless it takes Liverpool nearly a month and a half to pick up six points, they will beat both marks by a significant margin.

