Atleti ends Liverpool hopes of UCL repeat

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
Marcos Llorente scored twice in extra time, the first off an extra-time blunder from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, as Atletico Madrid knocked the reigning champions out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The match finished 3-2 to Atleti, 4-2 on aggregate, as Alvaro Morata scored late to pour salt in Liverpool’s wounds.

The Reds forgot their finishing boots on a dominant day, out-attempting Diego Simeone’s visitors 34-9. Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak made nine saves.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in the fourth minute of extra time joined Georginio Wijnaldum‘s first-half goal to give Liverpool an advantage it held for less than two minutes.

Three things we learned

1. Gini and The Ox run the show, but miserable finishing kills Reds: Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rewarded Jurgen Klopp for his risk of removing off-kilter star Fabinho from the Starting XI. The pair teamed up on the opening goal but it was more than that that earned them headlines. Wijnaldum was the best player not named Jan Oblak in the first half, while Oxlade-Chamberlain was a menace to Atleti’s midfielders in the second frame. While Jordan Henderson was understandably a bit rusty at times, his center midfield mates delivered the goods.

That said, Liverpool’s finishing was a combination of truly poor and terribly unlucky. Even when the Reds went ahead in stoppage time, it was Firmino cashing in a rebound after his first shot toward a gaping half of the goal hit the post. Robertson headed off the cross bar. Mohamed Salah shot ball after the ball almost directly to Jan Oblak or over the goal. This won’t go down as “Atleti is so hard to break down,” though Simeone’s men obviously are a tough team; The Reds just didn’t finish enough of their many, many chances.

2. Oblak almost everywhere: Not sure where exactly the joke is here, but Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeper blocked nearly everything that came his way, inspiring “Oh” and “Oh” from the Anfield faithful. The Slovenian shot-stopper

3. Adrian gives it away: Spanish keeper Adrian had very little to do on the day in filling in for the injured Alisson Becker, but ultimately will go down as the man responsible for Liverpool’s failure to defend its UCL crown. He made three saves on the day, but his poor pass up the middle of the pitch to Joao Felix will be what everyone remembers as Liverpool again loses a big UCL match due to a goalkeeper error (and terrible finishing).

Man of the Match: It’s Oblak. Yes, Llorente scored twice. Sure, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum were incredible. But the Slovenian commanded his box in the face of extreme adversity and congestion.

Liverpool entered the match with predictable vigor, Jan Oblak’s first duty coming off a Georginio Wijnaldum header of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Atleti found its footing soon after, Kieran Trippier unable to turn a long diagonal ball off a free kick back toward goal.

Salah tempted the frame with a 20-yard attempt in the 10th minute, and Oblak made a sprawling denial of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain four minutes later.

Atleti won a corner in the 17th, but Felipe nodded short of the near post.

Salah took advantage of a Renan Lodi slip to cue up Sadio Mane, but his bounding shot was blocked and collected by Oblak.

The Atleti keeper then made a fantastic save on Roberto Firmino after an incisive Alexander-Arnold cross.

Wijnaldum leveled the tie in the 43rd minute, and the goal had been coming. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross found a wide-open Wijnaldum at the spot for a powered-down header that bounced past Oblak.

Salah stung Oblak’s palms early in the second half, and the Atleti keeper stopped an offside Mane with a fantastic left-hand save in the 50th.

Oblak got low to palm away an Oxlade-Chamberlain drive, conceding a corner.

Joao Felix had a chance out of nothing, and Adrian bumbled the ball but saved his error by blocking Correa’s chop at the rebound.

Robertson was celebrating a would-be go-ahead goal off a Salah cross, but it hit the cross bar in the 67th minute. Oblak made another fine save before the rebound was blocked by a defender.

An 81st-minute corner routine set up Robertson for glory, but he blazed clear of the frame from 18 yards.

Wijnaldum couldn’t finish with a back post header off a James Milner cross, and Mane smashed an overhead kick over the bar.

