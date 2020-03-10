More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

LASK v. Man United to be played in empty stadium

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Man United will play in an empty stadium at LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The Austrian club confirmed that one of the biggest games in their history will be played behind-closed-doors, as over 900 Man United fans have bought tickets for the game and it is expected they will now be refunded. The Austrian Interior Minister has banned events of more than 500 people from taking place.

In a statement the leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga had the following to say regarding the game against Man United.

“LASK announces that the home game against Man United must take place without spectators. The association will provide further information after publication of the relevant decree.”

The chairman of the Austrian Bundesliga, Christian Ebenbauer, added the following comments:

“Of course we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation across the country. We fully trust the experts responsible and of course implement the measures to protect the population. Like other organisers, these measures are associated with massive organisational and financial challenges for us and our clubs.”

Wolves’ trip to Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League is due to be played in an empty stadium in Greece on Thursday, while reports state the Premier League club have asked for the game to be postponed as Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game at Bayern Munich next week also seems likely to be played in an empty Allianz Arena as Bavaria, Germany has taken similar measures to Austria in banning large events.

Games in Serie A are postponed, matches in La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April and that will also happen in France for Ligue 1 games, while plenty of other leagues across Europe are also impacted.

Champions League score predictions: Round of 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is back as the Round of 16 second legs take place this week and two of the four Premier League clubs left in the competition are in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield, while Tottenham head to RB Leipzig and both PL clubs have to overturn 1-0 deficits from the first legs.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first league title but all of their attention this week will be on getting the better of Diego Simeone’s pesky Atletico who will relish the Anfield cauldron as they showed just how well they can defend in the first leg. Liverpool need yet another special Anfield atmosphere, and comeback, if the European champions are going to defend their crown.

[ MORE: Which Premier League team(s) will reach last eight? ]

As for Spurs and Jose Mourinho, he may actually start himself up front as Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and now Steven Bergwijn are all out injured. They trail 1-0 from the first leg against Leipzig and are lucky to still be in the tie as Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side, led by Timo Werner, squandered several chances in the first leg in north London.

Elsewhere, Valencia host Atalanta in an empty stadium due to fears over the coronavirus spreading. The northern Italian side have a 4-1 lead from the first leg and their first-ever Champions League campaign looks set to continue to at least the quarterfinal stage. Another game in an empty stadium will be in Paris as PSG host Borussia Dortmund trailing 2-1 from the first leg. Neymar and Co. will be under pressure as their owners desperately want success in the Champions League but Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho stand in their way.

Below we predict the scores for the UCL round of 16 games taking place over the next two days. Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday
Valencia 2-0 Atalanta
RB Leipzig 1-1 Tottenham

Wednesday
Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid
PSG 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Nottingham Forest owner has coronavirus, players may face self-isolation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and this could have huge implications on the English Championship club.

Marinakis, 52, was at Forest’s second-tier game against Millwall on Friday and is said to have met several first team players. Government advice in the UK is that anybody who comes into contact with someone who has coronavirus should spend at least two weeks in self-isolation as symptoms could take five days to surface.

The former European champions and the English Football League are in discussions about the best way to proceed as their players and coaching staff all came into contact with Marinakis. The club released the following statement.

“Mr [Evangelos] Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus. The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken. Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

Forest, who are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and currently sit in fifth place in the Championship table, play against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Huddersfield next Wednesday and then Bristol City on Mar. 22 before the international break.

Marinakis, who also owns Greek giants Olympiakos, released the following statement on his Instagram account.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know. I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

With games in Serie A postponed, matches in La Liga to be played in empty stadiums until early April and crowds in France limited to 1,000 per Ligue 1 games and multiple Champions League and Europa League games impacted by being played behind-closed-doors, it seems only a matter of time before leagues across the world follow suit.

La Liga to be played in empty stadiums

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga games until early April will be played in empty stadiums amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The announcement arrived from La Liga on Tuesday after games in Italy were postponed and games in Ligue 1 in France will be played with less than 1,000 fans in attendance until mid-April.

