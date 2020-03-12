More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Europa League: Wolves draw 1st leg; USMNT’s Brooks scores (video)

By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in Europe’s “other” club competition, the Europa League…

[ MORE: Arteta tests positive for coronavirus | PL to hold emergency meeting ]

Two games involving Italian clubs — Inter Milan v. Getafe and Sevilla v. Roma — were postponed after Italy, one of the countries hit hardest by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was placed under national quarantine. Makeup dates for those games are unknown at this time.

[ MORE: Man United cruise to 5-0 lead in Europa League last-16 (video) ]

Olympiacos 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves still have every hope of reaching the quarterfinals after securing a 1-1 away draw with Olympiacos, though they won’t necessarily be thrilled by the order in which the game unfolded.

Olympiacos went down to 10 men after Ruben Semedo was sent off in the 28th minute, but the Greek powerhouse was first on the scoreboard anyway. Youssef El-Arabi, who scored the dramatic winner two weeks ago at Arsenal, put his side ahead in the 54th minute.

Pedro Neto‘s equalizer wasn’t the prettiest goal ever scored, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo will take the deflected free kick 100 times out of 100 and head back to Molineux Stadium expecting to reach the next round, should the competition continue to be played in a week’s time.

 

Wolfsburg 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Wolfsburg suffered a 2-1 home defeat which puts them in a precarious position to reach the quarterfinals, but it was better news for U.S. men’s national team fans.

USMNT defender John Brooks is back from being benched and making an impact once again. The 27-year-old headed home a corner kick in the 48th minute to bring Wolfsburg level (until Shakhtar bagged the winner in the 73rd).

Full Europa League scoreboard

LASK 0-5 Manchester United — FULL RECAP
Olympiacos 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Basel
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Copenhagen
Inter Milan v. Getafe — postponed
Sevilla v. Roma — postponed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE: Per a statement from Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal’s fixture away to Brighton, previously schedule for Saturday, has been postponed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is the latest individual in world soccer to test positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday, less than 48 hours before the Gunners are tentatively scheduled to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League action.

[ STATEMENT: PL to convene for “emergency club meeting” on Friday ]

Below are key excerpts from the club’s statement, which you can read in full here:

Our London Colney training center has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.

Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

It is clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. We will update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

We are now working to trace any other people who have had recent close contact with Mikel.  We will let them know what has happened and they should follow the NHS guidance which is likely to recommend self-isolation.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

 

Statement: PL to hold “emergency club meeting” on Friday

Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LATEST UPDATE: Per a statement from Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal’s fixture away to Brighton, previously schedule for Saturday, has been postponed.

UPDATE: Following news of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League has released another statement regarding an “emergency club meeting” which is to be held Friday morning:

In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that all fixtures scheduled for this weekend will go ahead as planned.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

Read the PL’s statement in full:

Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Man United cruise to 5-0 lead in Europa League last-16 (video)

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 12, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United all but sealed their place in the Europa League quarterfinals — should the competition continue over the coming days and weeks — with a 5-0 demolition of LASK in the two sides’ round-of-16 first-leg clash in Linz, Austria, on Thursday.

[ MORE: Premier League TV, streaming schedule ]

The game was played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Five different Red Devils scored on the day, including a pair of forwards in January signing Odion Ighalo and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood.

Ighalo tallied his fourth goal (all competitions) since joining Man United on transfer deadline day, with his second in the Europa League. While he is still awaiting his first Premier League goal for the club, he appeared to be in fine form with his left-footed strike to open scoring in the 28th minute.

Daniel James and Juan Mata made it 2-0 and 3-0, respectively, before Greenwood pinged the ball off both posts before sneaking over the goal line in the 91st minute. Andreas Pereira added a fifth for good measure just seconds after the restart.

United are tentatively scheduled to host LASK for the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 12, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the latest Prince-Wright‘s Premier League score predictions ahead of Matchweek 30 in the Premier League, with 10 games on the slate from Saturday to Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Aston Villa 1-4 Chelsea – (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Man City 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 0-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Norwich 2-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 11 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Ham 1-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 2-1 Man United – (Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 1-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 2-1 Leicester – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM