Europa League last 16 preview: Man United, Wolves favorites

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg games take place on Thursday but postponements and games played behind closer doors have hit the competition hard.

With the coronavirus outbreak impacting much of Europe heavily, special conditions are in place for many Europa League games as two have been called off with Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma postponed due to travel restrictions between Italy and Spain.

The two Premier League clubs who remain in the Europa League, Man United and Wolves, travel to LASK in Austria and Olympiacos in Greece for their respective first legs but both games will be played in empty stadiums. In fact, five of the six Europa League games on Thursday will be played behind closed doors as governments across Europe move to limit crowds of over 1,000 people at events.

Wolves have issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative and the game will be played in an empty stadium in Greece.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo will see this competition as a great way to secure Champions League qualification given the congested nature of the top four battle in the Premier League and both Man United and Wolves have taken this competition very seriously, albeit with a bit of squad rotation especially in United’s case. Both United and Wolves are heavily favored to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals are United are the favorites and Wolves the third favorites (behind Inter Milan) to win the whole thing.

Looking elsewhere there is what looks like a lopsided battle between Bayer Leverkusen and Steven Gerrard‘s Rangers as the German side continue their uptick in form, while Rangers have struggled in the Scottish Premiership after they knocked out Braga in the last round. Eintracht Frankfurt against Basel will be an intriguing clash, so too will Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen as the former have the likes of Demba Ba, Martin Skrtel and Gael Clichy in their squad.

Below is the schedule in full for Thursday’s Europa League games, while you can click on the link above to follow all the action live.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg schedule

LASK Linz v. Man United – 1:55 p.m. ET
Eintracht Frankfurt v. FC Basel – 1:55 p.m. ET
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Copenhagen – 1:55 p.m. ET
Olympiacos v. Wolves – 4 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen v. Glasgow Rangers – 4 p.m. ET
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk – 4 p.m. ET
Inter Milan v. Getafe – Postponed
Sevilla v. Roma – Postponed

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Two huge UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg games take place on Wednesday, as Liverpool clash with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain do battle with Borussia Dortmund as both teams aim to battle back after narrow away defeats in the first legs.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield having to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg as the Premier League champions elect aim to keep up their hopes of defending their European title.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first league title but all of their attention this week will be on getting the better of Diego Simeone’s pesky Atletico who will relish the Anfield cauldron as they showed just how well they can defend in the first leg. Liverpool need yet another special Anfield atmosphere, and comeback, if the European champions are going to defend their crown.

Wednesday’s other last 16 game will be played an empty stadium in Paris as PSG host Borussia Dortmund trailing 2-1 from the first leg. Neymar and Co. will be under pressure as their owners desperately want success in the Champions League but Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho stand in their way. This clash between two attack-minded teams will be appointment viewing as Thomas Tuchel takes on his former team managed by Lucien Favre.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered for all of the reaction and analysis right here on ProSoccerTalk.

Wednesday’s UCL last 16 games (both games kick off at 4 p.m. ET)

Liverpool v. Atletico Madrid (0-1)
Paris Saint-Germain v. Borussia Dortmund (1-2)

What now for Tottenham?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Tottenham were so far off the pace in their 3-0 shellacking at RB Leipzig on Tuesday that the main question swirling around Jose Mourinho’s team is simply: what now?

Injury-hit Spurs have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup over the last week and now they have nine Premier League games to try and qualify for the Champions League.

“No team in the world would cope with injuries for such a long time,” Mourinho said about Tottenham’s injury problems which has seen Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn ruled out.

They currently sit seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea and even if fifth-place in the PL ends up being a Champions League spot (due to Man City’s European ban, which they are appealing) they are four points off fifth-place Man United and could fall seven points off the pace if they lose at home against the Red Devils this Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

After getting the ‘new manager bump’ when he arrived in November, Mourinho is winless in six games, the longest run in his managerial career, and he has now lost three games in a row in Europe for the first time as a manager. So, he’s in unchartered territory in the short-term even though their schedule between now and the end of the season is pretty favorable.

