MLS season suspended due to coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT
MLS games across the U.S. and Canada will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is believed the suspension will be for 30 days.

Major League Soccer have joined the NBA in postponing the season on the coronavirus outbreak as the COVID-19 virus has now been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Inter Miami part-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the news to reporters: “We’ve been in very close communication with commissioner (Don) Garber. We’ve made a decision as a league, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily. The target on that is 30 days.”

David Beckham’s Miami franchise were due to have their first-ever home game in MLS this Saturday against the LA Galaxy.

The measure is in place as not having large gatherings of people is seen as essential in stopping the spread of the virus. Having all sporting events in North America being postponed or played behind closed doors is an unprecedented but necessary move as MLS and the other leagues have already banned media members from entering locker rooms.

In the case of MLS, their 2020 season has only just begun and MLS cities such as San Jose and Seattle will be significantly impacted due to the coronavirus outbreaks in northern California and the State of Washington.

Manolo Gabbiadini tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Sampdoria and Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Gabbiadini, 28, previously played in the Premier League for Southampton and is the second player in Italy’s top-flight to test positive for the virus after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

In a statement the club located in north west Italy confirmed that Gabbiadini has tested positive and is in self-isolation.

“Sampdoria informs that the player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19. He has a fever but is doing well. The club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law.”

Gabbiadini has also released a statement on his own.

“I also tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who wrote me, many messages have already arrived. I still want to tell you that I’m fine, so don’t worry. Follow all the rules, stay home and everything will work out.”

Leicester: Players showing coronavirus symptoms

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT
Leicester City have confirmed that three unnamed players are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

These players are the first in the Premier League to have been mentioned as showing symptoms of COVID-19 but it has been reported they are showing symptoms and are yet to be tested.

Manager Brendan Rodgers spoke to the media ahead of Leicester’s game at Watford on Saturday.

“We’ve had few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad,” Rodgers said.

Leicester are expected to play on Saturday, as things stand, as all Premier League game this weekend are yet to be postponed and no plans have been made to play the games behind closed doors.

Rodgers admitted it would not be ideal to play games in empty stadiums but is ready to accept whatever new restrictions are in place.

“From a football perspective it would be a shame but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this. We are guided by organizations and governments,” Rodgers added.

UEFA announce meeting to discuss coronavirus plan

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT
UEFA has issued a statement saying that they will host a meeting next week to discuss the future of soccer in Europe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With Champions League and Europa League games already impacted, plus the upcoming international break this month and EURO 2020 on the horizon this summer, there is plenty of the European soccer’s governing body to discuss.

Below is the statement in full from UEFA:

“In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.”

Rapinoe: USWNT “doesn’t buy” apology from US Soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has hit out at U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and their president Carlos Cordeiro as they issued a hastily-arranged apology to the U.S. women’s national team.

She’s not buying it.

Cordeiro issued an apology on Wednesday after a court filing disparaged female athletes and called the World Cup champions an inferior squad to the men’s national team. The filing also claimed that the women have it easier because fierce away crowds are tougher on the men. Multiple major sponsors, including Coca-Cola, issued statements condemning the language in the court filing and supporting the USWNT.

Rapinoe, 34, scored a superb free kick as the USWNT beat Japan 3-1 on Wednesday to win a third SheBelievesCup and speaking to the media after the game and following Cordeiro’s apology, Rapinoe wasn’t best pleased with the conduct of the USSF.

“We don’t buy it….That wasn’t for us. That was for fans, media, sponsors…” Rapinoe said. “Every negotiation we’ve had, those undertones are in there that we’re lesser. Every mediation session that we had, any time we meet with them and obviously the reason we filed this lawsuit. So for him to put that out saying sorry, presuming it’s for us, we don’t buy it. That wasn’t for us at all, that was for everybody else.”

The USWNT warmed up for Wednesday’s match with their uniform tops inside out, hiding the badge of the federation, and took its Starting XI photo as an entire squad.

Cordeiro’s apology came after details were released of a court filing as the USSF and USWNT are locked in an equal pay lawsuit, with the blame put at the foot of the USSF lawyers.

Lawyers for the USWNT want $66 million in damages and Cordeiro finished his statement by saying “we will continue to work to resolve this suit in the best interest of everyone involved.”

It is safe to say the language used by the USSF lawyers will not help at all when it comes to getting this situation resolved and the USWNT now have even more backing outside of the courtroom.