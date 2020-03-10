Dele after Champions League exit: “We have to fight. We can’t hide”

Dele Alli was one of many Tottenham players to struggle mightily in a 3-0 second leg loss to RB Leipzig that sent Spurs out of the UEFA Champions League.

“We had to show our maturity and fight and we didn’t do that,” he said.

Dele had nothing going as Spurs fell 4-0 on aggregate, winning just seven of 22 duels according to SofaScore while managing a single off-target shot and failing to complete a dribble.

Contrast that to his performance in last season’s memorable comeback over Ajax in the UCL semifinals, collecting two assists.

“It’s devastating,” Dele said. “We had belief before the game and we didn’t perform and this is the Champions League and if you don’t step up, you’re going to be punished.”

Dele refused to use the club’s myriad injuries in attack as an excuse, as Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son all missed out.

“This is Tottenham and the players who come in have to step up and we haven’t done that,” he said. “Just gutted. We have to apologize to the fans, they traveled all this way to go out and lose like that.

“We have to fight. We can’t hide. We know this hasn’t been a good season for us. We have to keep fighting. Games like this brings you down to reality. Reality is we’re in a bad situation that we have to turn around and we’re the only ones who can do it. Confidence is gone at the minute.”

It sure is, and Spurs’ UCL future is in jeopardy. Tottenham plays Manchester United at the weekend and would drop seven points back of the fifth-place Red Devils with a loss.