Here is the statement from Spain’s top-flight confirming the measures for the next two weeks of action, as the second tier will also be impacted and the ban on fans is in order from today.

“La Liga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations. For weeks, La Liga has been working on alternative plans in coordination with Uefa in case health authorities decide to suspend any match, creating a plan to play these matches.”

It was also announced that Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash against Napoli at the Nou Camp next Wednesday would be played with no fans, while Valencia’s UCL game against Atalanta this Tuesday would also be played in an empty stadium.

With massive games in the Champions League and Europa League taking place over the next week, it is highly likely the vast majority, if not all, of those games will be played in empty stadiums.

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2020, 7:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

MIAMI (AP) The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all nonessential personnel, including media, in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

They said they made the decision “after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts.” The NBA, in a call with teams earlier Monday, stressed that the move is not to ban reporters but to ensure the safety of players and staff in those areas.

The statement, in part, read: “Given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.”

The changes, which the leagues say are temporary, will begin Tuesday – though some NHL teams began putting them into use this past weekend and the Buffalo Sabres did the same on Monday night. The NBA said interviews with players would continue in different settings, stressing a gap of 6-to-8 feet between reporters and interview subjects.

“I don’t know that we have our arms around how significant of an issue this is at this point, so if the league is recommending or their policy is we want to take step by step type precautions, then we want to go along with that,” Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said.

It is unclear how long the new policies will last.

“No disrespect, but that’s the last thing I’m worried about,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said prior to Denver’s NBA game against Milwaukee on Monday night.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

“Roses are red, Violets are blue, Wash your hands! WASH YOUR HANDS!” Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there is already a clear sense of the new normal in the U.S.

The Miami Heat held their annual gala at a theater in Miami Beach on Monday night, albeit a bit differently than usual. The team’s three NBA championship trophies were near the entrance – with someone standing by with a bottle of hand sanitizer. And guests, when they arrived, were offered champagne by some attendants, more hand sanitizer by others.

“Until the league says something else, we are business as usual with a tremendous amount of caution and prevention to make sure everybody’s safe,” Heat President Pat Riley said Monday night. “But also, educating them that they’ve got to do the same thing.”

The NBA held a call with team medical staffs later Monday night and scheduled a Wednesday call between league officials and team owners to discuss next steps. The NBA told teams last week to prepare for the possibility of playing games in empty arenas, something the game’s biggest star – Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James – insists he does not want to see.

“I doubt that that’s going to happen,” Riley said. “But you have to be prepared.”

MLB officials, like the NBA, held a conference call with all 30 of its franchises on Monday to discuss the new policies. All four leagues – and the NFL, which has been involved in the talks but isn’t part of this policy since no teams are currently holding practices – are collecting information from the CDC and Canadian health officials, even as the situation changes almost on an hour-by-hour basis.

“We are regularly conveying the guidance from these experts to clubs, players, and staff regarding prevention, good hygiene practices and the latest recommendations related to travel,” MLB said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor developments and will adjust as necessary. While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play Spring Training and regular season games as scheduled.”

More than 113,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the disease and over 3,900 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered. The virus has infected 600 people in the United States – including the director of the agency that runs the airports in New York and New Jersey – and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state.

The Pro Basketball Writers Association quickly responded to the leagues’ announcement by saying its membership “believes the safety of fans, players, team employees, arena workers and the media who cover the league must be protected. Our thoughts are with all people who already have been adversely impacted by the virus.

“Therefore, we understand the NBA’s decision to temporarily close locker rooms to everyone but players and essential team personnel with the NBA’s promise that once the coronavirus crisis abates, the league will restore full access to the journalists who cover the league.”

Some NCAA Division III men’s basketball games this past weekend were played without crowds because of concerns over the virus. At least one college hockey playoff series this coming weekend in Troy, New York, between RPI and Harvard also will be played without fans.

AP Baseball Walker Ben Walker in New York; AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York; and AP Sports Writers Arnie Stapleton in Denver and Jake Seiner in Surprise, Arizona, contributed.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports