Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the latest individual in world soccer to test positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday, less than 48 hours before the Gunners are tentatively scheduled to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League action.

[ STATEMENT: PL matches to go ahead as scheduled this weekend ]

Below are key excerpts from the club’s statement, which you can read in full here:

Our London Colney training center has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

…

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

…

It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel. We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.