Man City v. Arsenal postponed, affected players homebound

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus fears have caused the postponement of another fixture, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players.

This time it’s the Mikel Arteta-Pep Guardiola reunion at the Etihad Stadium.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Manchester City and Arsenal announced the postponement of Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET kickoff against Arsenal.

Several Gunners players made contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has contacted COVID-19, when the sides met in the Europa League.

From Arsenal.com:

We identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game. The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact. … The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.

The incident was 13 days ago, so players will be free to rejoin their teammates on Thursday.

Wow.

The match had already been rescheduled due to the FA Cup, and there are very few openings left on the calendar for a second reschedule date.

From ManCity.com:

Manchester City FC wishes Mr Marinakis a speedy recovery, and further information will follow in the coming days about rescheduled dates, but supporters are advised not to travel to Etihad Stadium for this fixture.

More coronavirus connections to football:

Follow @NicholasMendola