Saul Niguez was offside when he headed a stoppage-time free kick home, and the match moved to extra time.

Oblak made another save to start stoppage time, his ninth of the match. Firmino then took his rebound off the post to make it 2-0.

But wait, Atleti had an answer when Adrian’s clearance went right to Joao Felix. A few touches later it was 2-1 through Llorente’s low drive, and he added another through a well-worked counterattack to stun the reigning champs.

Morata blazed past the Liverpool back line to seal the result deep in the second period of extra time.

Juventus defender Rugani has coronavirus

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced Wednesday.

The Old Lady says Rugani is “asymptomatic” but in isolation protocol as the COVID-19 virus continues to run through Italy.

Rugani, 25, will obviously have been in touch with the majority of his team.

Here’s Juve’s statement:

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Rugani has played in seven matches for Juve this season.

Serie A’s season is already in jeopardy because of coronavirus, and Juventus leads the table by a point and is in the Coppa Italia semifinals. The club also has a UEFA Champions League second leg with Lyon on Tuesday. The French side leads 1-0.

Neymar, Di Maria lead PSG past Borussia Dortmund

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT
Neymar and Juan Bernat scored first-half goals and Paris Saint-Germain limited Borussia Dortmund’s chances in a 2-0 win in front of an empty Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Round of 16 second-leg win sealed a 3-2 aggregate result for PSG, giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a place in the Champions League quarterfinals over his former club.

There was a total of one shot in the first 23 minutes. It belonged to Borussia Dortmund and it was not on target.

That soon changed in favor of PSG, who rifled off three shots. Roman Burki made a save on Edinson Cavani, but he couldn’t deny Neymar’s 28th-minute diving header of an Angel Di Maria corner.

Bernat then flicked a Pablo Sarabia cross past Burki before halftime to give Les Parisiens some comfort. BVB would need to score twice.

Mbappe entered with 27 minutes to play after suffering with the flu earlier in the week.

And BVB opted for an American teen, with Reyna coming on for his second career UCL appearance. His first appearance produced an assist against PSG. This one did not yield a marker, but Reyna impressed again with smart dribbling and fine distribution (92 percent passing, 1/1 dribbles, 2/2 duels, one tackle).

Julian Brandt had a pair of second-half chances to force extra time, but was off with his efforts.

Emre Can was sent off in the 89th minute for BVB.

WATCH: Wijnaldum levels Champions League tie for Liverpool before half

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT
Liverpool’s on the front foot at Anfield.

The Reds got a Georginio Wijnaldum header before halftime to level their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid at 1-1 on Wednesday.

Wijnaldum had probably been Liverpool’s best player in the half, winning seven of his 11 duels and claiming two tackles in the midfield.

He also put both of his shots on target, the second clearly more impactful than the first.

Liverpool worked down the right flank to free up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the English midfielder swung a cross to the penalty spot.

Wijnaldum was there unmarked, and the Dutchman pounded his header off the turf and past Atleti keeper Jan Oblak.

Pogba set to return to Man Utd training; Martial misses LASK trip

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Paul Pogba may be granted a birthday wish to return to Manchester United training.

Pogba turns 27 on Sunday, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the United star will rejoin the team in training next week.

So we’re getting closer to seeing a Manchester United attack with both Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, which is nice considering the Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 matches after a win in the Manchester Derby.

The Frenchman hasn’t played since Boxing Day, and has just four appearances since the calendar flipped to September.

It’s been an extremely challenging season for Pogba, who has constantly been mentioned in the rumor mill.

Every decision in his rehabilitation has been met with second-guessing amongst media and fans, and his agent sure hasn’t helped things.

In other United injury news, Anthony Martial is set to miss out on Thursday’s Europa League first leg at LASK due to fallout from a derby collision with a goal post.

Martial may return when the Red Devils visit Spurs on Sunday before a second leg versus LASK at Old Trafford.

Then there’s an FA Cup match with Norwich City on March 22 before a league match April 4 at Brighton and Hove Albion.