Getafe unlikely to travel to Inter Milan over coronavirus fears

Getafe president Angel Torres is willing to risk his side’s Europa League hopes in the face of coronavirus fears.
Torres says his side is unlikely to head to Italy for Thursday’s Round of 16 first leg with Inter Milan.
The COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc on world football, let alone the public consciousness, and Torres is pleading with UEFA for an alternative.
“Unless this situation change a lot, Getafe will not travel to Italy tomorrow,” Torres said, via Football.Espana. “We have asked UEFA to consider an alternative to playing in Milan. We have asked for help from the Spanish FA too. If we have to lose the tie, we’ll lose it. I’m not going to take any kind of risk.”
Italian side Atalanta traveled in the other direction for a behind-closed-doors win over Valencia in Champions League action on Tuesday.
Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
Games in Serie A are currently postponed. Juventus and Atalanta remain alive in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Roma begin Europa League ties on Thursday.
Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week. Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.
The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.