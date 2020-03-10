More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Guardiola, Nuno not keen on empty stadiums

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Premier League managers Pep Guardiola and Nuno Espirito Santo do not want games to be played in empty stadiums but understand the escalating situation with coronavirus across Europe.

Speaking on Tuesday the managers of Man City and Wolves both shared the same view that games should not take place behind-closed-doors in the coming weeks.

With several Champions League and Europa League games set to be played in empty stadiums over the next week, Wolves’ trip to Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League is due to be played in an empty stadium in Greece on Thursday.

Reports state the Premier League club have asked for the game to be postponed as Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Asked by our partners Sky Sports if Wolves want to play the game in Greece, Santo confirmed they do not want to travel to Olympiacos but will if they have to.

“We have obligations. Me as a manager, I am an employee of the club and the club has UEFA and FIFA. If we have to go there we will go but we will not go accordingly. We don’t agree. We don’t agree,” Santo said.

Asked if he wants to take his Wolves team to play at Olympiacos, this was his response.

“No, no. Because things are developing, news is happening. Even Olympiacos, they are suffering their own problems, the president and all these things. I think it is time to really think, is there another option?” Santo said. “Because we are only contemplating, are we playing normally? That is not the case. Now we play behind-closed-doors. Is there another option? Can we stop? No tie has been played in the Europa League yet. It is something that is developing. Eventually it will happen in the Premier League. Until now we have not played behind-closed-doors. All of the other countries are suffering this situation, what is to say the UK will not have the same problem? Let’s think about it.”

Man United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, while Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game at Bayern Munich next week also seems likely to be played in an empty Allianz Arena as Bavaria, Germany has taken similar measures to Austria in banning large events.

Games in Serie A are postponed, matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April and that will also happen in France for Ligue 1 games, while plenty of other leagues across Europe are also impacted.

What does Pep Guardiola think about the current situation? He believes that Premier League games will be played in empty stadiums in the coming weeks.

“It’s happened already in Italy and in Spain – and I think it’s going to happen here. We have to ask is it worth playing football without the spectators? We do our job for the people. If the people cannot come to watch the games, there is no sense. We are going to follow the instructions from the governments, everybody all around the world is involved in that – and we’ll just follow what we have to do.”

Santo said he and Wolves will follow the directions from the government but he had similar sentiments to Guardiola.

“I understand the decision of playing behind-closed-doors but what is the point if we go back to what is the point of football? It is to entertain, playing behind-closed-doors doesn’t make sense,” Santo said. “This has nothing to do with football. It is a social situation. Everybody is worried. I think something has to be done. I think closing doors in stadiums is not the solution because it is not normal. We are pretending to live a normal life when things are not normal. The point I am trying to make is that, is there another solution for this?”

Santo’s solution was to stop the games now and then try to make them up once the situation improves.

With big tournaments coming up this summer, like EURO 2020, could they be moved to 2021 and the domestic leagues across Europe extended into June?

That is one option and considering that EURO 2020 will be spread across 12 countries in Europe this summer it could make sense if UEFA decides to go down that route.

Champions League score predictions: Round of 16

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is back as the Round of 16 second legs take place this week and two of the four Premier League clubs left in the competition are in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield, while Tottenham head to RB Leipzig and both PL clubs have to overturn 1-0 deficits from the first legs.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first league title but all of their attention this week will be on getting the better of Diego Simeone’s pesky Atletico who will relish the Anfield cauldron as they showed just how well they can defend in the first leg. Liverpool need yet another special Anfield atmosphere, and comeback, if the European champions are going to defend their crown.

[ MORE: Which Premier League team(s) will reach last eight? ]

As for Spurs and Jose Mourinho, he may actually start himself up front as Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and now Steven Bergwijn are all out injured. They trail 1-0 from the first leg against Leipzig and are lucky to still be in the tie as Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side, led by Timo Werner, squandered several chances in the first leg in north London.

