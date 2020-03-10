More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Dele Alli
Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Dele after Champions League exit: “We have to fight. We can’t hide”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT
Dele Alli was one of many Tottenham players to struggle mightily in a 3-0 second leg loss to RB Leipzig that sent Spurs out of the UEFA Champions League.

“We had to show our maturity and fight and we didn’t do that,” he said.

Dele had nothing going as Spurs fell 4-0 on aggregate, winning just seven of 22 duels according to SofaScore while managing a single off-target shot and failing to complete a dribble.

Contrast that to his performance in last season’s memorable comeback over Ajax in the UCL semifinals, collecting two assists.

“It’s devastating,” Dele said. “We had belief before the game and we didn’t perform and this is the Champions League and if you don’t step up, you’re going to be punished.”

Dele refused to use the club’s myriad injuries in attack as an excuse, as Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, and Heung-Min Son all missed out.

“This is Tottenham and the players who come in have to step up and we haven’t done that,” he said. “Just gutted. We have to apologize to the fans, they traveled all this way to go out and lose like that.

“We have to fight. We can’t hide. We know this hasn’t been a good season for us. We have to keep fighting. Games like this brings you down to reality. Reality is we’re in a bad situation that we have to turn around and we’re the only ones who can do it. Confidence is gone at the minute.”

It sure is, and Spurs’ UCL future is in jeopardy. Tottenham plays Manchester United at the weekend and would drop seven points back of the fifth-place Red Devils with a loss.

Mourinho: Injury-hit Spurs need to be “very strong to cope with limitations”

Jose Mourinho
Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho is taking the simplest approach to Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League exit.

Spurs were rolled over by RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, falling 3-0 on the day and 4-0 on aggregate without Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Steven Bergwijn.

Mourinho said things were going to have go nearly perfect for Spurs to overcome the 1-0 first leg deficit without those key pieces.

Spurs were not close to their best, and they were punished.

“There is nobody to blame when it looks like in every match we have a traumatic injury that ends with months and months,” he said on television after the match. “That’s the history of this season. It started with problems and you look at when I arrived our position at the table. The negative history starts with the first injury and look to our bench and look to our pitch with Tanganga with his first (Champions League) match and Sessegnon his second match. It’s very, very hard.”

Mourinho said he’s confident his team will be much better when healthy next season, adding Kane, Son, Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko to the fold.

That doesn’t help much ahead of a huge weekend tilt with Manchester United. Spurs will have two more days rest than the Red Devils, but can fall seven points back of the top five with a loss on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“With the squad we have it’s going to be very difficult if we have the same squad we had today tomorrow,” he said in his post-match press conference, via Football.London. “We have games ahead and we have to fight. We are going to fight and the players need to be very strong to cope with the limitations we have. We are not going to recover any players before Sunday.”

That’s an awful lot of foreshadowing from Mourinho, who would do well to strike a more positive pose for his players and fans ahead of a reunion with old pals Manchester United.

Leipzig dismisses disheveled Spurs from Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur
AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT
Marcel Sabitzer scored twice as RB Leipzig didn’t give Tottenham Hotspur’s comeback bid a chance in a 3-0 win at RB Arena in Germany on Tuesday.

Emil Forsberg added an 87th-minute goal to complete the scoring and leave the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Leipzig advances to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal for the first time, while Spurs’ campaign to return to the final dies with a whimper.

Three things we learned

1. Spurs go in 11 different directions: Okay, so this is a bit of an exaggeration, but the amount of times Spurs players went for glory over the smart play or chose the wrong run was almost overwhelming. Whether it be an extra touch for four with a dribble or a 25-yard shot with little hope of troubling the keeper, Spurs were both frustrated for space or tempted to think there was more of it. Almost every forward move with a modicum of promise featured these sorts of mistakes.

2. Clinical Leipzig put it to bed early: An early goal from Spurs would’ve put this tie on its ear, and Julian Nagelsmann men knew that. Leipzig came out of the gates with purpose and intensity, turning Spurs’ midfield and defense inside out. It didn’t help that Hugo Lloris was not at his best.

3. Adams makes long-awaited Champions League debut: A season-long battle with injuries meant Tyler Adams’ 55th-minute entrance for Nordi Mukiele was his first-ever UCL appearance. Adams played a role in the third goal, and finished his shift with 32 touches and a tackle. He was 3-for-3 on duels and 2-for-2 on dribble attempts.

Man of the Match: Well, it’s Sabitzer or bust, isn’t it?

Leipzig’s first goal was well-earned, as Spurs were all over the place by the time Sabitzer opened the scoring with a fine finish of a Timo Werner pass.

Werner thought he had it 2-0 off an Angelino assist, but the linesman’s flag was up. Sabitzer provided that goal from the same provider in the 21st.

A goofy bounding ball forced Hugo Lloris to get horizontal and slap a ball free of the cage before halftime. Spurs finished the first half with a single shot on target.

There was a very scary injury to Nordi Mukiele in the the 54th minute after he was struck in the face by a loose ball. He was stretchered off the pitch.

Lucas Moura blazed around the left flank to cut back for Dele Alli in the 74th, but Peter Gulacsi was in the right spot to catch the ball.

Adams saw his shot blocked but Forsberg blasted in the rebound to finish the scoring in Germany.

Ilicic scores four, Atalanta advances past Valencia

UEFA Champions League
Photo by -/POOL UEFA/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Atalanta negotiated Valencia and an empty Mestalla Stadium in Spain on Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 4-3 second-leg win and 8-4 aggregate score line.

La Dea entered with a 4-1 advantage and got four goals from Josip Ilicic in the second leg. They qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Ilicic converted a third-minute penalty to insure its lead, though Kevin Gameiro leveled the leg 18 minutes later.

Ilicic added a second penalty before the break. He scored five goals over the two legs.

Gameiro got his second off a Ferran Torres feed in the 51st minute, but Valencia needed four more goals.

The La Liga mainstay got a Torres goal with 23 minutes to play, but that was it for the comeback bid thanks to Ilicic completing his hat trick in the 71st minute.

Coronavirus could see Serie A use playoff for scudetto, relegation places

Serie A
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
Serie A may not be able to properly conclude its season due to the coronavirus, and reports say Italian football president Gabriele Gravina has three alternatives.

One would be to call the season now in favor of Juventus, who has a one-point lead over Lazio and hosts the Roman side on April 26.

Another is a playoff system to determine the scudetto winners, European combatants, and relegated sides.

A third is to not award a champion, which would be a monumental statement.

Here’s Gravina, via Football-Italia:

“We hope that the season can be concluded as planned, because if we do resume on April 3, there are certain windows to make up for these postponed games,” said Gravina. “I took it upon myself to launch the idea of play-offs and play-outs, helping to respect the values of sporting competition. It would involve the four top teams in the play-off for the Scudetto and the last four in the play-outs to decide relegation. The FIGC will then indicate to UEFA who will participate in the European competitions next season.”

Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan, and Atalanta are currently first through fourth, while the bottom four are Genoa, Lecce, SPAL, and Brescia. The latter part is especially treacherous as SPAL and Brescia are well off Genoa and Lecce’s 25 points.

Games in Serie A are currently postponed. Juventus and Atalanta remain alive in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Roma begin Europa League ties on Thursday.

Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week. Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.

It’s going to get weirder before it gets better for sports in the wake of coronavirus fears.