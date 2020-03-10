Incredible Taidir goal gives Montreal hope despite first leg loss (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Montreal Impact have a hill to climb if they are to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, but scored a marvelous goal in a 2-1 first leg loss to CD Olimpia in Quebec.

Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored for the Honduran side, which will bring a lead and two away goals home.

Montreal out-attempted Olimpia 10-4 and had 67 percent of the ball, but was hit twice on the counter.

The second leg is March 17 in Tegucigalpa.

Saphir Taidir scored a sensational goal for Montreal to drag them back into the tie.

Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama made his Montreal debut in the loss, a week after transferring from Tottenham. He assisted Taidir’s goal.

The winner of the tie will meet the winner of the New York City FC-UANL Tigres quarterfinal.

😱⚽️ AMAZING GOAL!! 🚀⚽️😱

Saphir Taïder scores this beautiful volley to shorten the difference! | #SCCL2020 pic.twitter.com/kO7XuxJz8U — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 11, 2020

Another look at this absolute rocket! 😳 Saphir Taïder 🔥@impactmontreal #SCCL2020 pic.twitter.com/d2YAvj30Sq — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) March 11, 2020

