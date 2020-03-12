MLS games across the U.S. and Canada will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is believed the suspension will be for 30 days.
Major League Soccer have joined the NBA in postponing the season on the coronavirus outbreak as the COVID-19 virus has now been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the news to reporters: “We’ve been in very close communication with commissioner (Don) Garber. We’ve made a decision as a league, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily. The target on that is 30 days.”
David Beckham’s Miami franchise were due to have their first-ever home game in MLS this Saturday against the LA Galaxy.
The measure is in place as not having large gatherings of people is seen as essential in stopping the spread of the virus. Having all sporting events in North America being postponed or played behind closed doors is an unprecedented but necessary move as MLS and the other leagues have already banned media members from entering locker rooms.
In the case of MLS, their 2020 season has only just begun and MLS cities such as San Jose and Seattle will be significantly impacted due to the coronavirus outbreaks in northern California and the State of Washington.
More coronavirus connections to soccer:
- Leicester have three players in self-isolation as they have been showing coronavirus symptoms.
- UEFA announce videoconference meeting next week to discuss plans for Champions League, Europa League and EURO 2020.
- Real Madrid players in isolation and La Liga games suspended for the next two weeks after Real basketball player tests positive for coronavirus.
- Serie A is considering alternative ways to conclude its scudetto and relegation races, including playoffs or the non-awarding of a champion.
- Juventus confirm that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.
- Sevilla v. Roma and Inter Milan v. Getafe postponed in the UEFA Europa League due to travel restrictions between Spain and Italy.
- Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis being diagnosed with coronavirus. Olympiacos and Forest have since confirmed all of their staff and players have been tested and their tests have come back as negative.
- Chelsea will visit Bayern Munich at an empty Allianz Arena for a Champions League second leg next week.
- Manchester United’s Europa League game at LASK in Austria will be played behind-closed-doors, and matches in Spain’s La Liga will be played in empty stadiums until early April.
- The San Jose Earthquakes’ next home match, March 21, is 11 days away and the Santa Clara Public Health Department has banned all gatherings over 1000 people.