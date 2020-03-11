German second-tier team Hannover 96 have confirmed that their defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for coronavirus.
Hubers, 23, has been in quarantine at home since he was infected on Saturday and the entire Hannover playing squad, coaching staff and other officials have been tested for coronavirus.
Gerhard Zuber, sporting director of Hannover 96, praised Hubers who self-isolated as soon as he believed he could have the virus and hasn’t had any contact with this teammates or staff.
“Timo behaved in an exemplary manner. He shows no symptoms himself. So far, when he found out that a person who had been with him at the event was tested positively, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home.”
With leagues across Europe postponing games or playing them behind closed doors, we can expect more players and officials around the game to be tested in the coming days and weeks as the virus continues to spread.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- AS Roma not allowed to travel to Spain to play at Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League, while Getafe do not plan to travel to Milan.
- Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos and Forest have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.
- Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week.
- Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.
- The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.