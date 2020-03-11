More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Hannover player tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
German second-tier team Hannover 96 have confirmed that their defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hubers, 23, has been in quarantine at home since he was infected on Saturday and the entire Hannover playing squad, coaching staff and other officials have been tested for coronavirus.

Gerhard Zuber, sporting director of Hannover 96, praised Hubers who self-isolated as soon as he believed he could have the virus and hasn’t had any contact with this teammates or staff.

“Timo behaved in an exemplary manner. He shows no symptoms himself. So far, when he found out that a person who had been with him at the event was tested positively, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home.”

With leagues across Europe postponing games or playing them behind closed doors, we can expect more players and officials around the game to be tested in the coming days and weeks as the virus continues to spread.

Roma will not travel to Sevilla for Europa League game

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
AS Roma have confirmed they will not travel to Sevilla for their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg game.

The Italian side released a statement saying the plane they were flying on from Italy to the Spanish city of Seville was not allowed to land in Spain and they have no way of getting to the game.

“Roma will not travel to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla after the plane from Italy was not authorized to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon.” 

This incident will also surely mean that UEFA will postpone any games involving Italian clubs in European competitions as Inter Milan host Spanish side Getafe on Thursday and Getafe’s president has already refused to take his team to Milan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.

Coronavirus fears after Marinakis’ was confirmed to have the virus have also caused the postponement of Man City v. Arsenal, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players.

USSF says hostile crowds give USMNT different jobs than USWNT

Associated PressMar 11, 2020, 7:56 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation says facing hostile crowds in Mexico and Central America makes playing for the U.S. men’s national team a different job than competing for the USWNT.

The USSF made the claim in documents filed Tuesday night in federal court in Los Angeles, where a lawsuit by American women accusing the federation of gender discrimination is scheduled for trial starting May 5. The USWNT are seeking more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“MNT players routinely play matches (important World Cup qualifiers, in particular) throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The USWNT does not,” the USSF said. “Opposing fan hostility encountered in these USMNT road environments, especially in Mexico and Central America, is unmatched by anything the USWNT must face while trying to qualify for an important tournament. Even the hostility of fans at home crowds for the USMNT in some friendlies can be unlike anything the USWNT faces. This is all evidence of substantially different jobs under the EPA.”

Both sides have moved for summary judgments, asking U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to decide in their favor without a trial.

The women and the men have separate collective bargaining agreements, and the women claim the men receive more — even though the women’s national team is far more successful. The USSF contends a large part of the difference is due to World Cup prize money.

FIFA awarded $400 million for the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France – the U.S. men failed to qualify – and $30 million for last year’s Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title. FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for 2023.

FIFA pays bonuses to national federations, and each makes its own deal with its players.

“Passing on the discriminatory prize money differential of FIFA to the federation is exactly the perpetuation of discrimination that the EPA seeks to remedy,” lawyers for the women said in their filing. “USSF cannot rely upon a third party’s discrimination as a justification for its own decision to discriminate in World Cup compensation between the USMNT players and USWNT players.”

“A third party’s payment to USSF — an amount that USSF did not even know at the time it negotiated either team’s World Cup compensation provisions — is not a job-related factor that … can justify a wage discrimination,” they wrote.

The women claimed the men traveled on charter flights almost three times more often than the women from 2014-19 despite the women playing 33 more matches,

The USSF said the women claimed their ability level is the same as the men “by ignoring the materially higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an USMNT player.”

In addition, the federation said the men have averaged three times the television viewers of the women during the last three years for matches whose rights are owned by the USSF.

Incredible Taidir goal gives Montreal hope despite first leg loss (video)

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT
The Montreal Impact have a hill to climb if they are to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, but scored a marvelous goal in a 2-1 first leg loss to CD Olimpia in Quebec.

Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored for the Honduran side, which will bring a lead and two away goals home.

Montreal out-attempted Olimpia 10-4 and had 67 percent of the ball, but was hit twice on the counter.

The second leg is March 17 in Tegucigalpa.

Saphir Taidir scored a sensational goal for Montreal to drag them back into the tie.

Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama made his Montreal debut in the loss, a week after transferring from Tottenham. He assisted Taidir’s goal.

The winner of the tie will meet the winner of the New York City FC-UANL Tigres quarterfinal.

Atalanta grateful to give Champions League joy to coronavirus-hit Bergamo

Photo by UEFA Pool/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
Atalanta is dedicating its UEFA Champions League advancement to those suffering from the coronavirus scare back home in Italy.

Josip Ilicic scored four times Tuesday as La Dea outlasted Valencia 4-3 in Spain and 8-4 on aggregate to clinch its first berth in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Club vice president Luca Percassi has been enraptured with the club’s success, which has escalated along with COVID-19 fears back home.

From Football-Italia:

“We received so many messages from all over Bergamo and Italy, not just the football world. This is a difficult time for the city, the region and the country, so we are glad to have given people two hours of entertainment and spectacle.

“There are no secrets to our success, we simply dedicate so much passion, hard work and determination into this club, because the city deserves it. We wanted to thank the city and show them what can be achieved in this difficult moment.”

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini said the club was inspired by the support of those back home.

Bergamo isn’t even a Top-30 city in Italy by population, but 1,245 people — about 10 percent of its populace — have been diagnosed with coronavirus. This Sky report details how terrible it’s been in Bergamo.

“We know so many people were watching us from Bergamo and received many messages, including the director of the hospital, so we are glad that we gave them a moment of joy,” Gasperini said.

Atalanta has a hold on fourth place in Serie A in a bid to return to the Champions League, three points more than Roma with a match-in-hand.