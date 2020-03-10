Incredible Taidir goal gives Montreal hope despite first leg loss (video)

The Montreal Impact have a hill to climb if they are to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, but scored a marvelous goal in a 2-1 first leg loss to CD Olimpia in Quebec.
Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored for the Honduran side, which will bring a lead and two away goals home.
Montreal out-attempted Olimpia 10-4 and had 67 percent of the ball, but was hit twice on the counter.
The second leg is March 17 in Tegucigalpa.
Saphir Taidir scored a sensational goal for Montreal to drag them back into the tie.
Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama made his Montreal debut in the loss, a week after transferring from Tottenham. He assisted Taidir’s goal.
The winner of the tie will meet the winner of the New York City FC-UANL Tigres quarterfinal.
