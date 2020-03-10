More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tottenham Hotspur
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Leipzig dismisses disheveled Spurs from Champions League

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
Marcel Sabitzer scored twice as RB Leipzig didn’t give Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback bid a chance in a 3-0 win at RB Arena in Germany on Tuesday.

Emil Forsberg added an 87th-minute goal to complete the scoring and leave the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Leipzig advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal for the first time, while Spurs’ campaign to return to the final dies with a whimper.

Three things we learned

1. Spurs go in 11 different directions: Okay, so this is a bit of an exaggeration, but the amount of times Spurs players went for glory over the smart play or chose the wrong run was almost overwhelming. Whether it be an extra touch for four with a dribble or a 25-yard shot with little hope of troubling the keeper, Spurs were both frustrated for space or tempted to think there was more of it. Almost every forward move with a modicum of promise featured these sorts of mistakes.

2. Clinical Leipzig put it to bed early: An early goal from Spurs would’ve put this tie on its ear, and Julian Nagelsmann men knew that. Leipzig came out of the gates with purpose and intensity, turning Spurs’ midfield and defense inside out. It didn’t help that Hugo Lloris was not at his best.

3. Adams makes long-awaited Champions League debut: A season-long battle with injuries meant Tyler Adams’ 55th-minute entrance for Nordi Mukiele was his first-ever UCL appearance. Adams played a role in the third goal, and finished his shift with 32 touches and a tackle. He was 3-for-3 on duels and 2-for-2 on dribble attempts.

Man of the Match: Well, it’s Sabitzer or bust, isn’t it?

Leipzig’s first goal was well-earned, as Spurs were all over the place by the time Sabitzer opened the scoring with a fine finish of a Timo Werner pass.

Werner thought he had it 2-0 off an Angelino assist, but the linesman’s flag was up. Sabitzer provided that goal from the same provider in the 21st.

A goofy bounding ball forced Hugo Lloris to get horizontal and slap a ball free of the cage before halftime. Spurs finished the first half with a single shot on target.

There was a very scary injury to Nordi Mukiele in the the 54th minute after he was struck in the face by a loose ball. He was stretchered off the pitch.

Lucas Moura blazed around the left flank to cut back for Dele Alli in the 74th, but Peter Gulacsi was in the right spot to catch the ball.

Adams saw his shot blocked but Forsberg blasted in the rebound to finish the scoring in Germany.

Ilicic scores four, Atalanta advances past Valencia

UEFA Champions League
Photo by -/POOL UEFA/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Atalanta negotiated Valencia and an empty Mestalla Stadium in Spain on Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 4-3 second-leg win and 8-4 aggregate score line.

La Dea entered with a 4-1 advantage and got four goals from Josip Ilicic in the second leg. They qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Ilicic converted a third-minute penalty to insure its lead, though Kevin Gameiro leveled the leg 18 minutes later.

Ilicic added a second penalty before the break. He scored five goals over the two legs.

Gameiro got his second off a Ferran Torres feed in the 51st minute, but Valencia needed four more goals.

The La Liga mainstay got a Torres goal with 23 minutes to play, but that was it for the comeback bid thanks to Ilicic completing his hat trick in the 71st minute.

Coronavirus could see Serie A use playoff for scudetto, relegation places

Serie A
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
Serie A may not be able to properly conclude its season due to the coronavirus, and reports say Italian football president Gabriele Gravina has three alternatives.

One would be to call the season now in favor of Juventus, who has a one-point lead over Lazio and hosts the Roman side on April 26.

Another is a playoff system to determine the scudetto winners, European combatants, and relegated sides.

A third is to not award a champion, which would be a monumental statement.

Here’s Gravina, via Football-Italia:

“We hope that the season can be concluded as planned, because if we do resume on April 3, there are certain windows to make up for these postponed games,” said Gravina. “I took it upon myself to launch the idea of play-offs and play-outs, helping to respect the values of sporting competition. It would involve the four top teams in the play-off for the Scudetto and the last four in the play-outs to decide relegation. The FIGC will then indicate to UEFA who will participate in the European competitions next season.”

Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan, and Atalanta are currently first through fourth, while the bottom four are Genoa, Lecce, SPAL, and Brescia. The latter part is especially treacherous as SPAL and Brescia are well off Genoa and Lecce’s 25 points.

Games in Serie A are currently postponed. Juventus and Atalanta remain alive in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Roma begin Europa League ties on Thursday.

Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week. Manchester United's Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain's La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.

It’s going to get weirder before it gets better for sports in the wake of coronavirus fears.

Chelsea-Bayern Munich to be played behind closed doors

coronavirus
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
Chelsea’s second leg at Bayern Munich will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus precautions.

The Blues trail 3-0, all away goals, after one leg.

The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They beat Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos, and Tottenham by a combined 7-1 scoreline.

That’s not to say there’s any distinct advantage, given Bayern is 4-0 in away UCL contests this season.

Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, games in Serie A are postponed, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

Manchester United's Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, games in Serie A are postponed, and matches in Spain's La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

It’s going to get weirder before it gets better for sports in the wake of coronavirus fears.

LIVE, UCL last 16: Leipzig v. Tottenham; Valencia v. Atalanta

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs kick off this week and  and Paris Saint-Germain head to Borussia Dortmund in what should be two epic battles.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

As for Spurs and Jose Mourinho, he may actually start himself up front as Harry KaneHeung-Min Son and now Steven Bergwijn are all out injured. They trail 1-0 from the first leg against Leipzig and are lucky to still be in the tie as Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side, led by Timo Werner, squandered several chances in the first leg in north London.

After being dumped out of the FA Cup and losing ground in the top four race in recent weeks, a deep run in the Champions League is exactly what Mourinho will be hoping for as he aims to try and salvage something from a nightmare first few months in charge at Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Valencia host Atalanta in an empty stadium due to fears over the coronavirus spreading. The northern Italian side have a 4-1 lead from the first leg and their first-ever Champions League campaign looks set to continue to at least the quarterfinal stage unless Valencia come flying out of the traps at the Mestalla.

Below is the full schedule for the two UCL last 16 second leg games on Tuesday, with both games kicking off at 4 p.m. ET. You can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday Champions League action (first leg scores listed)

RB Leipzig v. Tottenham (1-0)
Valencia v. Atalanta (1-4)