UEFA Champions League
Ilicic scores four, Atalanta advances past Valencia

By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT
Atalanta negotiated Valencia and an empty Mestalla Stadium in Spain on Tuesday to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 4-3 second-leg win and 8-4 aggregate score line.

La Dea entered with a 4-1 advantage and got four goals from Josip Ilicic in the second leg. They qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

Ilicic converted a third-minute penalty to insure its lead, though Kevin Gameiro leveled the leg 18 minutes later.

Ilicic added a second penalty before the break. He scored five goals over the two legs.

Gameiro got his second off a Ferran Torres feed in the 51st minute, but Valencia needed four more goals.

The La Liga mainstay got a Torres goal with 23 minutes to play, but that was it for the comeback bid thanks to Ilicic completing his hat trick in the 71st minute.

Coronavirus could see Serie A use playoff for scudetto, relegation places

Serie A
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT
Serie A may not be able to properly conclude its season due to the coronavirus, and reports say Italian football president Gabriele Gravina has three alternatives.

One would be to call the season now in favor of Juventus, who has a one-point lead over Lazio and hosts the Roman side on April 26.

Another is a playoff system to determine the scudetto winners, European combatants, and relegated sides.

A third is to not award a champion, which would be a monumental statement.

Here’s Gravina, via Football-Italia:

“We hope that the season can be concluded as planned, because if we do resume on April 3, there are certain windows to make up for these postponed games,” said Gravina. “I took it upon myself to launch the idea of play-offs and play-outs, helping to respect the values of sporting competition. It would involve the four top teams in the play-off for the Scudetto and the last four in the play-outs to decide relegation. The FIGC will then indicate to UEFA who will participate in the European competitions next season.”

Juventus, Lazio, Inter Milan, and Atalanta are currently first through fourth, while the bottom four are Genoa, Lecce, SPAL, and Brescia. The latter part is especially treacherous as SPAL and Brescia are well off Genoa and Lecce’s 25 points.

Games in Serie A are currently postponed. Juventus and Atalanta remain alive in the Champions League, while Inter Milan and Roma begin Europa League ties on Thursday.

Chelsea-Bayern Munich to be played behind closed doors

coronavirus
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
Chelsea’s second leg at Bayern Munich will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus precautions.

The Blues trail 3-0, all away goals, after one leg.

The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They beat Red Star Belgrade, Olympiacos, and Tottenham by a combined 7-1 scoreline.

That’s not to say there’s any distinct advantage, given Bayern is 4-0 in away UCL contests this season.

Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, games in Serie A are postponed, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.

There are reports that Serie A may need an alternate format to properly conclude its season, and clearly this is not going away. The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.

It’s going to get weirder before it gets better for sports in the wake of coronavirus fears.

LIVE, UCL last 16: Leipzig v. Tottenham; Valencia v. Atalanta

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second legs kick off this week and  and Paris Saint-Germain head to Borussia Dortmund in what should be two epic battles.

As for Spurs and Jose Mourinho, he may actually start himself up front as Harry KaneHeung-Min Son and now Steven Bergwijn are all out injured. They trail 1-0 from the first leg against Leipzig and are lucky to still be in the tie as Julian Nagelsmann’s exciting side, led by Timo Werner, squandered several chances in the first leg in north London.

After being dumped out of the FA Cup and losing ground in the top four race in recent weeks, a deep run in the Champions League is exactly what Mourinho will be hoping for as he aims to try and salvage something from a nightmare first few months in charge at Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Valencia host Atalanta in an empty stadium due to fears over the coronavirus spreading. The northern Italian side have a 4-1 lead from the first leg and their first-ever Champions League campaign looks set to continue to at least the quarterfinal stage unless Valencia come flying out of the traps at the Mestalla.

Below is the full schedule for the two UCL last 16 second leg games on Tuesday, with both games kicking off at 4 p.m. ET. You can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Tuesday Champions League action (first leg scores listed)

RB Leipzig v. Tottenham (1-0)
Valencia v. Atalanta (1-4)

Preview: Man City v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 10, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT
  • Man City have lost 7 Premier League games this season, one more than they had in their previous two campaigns combined.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven away league games.
  • Man City have won their last six games in all competitions against Arsenal. 

Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a rearranged game due to the League Cup final.

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City are now 25 points behind Liverpool and if they lose against Arsenal it will give Liverpool the chance to win their first-ever Premier League title by winning away at Everton on Monday.

Mikel Arteta, who left Man City in December after three years as Guardiola’s assistant, has turned Arsenal into a tough team to beat and defensively they have made huge strides forward in recent months. They have won three-straight in the Premier League and have lost just one of Arteta’s first 10 PL games in charge.

The Gunners will move to just five points off the top four if they win this game in hand and with fifth-place potentially resulting in Champions League qualification this season, Arsenal would move just two points off of that with nine games to go.

Injuries/suspensions

Man City: QUESTIONABLE — Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane

Arsenal: OUT — Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac. QUESTIONABLE — None.

Projected lineup

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Mari, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Nketiah

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on his former assistant being in charge of Arsenal: “I was convinced he would be a manager when the opportunity comes and this was the opportunity for him. His ideas are already in the team, his positional play is getting better. I’m convinced Arsenal will get better.”

Mikel Arteta on returning to Man City and his ‘inside’ knowledge of Pep’s team: “It’s going to be a very special night, I am very excited to get back there. I have some fantastic memories, a lot of friends, a lot of people that I like. But obviously now I am in a different position, another bench and I will defend my club as well as I can. It gives me a very clear idea of what they are trying to do, what they will be looking to do, but it’s something different to be able to stop that and as well create the issues that I think we can create for them. That has to happen on the day, when they are at their best, we know what they are capable of doing, the variation they have. At the end of the day, it’s about the players on the pitch and their performance.”

Prediction

This will be a tight game between two teams who are trying to play the same way. City have pretty much washed their hands of the Premier League this season and will finish in second anyway but ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg they will be hoping to get back to form after a torrid showing in the Manchester Derby. Pep’s boys will get the job done against Arteta’s Arsenal but it it will be far from easy. 2-1 to Man City.