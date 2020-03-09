Wolves’ Europa League match in Greece closed to fans

The first leg of Wolves’ Europa League tie with Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors, the club announced Monday.
The Greek government “enforced the temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events” due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and would not make an exception for the match.
The short notice is brutal for traveling fans, who would’ve already scrambled to make last-minute arrangements to get to Greece after the Feb. 28 draw.
That’s the world we’re living in, though, and health comes first.
“Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities.
“We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours.”
Thursday's first leg kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, while the return leg at the Molineux is a 1:55 p.m. ET kickoff on March 19. Wolves visit West Ham United between the Round of 16 legs.