Of course, somehow cobbling together some wins and qualifying for the Champions League is now Mourinho’s one and only goal for the rest of this season, but looking beyond this season, which players should Spurs keep and how should Mourinho set up this team?

Below is a look at the areas where Mourinho needs to strengthen.

Tottenham possible starting lineup, 2020-21 season

—– Lloris —–

—- ? —- Alderweireld —- ? —- ? —-

—— ? —– ? —–

—- Son —- Dele —- Lo Celso —-

—– Kane —–

So, Mourinho basically needs a brand new defense and two holding midfielders and even including Alderweireld and Lloris in the lineup above is generous.

Anybody who has watched Tottenham over the last 12-18 months knows that defensively they’ve badly needed reinforcements and in midfield they have never truly replaced Mousa Dembele who left in January 2019.

With Tanguy Ndombele called out by Mourinho, his future at Spurs seems very uncertain and the likes of Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled massively in recent weeks. A Nemanja Matic-esque destroyer is needed in midfield and that should be a big aim, along with improving the defense, this summer. Going forward they have plenty of options even though the injuries to Son and Kane have underlined just how important they both are to Tottenham.

Tottenham need six new players, at least, to turn them into genuine top four contenders again and this rebuild was needed a long, long time before Mourinho arrived.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s reputation is growing by the day as Tottenham continue to unravel. Poch did all he could to stem the tide of regression but it is clear that Daniel Levy needs to sanction an almighty squad overhaul with only a few core players kept at the club beyond this summer.

Mourinho should be given time and a full season to be judged but this summer is going to be massive in determining the direction Tottenham head in. What is there identity as a team? Which players can they rely on? How many new signings will they make? Tottenham have a busy offseason coming up, no matter what happens in the final weeks of the season.

Inter v. Getafe, Sevilla v. Roma postponed

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Two Europa League games on Thursday have been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus as Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma will not go ahead.

UEFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming the news as Getafe’s president had previously said they would not travel to Milan to play the Round of 16 first leg game, while Roma issued a statement saying the Spanish authorities would not allow their plane to land in Seville.

Here is the statement in full from UEFA on the postponements:

“The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches between Sevilla FC (Spain) – AS Roma (Italy) and FC Internazionale (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain) will not take place as scheduled. As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow, 12 March 2020. Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative and the game will be played in an empty stadium in Greece.

Coronavirus fears have also caused the postponement of Man City v. Arsenal, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players due to coming in close contact with Marinakis 13 days ago after a Europe League game against Olympiacos.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

USMNT, MLS midfielder Benny Feilhaber retires

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Former USMNT and MLS midfielder Benny Feilhaber has retired at the age of 35.

Feilhaber posted a statement across his social media accounts on Wednesday as he brings an end to his 15-year professional career. Feilhaber played 44 times for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring twice, and was part of the 2009 Confederations Cup and 2010 World Cup squads.

After playing for UCLA the central midfielder began his pro career with Hamburg in Germany before moving to play for Derby County in the Premier League and Aarhus in Denmark, then heading back to MLS to play for the New England Revolution, Sporting Kansas City, LAFC the Colorado Rapids and then Kansas City again last season.

“It has been an incredible journey and one I leave with no regrets,” Feilhaber said. “I love this sport and I will always be around it. I hope I can give the sport back what it gave me and also find opportunities for others as my coaches did for me throughout my playing career.”

USMNT fans will remember Feilhaber best for the game-winner he scored in the 2007 Gold Cup final against Mexico and the part he played in their run to the 2009 Confederations Cup final, as he helped set up Clint Dempsey‘s goal in their upset win over Spain in the USA’s semifinal win.

Feilhaber has never been afraid to speak his mind and bring humor to the party and his criticism of former USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann for not calling up plenty of MLS players he felt were worthy of being in the U.S. squad sums up his fighting spirit and standing up for what he believes in.