Elsewhere, Valencia host Atalanta in an empty stadium due to fears over the coronavirus spreading. The northern Italian side have a 4-1 lead from the first leg and their first-ever Champions League campaign looks set to continue to at least the quarterfinal stage. Another game in an empty stadium will be in Paris as PSG host Borussia Dortmund trailing 2-1 from the first leg. Neymar and Co. will be under pressure as their owners desperately want success in the Champions League but Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho stand in their way.

Below we predict the scores for the UCL round of 16 games taking place over the next two days. Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday
Valencia 2-0 Atalanta
RB Leipzig 1-1 Tottenham

Wednesday
Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid
PSG 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

LASK v. Man United to be played in empty stadium

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Man United will play in an empty stadium at LASK Linz in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The Austrian club confirmed that one of the biggest games in their history will be played behind-closed-doors, as over 900 Man United fans have bought tickets for the game and it is expected they will now be refunded. The Austrian Interior Minister has banned events of more than 500 people from taking place.

In a statement the leaders of the Austrian Bundesliga had the following to say regarding the game against Man United.

“LASK announces that the home game against Man United must take place without spectators. The association will provide further information after publication of the relevant decree.”

The chairman of the Austrian Bundesliga, Christian Ebenbauer, added the following comments:

“Of course we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation across the country. We fully trust the experts responsible and of course implement the measures to protect the population. Like other organisers, these measures are associated with massive organisational and financial challenges for us and our clubs.”

Wolves’ trip to Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League is due to be played in an empty stadium in Greece on Thursday, while reports state the Premier League club have asked for the game to be postponed as Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League game at Bayern Munich next week also seems likely to be played in an empty Allianz Arena as Bavaria, Germany has taken similar measures to Austria in banning large events.

Games in Serie A are postponed, matches in La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April and that will also happen in France for Ligue 1 games, while plenty of other leagues across Europe are also impacted.

Nottingham Forest owner has coronavirus, players may face self-isolation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has announced he has been diagnosed with coronavirus and this could have huge implications on the English Championship club.

Marinakis, 52, was at Forest’s second-tier game against Millwall on Friday and is said to have met several first team players. Government advice in the UK is that anybody who comes into contact with someone who has coronavirus should spend at least two weeks in self-isolation as symptoms could take five days to surface.

The former European champions and the English Football League are in discussions about the best way to proceed as their players and coaching staff all came into contact with Marinakis. The club released the following statement.

“Mr [Evangelos] Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus. The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken. Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

Forest, who are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and currently sit in fifth place in the Championship table, play against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Huddersfield next Wednesday and then Bristol City on Mar. 22 before the international break.

Marinakis, who also owns Greek giants Olympiakos, released the following statement on his Instagram account.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know. I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors’ instructions. I strongly advice all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

With games in Serie A postponed, matches in La Liga to be played in empty stadiums until early April and crowds in France limited to 1,000 per Ligue 1 games and multiple Champions League and Europa League games impacted by being played behind-closed-doors, it seems only a matter of time before leagues across the world follow suit.

La Liga to be played in empty stadiums

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 9:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga games until early April will be played in empty stadiums amid the growing coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The announcement arrived from La Liga on Tuesday after games in Italy were postponed and games in Ligue 1 in France will be played with less than 1,000 fans in attendance until mid-April.

Here is the statement from Spain’s top-flight confirming the measures for the next two weeks of action, as the second tier will also be impacted and the ban on fans is in order from today.

“La Liga will continue to be in permanent contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to follow its recommendations. For weeks, La Liga has been working on alternative plans in coordination with Uefa in case health authorities decide to suspend any match, creating a plan to play these matches.”

It was also announced that Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg clash against Napoli at the Nou Camp next Wednesday would be played with no fans, while Valencia’s UCL game against Atalanta this Tuesday would also be played in an empty stadium.

With massive games in the Champions League and Europa League taking place over the next week, it is highly likely the vast majority, if not all, of those games will be played in empty stadiums.