Inter v. Getafe, Sevilla v. Roma postponed

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 11:41 AM EDT
Two Europa League games on Thursday have been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus as Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma will not go ahead.

UEFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming the news as Getafe’s president had previously said they would not travel to Milan to play the Round of 16 first leg game, while Roma issued a statement saying the Spanish authorities would not allow their plane to land in Seville.

Here is the statement in full from UEFA on the postponements:

“The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches between Sevilla FC (Spain) – AS Roma (Italy) and FC Internazionale (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain) will not take place as scheduled. As a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities, the following UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches will not take place as scheduled tomorrow, 12 March 2020. Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers have also issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative and the game will be played in an empty stadium in Greece.

Coronavirus fears have also caused the postponement of Man City v. Arsenal, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players due to coming in close contact with Marinakis 13 days ago after a Europe League game against Olympiacos.

What now for Tottenham?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Tottenham were so far off the pace in their 3-0 shellacking at RB Leipzig on Tuesday that the main question swirling around Jose Mourinho’s team is simply: what now?

Injury-hit Spurs have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup over the last week and now they have nine Premier League games to try and qualify for the Champions League.

“No team in the world would cope with injuries for such a long time,” Mourinho said about Tottenham’s injury problems which has seen Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn ruled out.

They currently sit seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea and even if fifth-place in the PL ends up being a Champions League spot (due to Man City’s European ban, which they are appealing) they are four points off fifth-place Man United and could fall seven points off the pace if they lose at home against the Red Devils this Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

After getting the ‘new manager bump’ when he arrived in November, Mourinho is winless in six games, the longest run in his managerial career, and he has now lost three games in a row in Europe for the first time as a manager. So, he’s in unchartered territory in the short-term even though their schedule between now and the end of the season is pretty favorable.

Of course, somehow cobbling together some wins and qualifying for the Champions League is now Mourinho’s one and only goal for the rest of this season, but looking beyond this season, which players should Spurs keep and how should Mourinho set up this team?

Below is a look at the areas where Mourinho needs to strengthen.

Tottenham possible starting lineup, 2020-21 season

—– Lloris —–

—- ? —- Alderweireld —- ? —- ? —-

—— ? —– ? —–

—- Son —- Dele —- Lo Celso —-

—– Kane —–

So, Mourinho basically needs a brand new defense and two holding midfielders and even including Alderweireld and Lloris in the lineup above is generous.

Anybody who has watched Tottenham over the last 12-18 months knows that defensively they’ve badly needed reinforcements and in midfield they have never truly replaced Mousa Dembele who left in January 2019.

With Tanguy Ndombele called out by Mourinho, his future at Spurs seems very uncertain and the likes of Harry Winks and Eric Dier have struggled massively in recent weeks. A Nemanja Matic-esque destroyer is needed in midfield and that should be a big aim, along with improving the defense, this summer. Going forward they have plenty of options even though the injuries to Son and Kane have underlined just how important they both are to Tottenham.

Tottenham need six new players, at least, to turn them into genuine top four contenders again and this rebuild was needed a long, long time before Mourinho arrived.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s reputation is growing by the day as Tottenham continue to unravel. Poch did all he could to stem the tide of regression but it is clear that Daniel Levy needs to sanction an almighty squad overhaul with only a few core players kept at the club beyond this summer.

Mourinho should be given time and a full season to be judged but this summer is going to be massive in determining the direction Tottenham head in. What is there identity as a team? Which players can they rely on? How many new signings will they make? Tottenham have a busy offseason coming up, no matter what happens in the final weeks of the season.

USMNT, MLS midfielder Benny Feilhaber retires

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Former USMNT and MLS midfielder Benny Feilhaber has retired at the age of 35.

Feilhaber posted a statement across his social media accounts on Wednesday as he brings an end to his 15-year professional career. Feilhaber played 44 times for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring twice, and was part of the 2009 Confederations Cup and 2010 World Cup squads.

After playing for UCLA the central midfielder began his pro career with Hamburg in Germany before moving to play for Derby County in the Premier League and Aarhus in Denmark, then heading back to MLS to play for the New England Revolution, Sporting Kansas City, LAFC the Colorado Rapids and then Kansas City again last season.

“It has been an incredible journey and one I leave with no regrets,” Feilhaber said. “I love this sport and I will always be around it. I hope I can give the sport back what it gave me and also find opportunities for others as my coaches did for me throughout my playing career.”

USMNT fans will remember Feilhaber best for the game-winner he scored in the 2007 Gold Cup final against Mexico and the part he played in their run to the 2009 Confederations Cup final, as he helped set up Clint Dempsey‘s goal in their upset win over Spain in the USA’s semifinal win.

Feilhaber has never been afraid to speak his mind and bring humor to the party and his criticism of former USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann for not calling up plenty of MLS players he felt were worthy of being in the U.S. squad sums up his fighting spirit and standing up for what he believes in.

Hannover player tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
German second-tier team Hannover 96 have confirmed that their defender Timo Hubers has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hubers, 23, has been in quarantine at home since he was infected on Saturday and the entire Hannover playing squad, coaching staff and other officials have been tested for coronavirus.

Gerhard Zuber, sporting director of Hannover 96, praised Hubers who self-isolated as soon as he believed he could have the virus and hasn’t had any contact with this teammates or staff.

“Timo behaved in an exemplary manner. He shows no symptoms himself. So far, when he found out that a person who had been with him at the event was tested positively, he reported directly to the doctor and temporarily went into quarantine at home.”

With leagues across Europe postponing games or playing them behind closed doors, we can expect more players and officials around the game to be tested in the coming days and weeks as the virus continues to spread.

Roma will not travel to Sevilla for Europa League game

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 11, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
AS Roma have confirmed they will not travel to Sevilla for their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg game.

The Italian side released a statement saying the plane they were flying on from Italy to the Spanish city of Seville was not allowed to land in Spain and they have no way of getting to the game.

“Roma will not travel to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla after the plane from Italy was not authorized to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon.” 

This incident will also surely mean that UEFA will postpone any games involving Italian clubs in European competitions as Inter Milan host Spanish side Getafe on Thursday and Getafe’s president has already refused to take his team to Milan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have issued a statement criticizing UEFA after they wanted their game at Olympiacos to be postponed due to Olympiacos’ owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.

Coronavirus fears have also caused the postponement of Man City v. Arsenal, and the sequestering of several Arsenal players due to coming in close contact with Marinakis 13 days ago after a Europe League game against Olympiacos.

