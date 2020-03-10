More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Montreal Impact
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Incredible Taidir goal gives Montreal hope despite first leg loss (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT
The Montreal Impact have a hill to climb if they are to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, but scored a marvelous goal in a 2-1 first leg loss to CD Olimpia in Quebec.

Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored for the Honduran side, which will bring a lead and two away goals home.

Montreal out-attempted Olimpia 10-4 and had 67 percent of the ball, but was hit twice on the counter.

The second leg is March 17 in Tegucigalpa.

Saphir Taidir scored a sensational goal for Montreal to drag them back into the tie.

Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama made his Montreal debut in the loss, a week after transferring from Tottenham. He assisted Taidir’s goal.

The winner of the tie will meet the winner of the New York City FC-UANL Tigres quarterfinal.

Atalanta grateful to give Champions League joy to coronavirus-hit Bergamo

Atalanta
Photo by UEFA Pool/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
Atalanta is dedicating its UEFA Champions League advancement to those suffering from the coronavirus scare back home in Italy.

Josip Ilicic scored four times Tuesday as La Dea outlasted Valencia 4-3 in Spain and 8-4 on aggregate to clinch its first berth in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Club vice president Luca Percassi has been enraptured with the club’s success, which has escalated along with COVID-19 fears back home.

From Football-Italia:

“We received so many messages from all over Bergamo and Italy, not just the football world. This is a difficult time for the city, the region and the country, so we are glad to have given people two hours of entertainment and spectacle.

“There are no secrets to our success, we simply dedicate so much passion, hard work and determination into this club, because the city deserves it. We wanted to thank the city and show them what can be achieved in this difficult moment.”

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said the club was inspired by the support of those back home.

Bergamo isn’t even a Top-30 city in Italy by population, but 1,245 people — about 10 percent of its populace — have been diagnosed with coronavirus. This Sky report details how terrible it’s been in Bergamo.

“We know so many people were watching us from Bergamo and received many messages, including the director of the hospital, so we are glad that we gave them a moment of joy,” Gasperini said.

Atalanta has a hold on fourth place in Serie A in a bid to return to the Champions League, three points more than Roma with a match-in-hand.

Man City v. Arsenal postponed, affected players homebound

coronavirus
Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT
Coronavirus fears have caused the postponement of another fixture, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players.

This time it’s the Mikel Arteta-Pep Guardiola reunion at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City and Arsenal announced the postponement of Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET kickoff against Arsenal.

Several Gunners players made contact with Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contacted COVID-19, when the sides met in the Europa League.

From Arsenal.com:

We identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact. …

The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

The incident was 13 days ago, so players will be free to rejoin their teammates on Thursday.

Wow.

The match had already been rescheduled due to the FA Cup, and there are very few openings left on the calendar for a second reschedule date.

From ManCity.com:

Manchester City FC wishes Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery, and further information will follow in the coming days about rescheduled dates, but supporters are advised not to travel to Etihad Stadium for this fixture.

More coronavirus connections to football:

Champions League: History looms over Liverpool, PSG comeback bids

Champions League
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT
Liverpool is hoping lessons from its history can lead it back from a first-leg deficit in the UEFA Champions League, while Paris Saint-Germain hopes to expel its UCL demons.

Both sides trail heading into home second legs on Wednesday. PSG brings an away goal to the Parc des Princes, while Liverpool was blanked by Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk says the Reds can lean on their history, including the remarkable comeback over Barcelona in last year’s tournament.

The Reds knew they weren’t bringing any away goals home to Anfield for that second leg, and that hill was a much steeper climb. From The Liverpool Echo:

“We couldn’t give any chances away against Barcelona, either,” Van Dijk said. “We will go with the same mindset as always. … We have to get everyone going from the first second to the last. Things can happen and they could be the better team but we all want to show why we want to go through with our qualities and deserve to be in the next round.”

Liverpool will have captain Jordan Henderson back in the fold, a significant lift for a side that has endured relative struggles since the first-leg loss.

As for PSG, it is looking to get over a historical hump. The Ligue 1 outfit has lost in the last three Round of 16s after losing in four-straight quarterfinals between 2013-16.

PSG has health concerns of its own down 2-1 after the first leg loss to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The good news is that Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus. The bad news is that he’s been sick nonetheless.

More bad news? The match will not feature PSG’s home faithful.

“We cannot explain what this difference means, being without our fans is something enormous,” said manager Thomas Tuchel. “We must be capable of adapting. The situation is bizarre. We are sad to play without our fans. The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes can be amazing, it can help, it can put a lot of pressure on our opponent. We must deal with it alone. We are happy to be able to play this match. We are preparing things tactically, technically, we are confident in our capabilities, our qualities and the team to be able to win this match.”

Both matches kickoff at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Getafe unlikely to travel to Inter Milan over coronavirus fears

Europa League
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
Getafe president Angel Torres is willing to risk his side’s Europa League hopes in the face of coronavirus fears.

Torres says his side is unlikely to head to Italy for Thursday’s Round of 16 first leg with Inter Milan.

The COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc on world football, let alone the public consciousness, and Torres is pleading with UEFA for an alternative.

“Unless this situation change a lot, Getafe will not travel to Italy tomorrow,” Torres said, via Football.Espana. “We have asked UEFA to consider an alternative to playing in Milan. We have asked for help from the Spanish FA too. If we have to lose the tie, we’ll lose it. I’m not going to take any kind of risk.”

Italian side Atalanta traveled in the other direction for a behind-closed-doors win over Valencia in Champions League action on Tuesday.

Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.

Games in Serie A are currently postponed. Juventus and Atalanta remain alive in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Roma begin Europa League ties on Thursday.

Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week. Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.