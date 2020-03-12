MLS games across the U.S. and Canada will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is believed the suspension will be for 30 days.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Major League Soccer have joined the NBA in postponing the season on the coronavirus outbreak as the COVID-19 virus has now been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the news to reporters: “We’ve been in very close communication with commissioner (Don) Garber. We’ve made a decision as a league, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily. The target on that is 30 days.”

David Beckham’s Miami franchise were due to have their first-ever home game in MLS this Saturday against the LA Galaxy.

The measure is in place as not having large gatherings of people is seen as essential in stopping the spread of the virus. Having all sporting events in North America being postponed or played behind closed doors is an unprecedented but necessary move as MLS and the other leagues have already banned media members from entering locker rooms.

In the case of MLS, their 2020 season has only just begun and MLS cities such as San Jose and Seattle will be significantly impacted due to the coronavirus outbreaks in northern California and the State of Washington.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Follow @JPW_NBCSports