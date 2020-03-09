More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis/picture alliance via Getty Images

Wolves’ Europa League match in Greece closed to fans

By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
The first leg of Wolves’ Europa League tie with Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors, the club announced Monday.

The Greek government “enforced the temporary suspension of spectators attending sporting events” due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and would not make an exception for the match.

The short notice is brutal for traveling fans, who would’ve already scrambled to make last-minute arrangements to get to Greece after the Feb. 28 draw.

That’s the world we’re living in, though, and health comes first.

From Wolves.co.uk:

“Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities.

“We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours.”

Thursday’s first leg kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, while the return leg at the Molineux is a 1:55 p.m. ET kickoff on March 19. Wolves visit West Ham United between the Round of 16 legs.

Spurs: Kane trains, but Bergwijn season in jeopardy

Harry Kane
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
The Tottenham Hotspur boss will find it hard to repress a smile knowing that star striker Harry Kane is back on the training pitch following a long injury absence.

But he’ll also be lamenting yet another injury to his attack corps.

Kane hasn’t played since a New Year’s Day loss to Southampton led to hamstring surgery, but has 17 goals in 25 matches this season.

He’s missed eight Premier League matches, five FA Cup outings, and the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League Round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Teammate Dele Alli is excited at the prospect of Kane’s return. From Football.London:

“It’s a massive boost. Even when he’s coming to games to have him speaking, he’s a leader. Having had hamstring injuries, I don’t want him to rush it, but I know we need him as well.”

However, there’s bad news for Spurs this Monday, as January signing Steven Bergwijn is facing some time on the sidelines.

Bergwijn suffered a “significant” ankle sprain against Burnley this weekend, the team announced, and faces “an extended period of rehabilitation.”

“I don’t expect him to play again this season,” Mourinho said.

That means Spurs will have to overturn its 1-0 first leg UCL deficit without Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Bergwijn. That’s a tall ask.

Watch Live: Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT
Leicester City can draw within four of second-placed Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Aston Villa at King Power Stadium on Monday, with kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Plenty is at stake for both clubs, however, as Aston Villa could pull itself out of the relegation zone with all three points. The visitors sit in 19th, two points back of West Ham, Watford, and Bournemouth in 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Jamie Vardy is back for Leicester City, a huge boost for the Foxes who have been shut out in their last two Premier League matches, including the latest one against Norwich City which Vardy missed with a calf injury. However, the 33-year-old can only make the bench as Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front. Ben Chilwell misses out with a hamstring strain as 22-year-old James Justin starts.

Villa has lost its last three matches, and its schedule to finish the season looks daunting. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, and Arsenal are all on the docket for Aston Villa in the run-in.

Pepe Reina retains his league place in goal despite the solid performance of Orjan Nyland in Cup action midweek. Jack Grealish captains the side as usual, second in the league in chances created this season behind only Kevin De Bruyne.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Ndidi, Praet, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton; Iheanacho.

Aston Villa: Pepe Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Douglas Luiz, Nakamba, Elmohamady, Samatta, Grealish.

Sargent criticized by Werder Bremen coach Kohfeldt for tactical mistakes

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
USMNT youngster Josh Sargent earned a rare start at striker for Werder Bremen over the weekend and scored an early goal, but at the end of the match he found himself criticized for his performance.

Werder Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt was unhappy with Sargent’s over-exuberance in the 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin, preferring the striker sit back and maintain his defensive duties as assigned.

“It worked so well in the beginning that Hertha played every ball along the line and we were able to walk the one behind,” said Kohfeldt after the match, “but after 25 minutes I can see Josh Sargent suddenly attacking the central defender with pace because he wants to put pressure on. This means that the eight has to go out, then the wing is free, then the six goes out, and [Hertha winger Matheus] Cunha comes into the danger area.”

“It has nothing to do with the head, but with the fact that we do not do things that are clearly discussed and that work well as a solution. And that sometimes drives me crazy. Why do you get away from it?”

Sargent had started the match in place of regular striker Davie Selke who was ineligible to face his parent club.

“He has to learn that he focuses on completing the little things,” said Kohfeldt. “He has the ball, he secures it, he does it much better now, but he often loses the ball with the second touch because it doesn’t stay clean and wants to go away again.”

Back in October, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter hinted about Sargent’s mindset needing to be carefully developed, saying “For Josh it’s just a matter of two things: him getting rest, him being fresh in his mind and then him attacking. Him saying ‘O.K., I want something. How am I going to go about getting it.’ I really liked his mindset going into preseason, and I think he was ready to attack and go for a position in the team.”

Spurs admit failing to secure Champions League would affect summer recruitment funds

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 9, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur released a statement for supporters and investors that admitted the potential loss of Champions League play could affect the club’s financial availability for player recruitment this summer.

Spurs currently sit eighth in the Premier League table after drawing with Burnley this past weekend, currently seven points adrift of a Champions League place and four points shy of fifth which could end up being a Champions League qualifying spot pending Man City’s UEFA ban.

Club chairman Daniel Levy spoke at a meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust, and the minutes from the meeting published by the club outlined the chairman’s concerns with the potential lack of top European play next season.

“Daniel Levy responded that Spurs have a net base spend of £200m in the last four years on players but maintained there is little correlation between money spent and winning. It’s about making the right decisions. Funds were ring-fenced for the summer, however not qualifying for the Champions League would have an impact all round.”

Levy continued with the narrative that spending does not equal winning, saying, “Spurs are a club that makes superstars. Jose Mourinho wants to bring in players who give everything for the club because they recognize the opportunity.”

The club spent an estimated $163 million this season on players between the summer and winter transfer windows, bringing aboard the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon in the summer plus Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes in the winter, while Spurs also committed another $46 million to this coming summer on the permanent signing of on-loan midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. Tottenham has struggled through a striker drought during the second half of this season, with both Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son missing significant time through injury.

Spurs can also qualify for next season’s Champions League should they win the competition. They currently face a 1-0 Round of 16 deficit as they travel to RB Leipzig for the second leg on Tuesday.